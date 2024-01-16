V12 610 Spring St
FOOD
SMALL PLATES
- Fried Popcorn Shrimp
Succulent fried shrimp delicately tossed in Cajun seasoning.$18.00
- Jalapeño Cilantro Hummus
A harmonious blend of chickpeas, cilantro, and jalapenos, served with warm pita bread.$14.00
- Pomme Frite Trio
A trio of Cajun fries, Sweet potato fries, and Truffle parmesan fries.$16.00
- Lobster Bites
Bite-sized pieces of succulent, juicy deep fried lobster served with jalapeño dipping sauce.$22.00
- Lamb Chops (App)
Pan seared lollipop lamb chops with a pomegranate reduction.$32.00
- V12 Signature Wings
Aged Bourbon Signature Sauce, Raspberry Chipotle, Lemon Pepper, Honey Hot, BBQ, Mild, Hot$18.00
- Eggrolls - Signature
Shaved Ribeye, Caramelized Onions, Cheese Blend, Honey Mustard, Sweet Thai Chili.$18.00
- Spinach Dip
Parmesan, Mozzarella , Creamy Spinach Dip served with crispy tortilla chips.$23.00
- Lump Crab Cake
Lump crab, remoulade, spring salad, pickled onions, vinaigrette.$17.00
- Salmon Bites
Miso glaze, succulent salmon, sesame, fluffy cilantro rice.$32.00
MAIN COURSES
- Baked Airline Chicken
Baked, bone-in airline chicken with a zesty, creamy bur blanc sauce, accompanied by rich Parmesan mashed potatoes, grilled zucchini and squash$35.00
- Beef ShortRib
Slow cooked Beef Short Rib, Parmesan Mashed potatoes, Candied rainbow carrots.$41.00
- Pan Seared Salmon
Pan Seared Salmon, Citrus butter sauce, Seasonal Vegetable melody.$41.00
- Tuscan Basil Pasta
Penne pasta, arugula, sun-dried tomato, grilled chicken, juicy shrimp, house-made béchamel sauce.$32.00
- Rasta Pasta
Penne pasta, jerk chicken breast, colorful bell peppers, Caribbean seasoning$28.00
- Southern Comfort
Four pieces of buttermilk fried chicken, smoked turkey collard greens, sweet potato soufflé, baked macaroni and cheese, honey cornbread.$42.00
- Wings & Maple Waffle
Buttermilk fried chicken, fluffy maple waffles, Confectioners' sugar$26.00
- Wings & Strawberry Waffle
Buttermilk fried chicken, fluffy strawberry waffles, Confectioners' sugar$26.00
SALADS
- V12 Caesar Salad
Fresh Romain, aged Parmesan cheese, house made caesar dressing, crunchy croutons.$15.00
- Spinach Salad
Spinach, Strawberries, Bacon, Sweet honey glazed almonds, Pomegranate seeds, Tangy pickled red onions, House made raspberry vinaigrette.$16.00
- add chicken$10.00
- add salmon$14.00
- add shrimp$11.00
BURGERS
- Smoked Hickory Burger
Angus Beef ,White cheddar, Smoky Applewood Bacon, Arugula, Hickory BBQ Aioli.$22.00
- V12 Signature Burger
Double Lamb patties, lettuce, onion, tomato, cheddar cheese, pickles, V12 Signature sauce$25.00
- Old Fashion CheeseBurger
Signature flame-grilled beef patty topped with a layer of melted American cheese, crinkle cut pickles, yellow mustard, and ketchup on a toasted bun.$21.00
STEAKS
SIDES
DESSERTS
BEVERAGES
SOFT DRINKS
JUICE
BOTTLE SERVICE
BOTTLE SERVICE
- SKY LOUNGE PREMIUM$25.00
- Don Julio Blanco Bottle$400.00
- Don Julio Reposado Bottle$500.00
- 1942 Bottle$1,000.00
- Casamigos Blanco Bottle$400.00
- Casamigos Reposado Bottle$500.00
- Clase Azule Bottle$1,000.00
- Don Julio Anejo$600.00
- TITO'S BOTTLE$300.00
- GREY GOOSE BOTTLE$300.00
- titos L$500.00
- HENNESSY BOTTLE$400.00
- DUSSE BOTTLE$400.00
- WHITE X BOTTLE$500.00
- CAPTAIN MORGAN'S BOTTLE$300.00
- BACARDI$300.00
- BOMBAY SAPPHIRE BOTTLE$300.00
- HENDRICK'S$300.00
- Glenlevit$400.00
- MOET BRUT$400.00
- MOET ROSE$400.00
- VEUVE CLIQUOT BRUT$400.00
- VEUVE CLIQUOT ROSE$400.00
- LAMBO V12 BRUT$600.00
- ACE OF SPADES BRUT$1,000.00
- DOM PERIGNON BRUT$1,000.00