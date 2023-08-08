2x points now for loyalty members
Flakowitz cafes Valencia Reserve
Breakfast
Breakfast Specials
#1 2 Eggs
Two eggs your way with side choice and bread choice.
#2 2 Eggs and Meat
Two eggs your way with side choice, bread choice and meat choice.
#3 Two Eggs, Meat & French Toast
Two eggs your way with side choice, bread choice, meat choice and French toast.
#4 Two Eggs, Meat & Pancakes
Two eggs your way with side choice, bread choice, meat choice and pancakes.
#5 Matzoh Brei
Two eggs scrambled with Matzoh and grilled onions served with side and choice of bread.
4 Egg Omelets
Egg & Cheese Omelet
Mushroom, Onion, Swiss Omelet
Omelet with mushroom, onion and Swiss.
Western Omelet
Meat Omelet
Garden Omelet
Fit Omelet
Egg white omelet with spinach, tomato and Swiss.
N.E.O. Omelet
Omelet with Flakowitz Signature hand cut nova and grilled onions.
C.Y.O. Omelet
Greek Omelet
Omelet with spinach, tomato and feta.
Griddle Favorites
Breakfast Sandwiches
Egg & Cheese Sand
Two eggs with your choice of cheese on your choice of bread.
Egg, Meat, & Cheese Sandwich
Two eggs with your choice of cheese on your choice of bread with your choice of meat.
Homerun Sand
Two eggs with your choice of cheese on your choice of bread with bacon, sausage & tomato.
Breakfast Wrap
Tortilla wrap stuffed with egg, sausage, green pepper, onion and choice of cheese.