Vale Food Co. Gainesville
CATERING
BASES
- Avocado Brussel Kale Caesar$35.00+
Gluten-free 60/40 blend of brussells and kale with avocado caesar and parmesan cheese.
- Cauliflower Rice$45.00+
House Seasoning and Paprika (Vegan, GF)
- Chipotle Mac & Cheese$40.00+
Whole-grain elbow pasta with a parmesan, cheddar cheese sauce. *Contains whole milk*
- Korean Stir Fry Sweet Potato Noodles$40.00+
- Lemon-Garlic Kale$30.00+
Shredded Kale with lemon garlic dressing.
- Pilaf Brown Rice$30.00+
Brown Rice infused with vegetable stock, onions, parsley, salt & pepper. (Vegan, GF)
- Spinach & Arugula Salad$30.00+
50/50 blend of raw spinach and arugula tossed in Vale Vinaigrette. (Vegan, GF)
- Sweet Potato Noodles$40.00+
Sweet potato glass noodles with a light teriyaki sauce. (GF,VG,V)
- Vale Cilantro Jasmine Rice$35.00+
Coconut cilantro jasmine rice. (Vegan, GF)
- Veggie Quinoa$35.00+
Quinoa tossed with diced onions, scallions, corn, black beans and Vale Vinaigrette. (Vegan, GF)
VEGGIES
- Buffalo Cauliflower$45.00+
Roasted cauliflower tossed with a light buffalo sauce. Mild to medium flavor. (GF,VG,V)
- Lemon Garlic Broccoli$45.00+
Roasted broccoli seasoned with salt, pepper, chopped garlic, and lemon juice.
- Roasted Balsamic Brussels Sprouts$45.00+
Seasoned with an in house made balsamic dressing. (Vegan, GF)
- Roasted Broccoli$45.00+
Roasted broccoli seasoned with salt and pepper. (GF,VG,V)
- Roasted Sweet Potatoes$45.00+
Seasoned with paprika, salt & pepper. (Vegan, GF)
PROTEINS
- Ancho Pulled Chicken$80.00+
Sweet & smoky Spanish style braised pulled chicken. (GF)
- BBQ Chicken$70.00+
Oven roasted chicken in a light sweet BBQ sauce. (GF)
- Braised Beef$90.00+
Slow cooked savory, braised beef tenderloin. Mild to medium flavor. (GF)
- Buffalo Vegan Tenders$70.00+
Vegan baked tenders in a light buffalo sauce. Mild to Medium flavor (Contains SOY)
- Coconut Spice Chicken Tenders$80.00+
Chicken tenderloin seasoned with extra-virgin olive oil, house seasoning, coconut and Sriracha. Coated in gluten-free Panko, flour and egg wash. (GF)
- Diced Buffalo Chicken$70.00+
Oven roasted house seasoned chicken in a light in house made buffalo sauce. Mild to medium.
- Filet Steak Tenderloin$120.00+
Grilled seasoned steak tossed with onions and peppers (GF)
- Lemon Garlic Chicken Breast$80.00+
White meat chicken breast marinated in extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice seasoned with salt, pepper, turmeric, and garlic.
- Lemon Garlic Chicken Thigh$70.00+
Chicken thigh marinated in extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice seasoned with salt, pepper, turmeric, and garlic. (GF)
- Lemon Pepper Salmon$90.00+
Baked salmon filet with lemon pepper seasoning and lemon juice.
- Sautéed Shrimp$90.00+
Sautéed shrimp in white wine seasoned with garlic, salt and pepper. (GF)
- Spicy Ahi Tuna Poké$90.00+
Diced raw ahi tuna tossed with an in house made sriracha honey sauce topped with sesame seeds.
- Teriyaki Chicken$70.00+
Oven roasted chicken in a light teriyaki sauce. (GF)
- Teriyaki Salmon$90.00+
Baked salmon filet with honey in a light teriyaki sauce.
- Turkey Spinach Feta Meatballs$80.00+
Turkey meatballs filled with spinach and feta cheese tossed in a cheddar, parmesan cheese sauce.
BOOSTS
SIDE SAUCE
BREAKFAST
BOXED LUNCHES
- Earthsgiving Bowl$18.99
Vale rice, Balsamic Brussels Sprouts Turkey Spinach Feta Meatballs, Feta Cheese and Chipotle Ranch. Includes cookie of your choice.
- Filet & Greens Bowl$22.99
Vale Rice, Balsamic Brussels Sprouts, Filet Tenderloin Steak, Pickled Onions, Chipotle Ranch. Includes cookie of your choice.
- Great South Bowl$20.99
Chipotle Mac & Cheese, Roasted Broccoli, Braised Beef. Includes cookie of your choice.
- Guac Around the Globe Bowl$20.99
Vale Rice, Roasted Broccoli, Ancho Pulled Chicken, Guacamole, and Avocado Caesar. Includes cookie of your choice.
- Keto Bowl$20.99
Lemon Garlic Kale, Roasted Broccoli, Southwest Chicken, Feta Cheese, Sliced Avocado. Includes cookie of your choice.
- Malibu Bowl$20.99
Avocado Brussel Kale, Veggie Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Lemon Garlic Chicken Breast, Sliced Avocado, Vale Verde Sauce. Includes cookie of your choice.
- Sweet Earth Bowl$18.99
Sweet Potato Noodles, Roasted Broccoli, Teriyaki Chicken, Curry Honey Mustard. Includes cookie of your choice.
- Vegan Comfort Love Bowl$18.99
Veggie Quinoa, Broccoli, Buffalo Vegan Tenders, Buffalo Chickpeas, and Vale Vinaigrette. Includes cookie of your choice.
SALAD BOXED LUNCH
- Brussel Kale Caesar$20.99
Brussell Kale Avocado Caesar, Broccoli, Balsamic Tomatoes, Carrots, Parmesan & Avocado Caesar. Includes gluten-free Banana Oat Bread
- *Buffalo Chicken Salad$22.99
Lemon Garlic Kale, Spinach & Arugula, Buffalo Cauliflower, Buffalo Chicken, Balsamic Tomatoes, Buffalo Chickpeas, Cilantro, Scallions, Parmesan Cheese & Chipotle Ranch. Includes gluten-free Banana Oat Bread.
- Dr. Vale Greens Salad$20.99
Shredded Lemon Garlic Kale, Spinach & Arugula, Veggie Quinoa, Buffalo Chickpeas, Raw Carrots, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Almonds, Hemp Seeds & Vale Vinaigrette. Includes gluten-free Banana Oat Bread.
- *Vale Kale Cobb Salad$20.99
Shredded Lemon Garlic Kale, Sliced Avocado, 1 Hard Boiled Egg, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Scallions, Feta cheese, Almonds, Lemon, & Vale Verde Ranch. Includes gluten-free Banana Oat Bread.
SALADS
- Avocado Brussel Kale Caesar$35.00+
Kale with brussels, Parmesan, and avocado Caesar dressing.
- Avocado Greens Salad$60.00+
Spinach & Arugula, Lemon Garlic Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Guacamole, Balsamic Tomatoes, Red onions, Cilantro, Lime & Vale Verde Ranch
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$55.00+
Lemon Garlic Kale, Spinach & Arugula, Buffalo Cauliflower, Buffalo Chicken, Balsamic Tomatoes, Buffalo Chickpeas, Cilantro, Scallions, Parmesan Cheese & Chipotle Ranch
- Dr. Vale Greens Salad$40.00+
Shredded Lemon Garlic Kale, Spinach & Arugula, Veggie Quinoa, Buffalo Chickpeas, Raw Carrots, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Almonds, Hemp Seeds & Vale Vinaigrette.
- Lemon-Garlic Kale$30.00+
Shredded kale tossed with in house made lemon garlic dressing. (GF,VG,V)
- Spinach & Arugula Salad$30.00+
50/50 blend of raw spinach and arugula tossed in Vale Vinaigrette. (GF,VG,V)
- Vale Kale Cobb Salad$45.00+
Shredded Lemon Garlic Kale, Sliced Avocado, 1 Hard Boiled Egg, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Scallions, Feta cheese, Almonds, Lemon, & Vale Verde Ranch.
BAKERY
- Almond Butter Protein Brownie Bites$35.00+
House-made vegan and gluten-free brownie topped with an almond butter drizzle.
- Assorted Homemade Bread Platter$29.99+
Featuring two of our freshly baked breads based on availability: Banana Bread, Lemon Matcha, Blueberry Ginger and Apple Cinnamon. Gluten-free.
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$24.99
10 Whole Grain Chocolate Chip Cookies, freshly baked!
- Gluten-free Banana Bread Platter$25.00+
House-made banana bread.
- Mixed Cookie Platter$24.99
10 Mixed Whole Grain Chocolate Chip & White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies, freshly baked!
- White Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$24.99
10 Whole Grain White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies freshly baked!
BEVERAGES
- Cold Brew Coffee Gallon$48.00
- Cold Brewed Green Tea Gallon$18.00
Cold pressed green tea lightly sweetened with organic blue agave and cane sugar.
- Cold Brewed Unsweet Green Tea Gallon$18.00
Cold pressed green tea.
- Cold Pressed Dragon Fruit Lemonade Gallon$21.60
Cold pressed dragon fruit lemonade lightly sweetened with organic blue agave and cane sugar.
- Cold Pressed Lemonade Gallon$21.60
Cold pressed lemonade lightly sweetened with organic blue agave and cane sugar.
- Cold Pressed Matcha Lemonade Gallon$21.60
Cold pressed lemonade infused with activated charcoal powder, lightly sweetened with organic blue agave and cane sugar.
- Detox Water Gallon$14.40
Water infused with strawberries, pineapple,, and herbs.
- Ginger Shots$7.19
- Hot Coffee$30.00
Serves 8-10
- Individual Water Bottles$2.70
- La Croix$3.59
- Pressed Juicery Juices$10.20
- Turmeric Shots$5.99
SNACKS
FAMILY PACK
SIGNATURE PARTY PACKS
- Great South Party Pack$189.99
Vale Rice, Chipotle Mac N Cheese, Roasted Broccoli, Braised Beef, Parmesan Cheese, Chipotle Ranch
- Keto Party Pack$174.99
2) Lemon Garlic Kale, Roasted Broccoli, Lemon Garlic Chicken Breast, Feta, Sliced Avocado
- Malibu Party Pack$189.99
Includes 1 Avocado Brussel Kale half pan, 1 Veggie Quinoa half pan, 1 Roasted Sweet Potato half pan, 1 Lemon Garlic Chicken Breast half pan, Sliced Avocado side, and Vale Verde Sauce side.
- Sweet Earth Party Pack$174.99
2) Sweet Potato Noodles, Roasted Broccoli, Teriyaki Chicken, Chopped Cilantro, Curry Honey Mustard
- Vegan Party Pack$174.99
Veggie Quinoa, Lemon Garlic Kale, Roasted Broccoli, Buffalo Vegan Tenders, Buffalo Chickpeas, Vale Vinaigrette
- Açaí Party Pack (10-12 People)$120.00
Online Menu
SPECIAL OF THE DAY
- V-Day Cookie Cake$30.67
Heart-Shaped Cookie Cake. Crafted from our best-selling Chocolate Chip Cookies. Available all February!
- Family Feast Special$76.69
$31.99 in savings!! Feeds family of 4-6 Includes: ⁃ Family pack ⁃ 4 sides of fruit medley or side salad ⁃ 4 fresh baked chocolate chip or white chocolate cookies
- The Vale Brookie$7.06
NEW! Limited time offer: January - March! Vale Chocolate Chip Cookie infused with an Almond Butter Protein Brownie.
SIGNATURE BOWLS
- BYO Regular Bowl$16.51
Select 2 choices of bases, 2 vegetables, 2 proteins, and 1 boost. Choice of side sauce included.
- BYO Small Bowl$12.97
Select 1 choice of base, 1 vegetable, 1 protein, and boost. Choice of side sauce included.
- BYO Super Bowl$23.59
Choice of 3 Bases, 2 Veggies, 3 Proteins, 1 Boost and 1 Sauce.
- Earthsgiving Bowl$12.97+
Vale Rice, Roasted Balsamic Brussels Sprouts, Turkey Spinach Feta Meatballs, and a side of Chipotle Ranch.
- Filet & Greens Bowl$17.69+
Vale Rice, Balsamic Brussels Sprouts, Filet Tenderloin Steak, Pickled Onions, Chipotle Ranch
- Great South Bowl$15.33+
Chipotle Mac n' Cheese, Broccoli, and Braised Beef, and a side of Chipotle Ranch.
- Guac Around Globe Bowl$15.33+
Vale Rice, Roasted Broccoli, Ancho Pulled Chicken, and Guacamole and a side of Avocado Caesar.
- Keto Bowl$16.51+
Lemon Garlic Kale, Roasted Broccoli, Southwest Chicken, Feta Cheese, Sliced Avocado. (Gluten Free)
- Malibu Bowl$16.51+
Avocado Brussel Kale, Veggie Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Lemon Garlic Chicken Breast, Sliced Avocado, Vale Verde Sauce
- Sweet Earth Bowl$12.97+
Sweet Potato Noodles, Roasted Broccoli, Teriyaki Chicken, and a side of Curry Honey Mustard. (Gluten Free)
- Vegan Comfort Love Bowl$12.97+
Veggie Quinoa, Roasted Broccoli, Buffalo Vegan Tenders, Buffalo Chickpeas, and a side of Vale Vinaigrette.
SALADS
- Buffalo Chicken Salad$22.41
Lemon Garlic Kale, Spinach & Arugula, Buffalo Cauliflower, Buffalo Chicken, Balsamic Tomatoes, Buffalo Chickpeas, Cilantro, Scallions, Parmesan Cheese & Chipotle Ranch
- Brusell Kale Caesar$17.69
Brussell Kale Avocado Caesar, Broccoli, Balsamic Tomatoes, Carrots, Parmesan & Avocado Caesar
- Avocado Greens$23.59
Spinach & Arugula, Southwest Chicken, Sliced Avocado, Guacamole, Balsamic Tomatoes, Red Onions, Cilantro, Lime & Vale Verde Ranch.
- Dr Vale Greens$17.69
Shredded Lemon Garlic Kale, Spinach & Arugula, Veggie Quinoa, Buffalo Chickpeas, Raw Carrots, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Almonds, Hemp Seeds & Vale Vinaigrette
- The Vale Kale Cobb$20.05
Shredded Lemon Garlic Kale, Sliced Avocado, 1 Hard Boiled Egg, Corn Salsa, Tomatoes, Red Onions, Scallions, Feta Cheese, Almonds, Lemon, & Vale Verde Ranch
- Way Out East Salad$17.69
**Salmon available as an add-on** Lemon Garlic Kale, Spinach & Arugula, Edamame, Carrots, Broccoli, Tomatoes, Sesame Seeds, Sunflower Seeds, Scallions, Cilantro, Lime & Greek Yogurt Ginger Dressing.
CHIA PUDDING
- BYO Chia Pudding Bowl$10.61+
Vegan, non-dairy, coconut milk base pudding - loaded with omega 3s and fiber. Topped with granola and your choice of toppings.
- Chia Pudding Parfait$8.99
Vegan, non-dairy, coconut milk base chia pudding topped with granola.
- Chocolate Protein Chia Pudding Parfait$9.99
Vegan chia pudding & chocolate base, topped with granola and chocolate chips.
POKÉ BOWLS
SMOOTHIES & SHAKES
- AB & J Smoothie$12.97
16oz smoothie. Blended açaí, banana, pineapple, strawberry, almond butter topped with chia and hemp seeds
- Acai Smoothie$11.79
16oz smoothie. Blended Organic and certified fair trade açaí, banana, pineapple, strawberry topped with chia and hemp seeds
- Blueberry Matcha Vanilla Protein Shake$12.97
16oz smoothie. Coconut Milk, Blueberries, Matcha Powder, Bananas, Vanilla Vegan Protein Blended and topped with chia seeds and hemp seeds
- Dr. Vale Smoothie$11.79
16oz smoothie. Blended mango, kale, pineapple, ginger, strawberry.
- Dragonfruit (Pitaya) Smoothie$11.79
16oz smoothie. Dragonfruit blended with pineapple, strawberry, and banana. Topped with chia and hemp seeds
- Global Greens Smoothie$11.79
16oz smoothie. Blended pineapple, spinach, kale, banana, ginger, with coconut milk. Topped with chia and hemp seeds.
- PB Banana Protein Shake$11.79
16oz smoothie. Blended Banana, Powdered Peanut Butter, Vegan Protein and Coconut Milk
- Pineapple Matcha Smoothie$11.79
16oz smoothie. Blended pineapple, avocado, spinach, banana, matcha and coconut milk topped with chia seeds, and hemp seeds
- Strawberry Banana Shake$11.79
16oz smoothie. Blended strawberry, banana, honey, and coconut milk
- V Strong Shake$12.97
16oz smoothie. Blended banana, vegan protein, PB powder, avocado, spinach, with coconut milk. Topped with chia and hemp seeds.
TOASTS
- BYO Avocado Toast$11.79+
Your choice of spread topped with 2 boosts. Side of fruit or greens included. Additional toppings available upon selection.
- BYO Nut Butter Toast$10.61+
Your choice of nut butter topped with 2 boosts. Side of fruit or greens included. Additional toppings available upon selection.
- Smashed Avo Toast$11.79+
Smashed Avocado on toasted Vegan Ciabatta Bread, topped with Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Salt & Pepper. Side of fruit or greens included.
- Guac Toast$11.79+
House Guacamole on toasted Vegan Ciabatta Bread, topped with Olive Oil, Feta Cheese, Salt & Pepper. Side of fruit or greens included.
- Spicy Guac Toast$11.79+
House Guacamole on toasted Vegan Ciabatta Bread, topped Olive Oil, Spicy Feta Cheese, Salt & Pepper, Chili Pepper Flakes, and a side of Honey Sriracha.
- CaliFlorida Toast$12.97+
Smashed avocado on toasted Vegan Ciabatta Bread, topped with Sunflower Seeds, Balsamic Tomatoes, and Feta Cheese. Side of fruit or greens included
- Green Eggs & Guac Toast$12.97+
Egg Salad folded in guac topped with one boost of your choice. Side of fruit or greens included. Additional toppings available upon selection.
BEVERAGES
COFFEE
- Americano Espresso$5.02
- Cappuccino$5.89
- Double Espresso$5.31
- Espresso$3.42
- Extra Espresso Shot$1.77
- Hot Dirty Matcha Latte$8.25
- Hot Latte$5.89
- Hot Matcha Latte$7.07
- Iced Dirty Matcha Latte$8.25
16oz
- Iced Latte$5.89
16oz
- Iced Matcha Latte$7.07
16oz
- Vale Matcha Blast$8.25
16oz Energy Drink with added shot of Matcha
- KombuMatcha$8.25
16oz Kombucha with shot of Matcha
- Nitro Cold Brew Coffee$7.07
16oz
BAKERY
- Almond Butter Brownie Bites/Vegan/GF$5.89
House-made vegan and gluten-free brownie topped with an almond butter drizzle.
- Banana Oat Bread/GF$5.06
House-made banana bread.
- GF Loaded Banana Bread$9.43
Grilled Gluten-Free Banana Bread topped with Almond Butter, Coconut, Hemp Seeds, Bee Pollen and Honey
- The Vale Brookie$7.06
NEW! Limited time offer: January - March! Vale Chocolate Chip Cookie infused with an Almond Butter Protein Brownie.
- V-Day Cookie Cake$30.67
Heart-Shaped Cookie Cake. Crafted from our best-selling Chocolate Chip Cookies. Available all February!
PRESSED JUICERY
- Greens with Ginger Juice$9.43
Apple Juice, Cucumber Juice, Celery Juice, Lemon Juice, Spinach Juice, Ginger Juice, Kale Juice, Parsley
- Orange Turmeric Juice$9.43
Orange Juice, Apple Juice, Aloe Water, Turmeric, Lemon Juice, Black Pepper
- Roots w/ Ginger Juice$9.43
Apple Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Beet Juice
- Greens Juice$9.43
Cucumber Juice, Celery Juice, Spinach Juice, Lemon Juice, Kale Juice, Parsley
- Vitality Shot$5.89
Coconut Water, Turmeric, Lemon Juice, Black Pepper
- Probiotic Shot$5.89
Apple Juice, Red Cabbage Juice, Lemon Juice, Ginger Juice, Probiotic Cultures (Inulin, Bacillus Cultures)
- Recovery Shot$5.89
Tart Cherry Juice, Turmeric Juice, Lemon Juice, Beet Root Powder, Ground Black Pepper
SNACKS
BASES/VEGGIES SIDES
- Side of Avocado Brussel Kale Caesar$5.31
Gluten-free 60/40 blend of brussells and kale with avocado caesar and parmesan cheese.
- Side of Buffalo Cauliflower$5.90
Seasoned with salt and pepper, light in house made buffalo sauce drizzle.
- Side of Cauliflower Rice$7.08
Made with house seasoning and paprika.
- Side of Chipotle Mac & Cheese$5.31
Whole-grain elbow pasta with a parmesan, cheddar cheese sauce. *Contains whole milk*
- Side of Korean Stir Fry Sweet Potato Noodles$5.31
Sweet potato glass noodle tossed in sesame oil, brown sugar, soy sauce, garlic, Sriracha, rice vinegar, ginger, and hoisin sauce. (contains SOY)
- Side of Pilaf Brown Rice$5.31
Brown Rice infused with vegetable stock, onions, parsley, salt & pepper.
- Side of Roasted Balsamic Brussels Sprouts$5.90
Seasoned with an in-house made balsamic dressing.
- Side of Roasted Broccoli$5.90
Roasted broccoli florets seasoned with salt and pepper and cooked in extra virgin olive oil.
- Side of Roasted Sweet Potatoes$5.90
Seasoned with paprika, salt & pepper.
- Side of Spinach Arugula Salad$5.31
50/50 blend of raw spinach and arugula tossed in Vale Vinaigrette.
- Side of Sweet Potato Noodles$5.31
Sweet potato glass noodle in a light teriyaki sauce. (contains SOY)
- Side of Vale Cilantro Jasmine Rice$5.31
Coconut cilantro jasmine rice.
- Side of Veggie Quinoa$5.31
Quinoa tossed with diced onions, scallions, corn, black beans and Vale Vinaigrette.
A LA CARTE PROTEINS
- Side of Ancho Pulled Chicken$7.65
Sweet & smoky Spanish style braised pulled chicken.
- Side of Braised Beef$8.24
Braised beef tenderloin chuck, consists of chili peppers, carrots, onions, sriracha, light brown sugar.
- Side of Buffalo Vegan Tenders$7.65
Vegan baked tenders in a light buffalo sauce. Mild to Medium flavor (Contains SOY)
- Side of Coconut Spice Chicken Tenders$7.65
Chicken tenderloin seasoned with extra-virgin olive oil, house seasoning, coconut and Sriracha. Coated in gluten-free Panko, flour and egg wash.
- Side of Diced Buffalo Chicken$7.65
Diced chicken with an in house made buffalo sauce. Mild to Medium flavor
- Side of Grilled Steak Tenderloin$8.50
Steak tenderloin in extra virgin olive oil, House seasoning, and garlic.
- Side of Lemon Garlic Chicken Breast$7.65
White meat chicken breast marinated in extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice seasoned with salt, pepper, turmeric, and garlic.
- Side of Lemon Garlic Chicken Thigh$7.65
Chicken thigh marinated in extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice seasoned with salt, pepper, turmeric, and garlic.
- Side of Lemon Pepper Grilled Salmon$10.62
Baked salmon filet with lemon pepper seasoning and lemon juice.
- Side of Sautéed Shrimp$8.24
Shrimp sautéed with white wine, garlic, and tomatoes.
- Side of Spicy Ahi Tuna Poké$8.24
Sushi Grade Ahi Tuna tossed in honey sriracha sauce and topped with black and white sesame seeds.
- Side of Spicy Salmon Poké$8.24
- Side of Teriyaki Chicken$7.65
Roasted chicken seasoned with salt and pepper and house teriyaki sauce.
- Side of Teriyaki Salmon$10.62
Baked salmon filet with honey in a light teriyaki sauce.
- Side of Turkey Spinach Feta Meatballs$7.65
Lean ground turkey breast with fresh spinach, feta, carrots, onions, garlic, and breadcrumbs in a cheddar and parm cheese sauce.
MAINTAIN MEAL PLAN
WEIGHT LOSS MEAL PLAN
