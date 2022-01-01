Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ Buda
- BAR MENU -
Liquor
Kruto Red
Tito's
Community Spirit
New Amsterdam
Still Austin Gin
Las Californias Nativo
Waterloo Gin
Flor De Cana
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Rum Haven
El Tequileno Blanco
Lalo Blanco
Teremana Blanco
Mi Campo Blanco
El Jimador Blanco
Fiero Habanero Tequila Blanco
El Mayor Reposado
Tres Generaciones Reposado
Hornito's Reposado
Tres Generaciones Anejo
Milagro Anejo
Rosaluna Mezcal
Los Misteries Mezcal
Desert Door Sotol
Lunazul
Evan Williams BIB
Jack Daniel's
Jim Beam
Makers Mark
Still Austin Bourbon
Garrison Bros Small batch
Still Austin Rye
Balcones Baby Blue
Swift Single Malt
Abasolo Mexican Whiskey
Lost Irish Whiskey
Treaty Oak Day Drinker
Ghost Hill Bourbon
Monkey Shoulder
High Noon
Beer
Pit Master Pils
McConauhaze IPA
Bud
Bud Light
Michelob Ultra
Coors Light
Miller Lite
Dos XX
Pacifico
Carona
Carona Familiar
Blue Moon
Lone Star 16oz
Lone Star Light 16oz
Modelo 16oz
Love Street 16oz
Jellyfish 16oz
High Sign Blueberry Blonde
High Sign El Berto
Native Texan
Stash IPA
Austin Eastcider Original
Austin Eastcider Blood Orange
High Noon Black Cherry
High Noon Watermelon
High Noon Grapefruit
High Noon Pineapple
Wine
GL Becker Cabernet Sauvignon
GL Llano Estacado Shiraz
Becker Cabernet Sauvignon
Llano Estacado Shiraz
Reddy TX Lovers
Locations TX
GL Becker Vinyards Chardonnay
GL Reddy Sauvignon Blanc
Becker Vinyards Chardonnay
Reddy Sauvignon Blanc
Reddy High Plains White Blend
Fall Creek Chinen Blanc
GL Llano Estacado Rose
Llano Estacado Rose
GL Lamarca Prosecco
Mimosa
Lamarca Prosecco
2022 HOLIDAY PREORDER MENU
FROM THE SMOKER
Mesquite Smoked Whole Brisket
Mesquite smoked Hartley Ranch prime angus brisket smoked for 16+ hours. Approx 4+lbs; feeds 8-10
Smoked Pork Spare Ribs
Mesquite smoked pork spare ribs seasoned with our classic house made red rub & brown sugar. - 1 rack - Approx 12-14 ribs.
Smoked Babyback Pork Ribs
Mesquite smoked pork babyback ribs seasoned with our classic house made red rub, black garlic, and local honey. - 1 rack - Approx 12-14 ribs.
Texas Size Beef Ribs
Mesquite smoked rack of beef ribs seasoned with our house made rubs and smoked to perfection. - 1 rack. Approx 3 ribs - 2.5 lbs - 4lbs total
Mesquite Smoked Chicken Fajita
Mesquite smoked chicken fajita. Approx 3lbs. Warm and ready to serve at pickup.
SIDES & SWEETS
Charro Beans
Miguel's favorite! Pinto beans cooked low & slow with mexican spices & bacon. - 2 QT - serves 6-8
Fresh Flour Tortillas
Fresh flour tortillas made in house daily! - 2 dozen -
Bacon & Cheddar Mashed Potatoes
Mashed potatoes with crispy bacon and cheddar. 2 Qt - serves 4-6
Classic Banana Pudding
Made with fresh bananas, vanilla pudding, & organic vanilla wafers. Third pan, serves 4-6
Mexican Rice
Rice cooked slowly with tomatoes and mexican spices. 2 QT Serves 4-6
EXTRAS & GIFTS
Valentina's Classic Smoked BBQ Sauce
Take your BBQ to the Mex level with our house-made BBQ sauce! 12 ounce single bottle.
Valentina's Habanero Mustard
Take your BBQ to the MEX level with our in-house tangy Habanero BBQ Mustard. Perfect for that extra kick!
Valentina's Classic Red Rub
Our famous in-house all purpose Red Rub, available in 12 ounce bag. Sprinkle and season anything and everything to take your BBQ to the max!
Valentina's Brisket Rub
Our famous in-house brisket rub - the very same we use on all of our Valentina's briskets! Available in 12 ounce bag.
Valentina's Spices Combo Pack
Two 6 ounce bags (one each) of our Classic Red Rub & Brisket Rub. Made in-house and guaranteed to make your next BBQ a hit!
Valentina's Sticker Souvenir Pack
Show off your Tex Mex BBQ pride with our sticker + souvenir pack. Each pack comes with stickers*, a magnet, & a souvenir road sign cup. *stickers may vary from photo