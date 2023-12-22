Vale Food Co. Tampa
CATERING
BASES
- Avocado Brussel Kale Caesar$30.00+
Gluten-free 60/40 blend of brussells and kale with avocado caesar and parmesan cheese.
- Chipotle Mac & Cheese$35.00+
Whole-grain elbow pasta with a parmesan, cheddar cheese sauce. *Contains whole milk*
- Cilantro Lime Brown Rice$35.00+
Brown rice infused with chopped cilantro and fresh lime juice. (GF,VG,V)
- Lemon Garlic Kale$30.00+
Shredded Kale with lemon garlic dressing.
- Spinach & Arugula$30.00+
50/50 blend of raw spinach and arugula.
- Sweet Potato Mash$35.00+
Mashed sweet potatoes mixed with coconut milk and light brown sugar. (GF,VG,V)
- Sweet Potato Noodles$35.00+
Sweet potato glass noodles with a light teriyaki sauce. (GF,VG,V)
- Vale Brown Rice$35.00+
Brown rice infused with pesto and parmesan. (GF)
- Veggie Quinoa$35.00+
Quinoa tossed with diced onions, carrots, and corn with a light zinfandel vinaigrette.(GF,VG,V)
VEGGIES
- Balsamic Mushrooms$45.00+
Seasoned sliced mushrooms tossed with an in house made balsamic dressing. (GF,VG,V)
- Buffalo Cauliflower$45.00+
Roasted cauliflower tossed with a light buffalo sauce. Mild to medium flavor. (GF,VG,V)
- Lemon Garlic Broccoli$45.00+
Roasted broccoli seasoned with salt, pepper, chopped garlic, and lemon juice.
- Roasted Broccoli$45.00+
Roasted broccoli seasoned with salt and pepper. (GF,VG,V)
- Turmeric Onions and Peppers$40.00+
Sliced white onions and green peppers seasoned with turmeric, light soy sauce, and sesame oil.
PROTEINS
- Ancho Pulled Chicken$70.00+
Sweet & smoky Spanish style braised pulled chicken. (GF)
- BBQ Chicken$65.00+
Oven roasted chicken in a light sweet BBQ sauce. (GF)
- Braised Beef$80.00+
Slow cooked savory, braised beef tenderloin. Mild to medium flavor. (GF)
- Buffalo Vegan Tenders$65.00+
- Diced Buffalo Chicken$65.00+
Oven roasted house seasoned chicken in a light in house made buffalo sauce. Mild to medium.
- Diced Southwest Chicken$65.00+
Oven roasted southwestern seasoned chicken garnished with pico de gallo.
- Fajita Steak$80.00+
Grilled seasoned steak tossed with onions and peppers (GF)
- Lemon Garlic Chicken Breast$70.00+
White meat chicken breast marinated in extra virgin olive oil and lemon juice seasoned with salt, pepper, turmeric, and garlic.
- Lemon Pepper Salmon$90.00+
Baked salmon filet with lemon pepper seasoning and lemon juice.
- Sautéed Shrimp$80.00+
Sautéed shrimp in white wine seasoned with garlic, salt and pepper. (GF)
- Spicy Ahi Tuna Poké$85.00+
Diced raw ahi tuna tossed with an in house made sriracha honey sauce topped with sesame seeds.
- Teriyaki Chicken$65.00+
Oven roasted chicken in a light teriyaki sauce. (GF)
- Teriyaki Oumph Chickpea Medley (Vegan)$65.00+
Texturized soy protein mixed with chickpeas, in a light teriyaki sauce.. (GF,VG,V)
- Teriyaki Salmon$90.00+
Baked salmon filet with honey in a light teriyaki sauce.
- Turkey Spinach Feta Meatballs$70.00+
Turkey meatballs filled with spinach and feta cheese tossed in a cheddar, parmesan cheese sauce.
BOOSTS
SIDE SAUCE
BREAKFAST
BOXED LUNCHES
- Califlorida Bowl$17.99
Veggie Quinoa, Buffalo Cauliflower, Southwest Chicken, Avocado Caesar. Includes cookie of your choice.
- Great South Bowl$19.99
Chipotle Mac N Cheese, Roasted Broccoli, Braised Beef. Includes cookie of your choice.
- Keto Bowl$19.99
Lemon Garlic Kale, Roasted Broccoli, Southwest Chicken, Feta Cheese, Sliced Avocado. Includes cookie of your choice.
- Out of This World Bowl$17.99
Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Roasted Broccoli, Ancho Pulled Chicken, Chipotle Ranch. Includes cookie of your choice.
- Sweet Earth Bowl$17.99
Sweet Potato Noodles, Roasted Broccoli, Teriyaki Chicken, Curry Honey Mustard. Includes cookie of your choice.
- Up North Bowl$19.99
Cilantro Lime Brown Rice, Balsamic Mushrooms, Braised Beef, Chipotle Ranch. Includes cookie of your choice.
SALADS
- Kale Caesar$30.00+
Shredded kale tossed with an in-house made caesar dressing. (GF)
- Lemon Garlic Kale$30.00+
Shredded kale tossed with in house made lemon garlic dressing. (GF,VG,V)
- Spinach & Arugula$30.00+
Spinach and Arugula mix. (GF,VG,V)
- Strawberry Balsamic Kale$35.00+
Shredded kale tossed with fresh strawberries and a balsamic dressing. (GF,VG,V)
- Southwestern Kale Salad$35.00+
Shredded kale tossed with veggie quinoa and corn salsa. (GF,VG,V)
COOKIE PLATTER
- Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$24.99
10 Whole Grain Chocolate Chip Cookies, freshly baked!
- White Chocolate Chip Cookie Platter$24.99
10 Whole Grain White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Cookies freshly baked!
- Mixed Cookie Platter$24.99
10 Mixed Whole Grain Chocolate Chip & White Chocolate Macadamia Cookies, freshly baked!
BAKERY
- Almond Butter Protein Brownie Bites$29.99+
House-made vegan and gluten-free brownie topped with an almond butter drizzle.
- Assorted Homemade Bread Platter$29.99+
Featuring two of our freshly baked breads based on availability: Banana Bread, Lemon Matcha, Blueberry Ginger and Apple Cinnamon. Gluten-free.
- Gluten-free Banana Bread Platter$25.00+
House-made banana bread.
BEVERAGES
- Cold Brew Coffee Gallon$40.00
- Cold Brewed Green Tea Gallon$15.00
Cold pressed green tea lightly sweetened with organic blue agave and cane sugar.
- Cold Brewed Unsweet Green Tea Gallon$15.00
Cold pressed green tea.
- Cold Pressed Matcha Lemonade Gallon$18.00
Cold pressed lemonade infused with activated charcoal powder, lightly sweetened with organic blue agave and cane sugar.
- Cold Pressed Dragon Fruit Lemonade Gallon$18.00
Cold pressed dragon fruit lemonade lightly sweetened with organic blue agave and cane sugar.
- Cold Pressed Lemonade Gallon$18.00
Cold pressed lemonade lightly sweetened with organic blue agave and cane sugar.
- Detox Water Gallon$12.00
Water infused with strawberries, pineapple,, and herbs.
- Ginger Shots$4.99
- Individual Water Bottles$2.29
- Pressed Juicery Juices$7.99
- Turmeric Shots$4.99
- La Croix$2.99
- Hot Coffee$29.99
Serves 8-10
SNACKS
FAMILY PACK
SIGNATURE PARTY PACKS
- Keto Party Pack$175.00
2) Lemon Garlic Kale, Roasted Broccoli, Southwest Chicken, Feta, Sliced Avocado
- Sweet Earth Party Pack$175.00
2) Sweet Potato Noodles, Roasted Broccoli, Teriyaki Chicken, Chopped Cilantro, Curry Honey Mustard
- Great South Party Pack$190.00
Vale Rice, Chipotle Mac N Cheese, Roasted Broccoli, Braised Beef, Parmesan Cheese, Chipotle Ranch
- Califlorida Party Pack$170.00
Lemon Garlic Kale, Veggie Quinoa, Buffalo Cauliflower, Southwest Chicken, Balsamic Tomatoes, Avocado Caesar
- Vegan Party Pack$170.00
Veggie Quinoa, Lemon Garlic Kale, Roasted Broccoli, Buffalo Vegan Tenders, Buffalo Chickpeas, Vale Vinaigrette
- Açaí Party Pack (10-12 People)$120.00
