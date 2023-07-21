UZBEK FOOD

Appetizers

FRENCH FRIES

$4.99

CAJUN FRIES

$5.99

CHICKEN TENDERS 5 PIECES

$8.99

TENDERS AND FRIES

$12.99

UZBEK BREAD

$3.00

KEBABS

Beef ground Kebab

$5.99

Chicken Kebab

$5.99

Beef Jaz

$5.99

Lamb Jaz

$6.99

Liver Kebab

$5.99

SHRIMP KEBAB

$9.99

SALMON KEBAB

$11.99

MAIN DISHES

Plov

Plov

Qozon Kebab

Manti 4 pieces

Honim

Tandoor somsa

SALADS

Ezme : spicy tomato based spread

$3.99

Hummus

$3.99

Babaganush

$3.99

Choban

$3.99

Mediterrian Salad

$9.99

Cacik (suzma)

$3.99

Yogurt base sauce (aka Tzatziki sauce)

SIDES,SAUCES AND MORE

ranch sauce

$1.00

side of rice

$3.99

sice of fries

$4.99

side of house salad

$4.99

white sauce

$1.00

red sauce

$1.00

green sauce

$1.00

Balsamic Vinegrette

$1.00

Italian

$1.00

Lite Italian

$1.00

SOUPS

Lentil soup 🍜

$5.99+

chicken soup 🍜

$5.99

Lagman

$9.99

Lamb 🥣

$7.99

Qazon Kabob Suyuq

$8.99

COMBOS

with rice

$3.99

with fries

$4.99

with house salad

$4.99

DRINKS

Bottled drinks

Cola

$3.00

Fanta

$3.00

bottled water

$1.00

Home made drinks

Ayran

$3.00

Kompot

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00