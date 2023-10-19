Skip to Main content
Online Ordering Unavailable
3. The Frosted Rooster
ICE CREAM
COOKIES
Sandwiches
Cones
Cups
Sandwiches
Custom Ice Cream Sandwich
$8.25
Cones
Waffle Cone
$6.00
Cake Cone
$6.00
Cups
Ice Cream Cup
$5.00
COOKIES
Single Cookies
Chocloate Chunk
$3.00
Peanut Butter
$3.00
Sugar
$3.00
M&M
$3.00
Oatmeal Rasin
$3.00
Lemon Cooler
$3.00
Royal
$3.00
Brownie
$3.50
Mix & Match Dozen!
Pick Your Dozen!
$26.00
Frosted Rooster Location and Ordering Hours
(443) 371-7413
111 Thomas Street, Bel Air, MD 21014
Closed
• Opens Saturday at 10AM
All hours
Order online
