UZBEK FOOD
DRINKS
Appetizers
KEBABS
MAIN DISHES
SALADS
SIDES,SAUCES AND MORE
SOUPS
COMBOS
UZBEK FOOD
Appetizers
FRENCH FRIES
$4.99
CAJUN FRIES
$5.99
CHICKEN TENDERS 5 PIECES
$8.99
TENDERS AND FRIES
$12.99
UZBEK BREAD
$3.00
KEBABS
Beef ground Kebab
$5.99
Chicken Kebab
$5.99
Beef Jaz
$5.99
Lamb Jaz
$6.99
Liver Kebab
$5.99
SHRIMP KEBAB
$9.99
SALMON KEBAB
$11.99
MAIN DISHES
Plov
Qozon Kebab
Manti 4 pieces
Honim
Tandoor somsa
SALADS
Ezme : spicy tomato based spread
$3.99
Hummus
$3.99
Babaganush
$3.99
Choban
$3.99
Mediterrian Salad
$9.99
Cacik (suzma)
$3.99
Yogurt base sauce (aka Tzatziki sauce)
SIDES,SAUCES AND MORE
ranch sauce
$1.00
side of rice
$3.99
sice of fries
$4.99
side of house salad
$4.99
white sauce
$1.00
red sauce
$1.00
green sauce
$1.00
Balsamic Vinegrette
$1.00
Italian
$1.00
Lite Italian
$1.00
SOUPS
Lentil soup 🍜
$5.99+
chicken soup 🍜
$5.99
Lagman
$9.99
Lamb 🥣
$7.99
Qazon Kabob Suyuq
$8.99
COMBOS
with rice
$3.99
with fries
$4.99
with house salad
$4.99
DRINKS
Bottled drinks
Cola
$3.00
Fanta
$3.00
bottled water
$1.00
Home made drinks
Ayran
$3.00
Kompot
$3.00
Lemonade
$3.00
