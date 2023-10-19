Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
Welcome to Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust
Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust 394 e main st
We are not accepting online orders right now.
Late Night-SB Menu
Merch
Food
Cucumber Sunomono
$7.00
Out of stock
Wasabi Potato Salad
$10.00
Onigiri-Soy
$5.00
Onigiri-Pork Katsu
$6.00
Onigiri-Salmon
$7.00
Sama Wings
$10.00
Chicken Karaage
$12.00
Kaiju Burger
$16.00
Destroyah Fries
$13.00
LN Side Fries
$6.00
Miso Panna Cotta
$10.00
Merch
Glassware
Branded Martini Glass
$10.00
Shirts
Sm T Black
$30.00
Md T Black
$30.00
Lg T Black
$30.00
XL T Black
$30.00
2XL T Black
$30.00
Bank of Italy Cocktail Trust 394 e main st Location and Ordering Hours
(805) 667-8748
394 e main st, Ventura, CA 93001
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 2PM
All hours
