Breakfast

Breakfast Specials

#1 2 Eggs

$6.70

Two eggs your way with side choice and bread choice.

#2 2 Eggs and Meat

$9.50

Two eggs your way with side choice, bread choice and meat choice.

#3 Two Eggs, Meat & French Toast

$10.30

Two eggs your way with side choice, bread choice, meat choice and French toast.

#4 Two Eggs, Meat & Pancakes

$10.30

Two eggs your way with side choice, bread choice, meat choice and pancakes.

#5 Matzoh Brei

$9.25

Two eggs scrambled with Matzoh and grilled onions served with side and choice of bread.

4 Egg Omelets

Egg & Cheese Omelet

$8.95
Mushroom, Onion, Swiss Omelet

$10.95

Omelet with mushroom, onion and Swiss.

Western Omelet

$10.95

Meat Omelet

$10.95

Garden Omelet

$10.95
Fit Omelet

$11.95

Egg white omelet with spinach, tomato and Swiss.

N.E.O. Omelet

$13.95

Omelet with Flakowitz Signature hand cut nova and grilled onions.

C.Y.O. Omelet

$7.95
Greek Omelet

$10.95

Omelet with spinach, tomato and feta.

Griddle Favorites

French Toast

$8.95

Crunchy French Toast

$9.95

Fruity French Toast

$9.95

Pancakes

$8.95

Blueberry Pancakes

$9.95

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$9.95

Belgian Waffle

$8.95

Waffle w Berries and whip cream

$10.95

Berries And Cream Pancakes

$8.99

Blueberry Pancake Special

$9.95

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg & Cheese Sand

$6.95

Two eggs with your choice of cheese on your choice of bread.

Egg, Meat, & Cheese Sandwich

$7.95

Two eggs with your choice of cheese on your choice of bread with your choice of meat.

Homerun Sand

$8.95

Two eggs with your choice of cheese on your choice of bread with bacon, sausage & tomato.

Breakfast Wrap

$8.50

Tortilla wrap stuffed with egg, sausage, green pepper, onion and choice of cheese.

Bagels &

Bagel & Butter

$3.95

Bagel & Cream Cheese

$4.25

Bagel & Scallion Cream Cheese

$4.50

Bagel & Nova Cream Cheese

$5.85

Bagel & Cream Cheese w/Oatmeal

$5.95

Nova Platter

$13.50

Muffins/Danishes

$4.50

Six Bagels TO GO

$7.80

Single Bagel TO GO

$1.30

13 Bagel TO GO

$14.35

Single Bagel

$1.30

Flakowitz Favorites

Yogurt Parfait

$8.95

Fresh Fruit Cup & Oatmeal

$8.95

Breakfast Quesadilla

$8.99

Beverages

Iced Coffee

$2.95

Hot Coffee/Tea

$2.95

Milk

$3.25

Chocolate Milk

$3.25

Fountain Soda

$2.95

Iced Tea

$2.95

Dr. Brown

$2.25

Bottled Water

$1.95

Apple Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Mimosa

$3.00

Gatorade

$3.00

Kids Menu

Kids Breakfast

Kid's Pancake

$2.95

Kid's French Tst

$2.95

1 Egg with homefries Kids

$3.25

Kids Bev Upcharge

$1.50

Kids lunch

Kids Grilled cheese fries

$4.95

Kids Grill cheese chips

$4.95

Kids Burger w chips

$5.95

Kids burger w fries

$5.95

Kids cheeseburger fries

$6.45

Kids cheeseburger chips

$6.45

KidsTenders chips

$4.25

Kids Tenders fries

$4.25

Kids Hot dog fries

$5.95

Kids Hot dog chips

$5.95

Kids Bev Upcharge

$1.50

Sides

Breakfast sides

Side Egg

$1.50

Side Egg Whites

$2.50

Side Bacon

$2.95

Side Sausage

$2.95

Side Avocado

$2.50

Side Homefries

$3.00

Side Turkey Bacon

$2.95

Side Nova

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.50

Side tomato

$2.50

Side Oatmeal

$3.50

Side Cb hash

$4.95

Side Cottage Cheese

$3.00

Whole Fruit

$1.00

Cereal

$2.50

Granola Bars

$1.00

Lunch sides

Side FF

$3.00

Side Slaw

$1.95

Side Pot Salad

$1.95

Bag chips

$1.00

Bowl Matzo ball

$5.50

Bowl Day Soup

$5.50

Quart soup

$8.50

Side Health

$1.95

Side Chic Breast

$3.95

Side Fruit

$3.50

Pot knish

$4.50

Spinach Knish

$4.50

Kasha knish

$4.50

Mini Potato Pancake

$3.00

Scoop Salad

$8.99

Onion Rings

$4.50