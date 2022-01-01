Valentina's Tex Mex BBQ Buda

- BAR MENU -

Liquor

Kruto Red

$6.00+

Tito's

$7.00+

Community Spirit

$8.00+

New Amsterdam

$6.00+

Still Austin Gin

$8.00+

Las Californias Nativo

$8.00+

Waterloo Gin

$8.00+

Flor De Cana

$6.00+

Bacardi

$6.00+

Captain Morgan

$6.00+

Rum Haven

$6.00+

El Tequileno Blanco

$6.00+

Lalo Blanco

$10.00+

Teremana Blanco

$8.00+

Mi Campo Blanco

$8.00+

El Jimador Blanco

$6.00+

Fiero Habanero Tequila Blanco

$8.00+

El Mayor Reposado

$8.00+

Tres Generaciones Reposado

$10.00+

Hornito's Reposado

$8.00+

Tres Generaciones Anejo

$12.00+

Milagro Anejo

$9.00+

Rosaluna Mezcal

$9.00+

Los Misteries Mezcal

$11.00+

Desert Door Sotol

$9.00+

Lunazul

$6.00+

Evan Williams BIB

$6.00+

Jack Daniel's

$7.00+

Jim Beam

$6.00+

Makers Mark

$8.00+

Still Austin Bourbon

$11.00+

Garrison Bros Small batch

$18.00+

Still Austin Rye

$12.00+

Balcones Baby Blue

$10.00+

Swift Single Malt

$14.00+

Abasolo Mexican Whiskey

$10.00+

Lost Irish Whiskey

$8.00+

Treaty Oak Day Drinker

$9.00+

Ghost Hill Bourbon

$12.00+

Monkey Shoulder

$10.00+

High Noon

$8.00

Beer

Pit Master Pils

$8.00

McConauhaze IPA

$8.00

Bud

$5.50

Bud Light

$5.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.50

Coors Light

$5.50

Miller Lite

$5.50

Dos XX

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Carona

$7.00

Carona Familiar

$7.00

Blue Moon

$6.50

Lone Star 16oz

$6.00

Lone Star Light 16oz

$6.00

Modelo 16oz

$6.00

Love Street 16oz

$8.00

Jellyfish 16oz

$10.00

High Sign Blueberry Blonde

$7.00

High Sign El Berto

$7.00

Native Texan

$7.00

Stash IPA

$7.00

Austin Eastcider Original

$7.00

Austin Eastcider Blood Orange

$7.00

High Noon Black Cherry

$6.50

High Noon Watermelon

$6.50

High Noon Grapefruit

$6.50

High Noon Pineapple

$6.50

Wine

GL Becker Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

GL Llano Estacado Shiraz

$10.00

Becker Cabernet Sauvignon

$30.00

Llano Estacado Shiraz

$36.00

Reddy TX Lovers

$42.00

Locations TX

$46.00

GL Becker Vinyards Chardonnay

$8.00

GL Reddy Sauvignon Blanc

$11.00

Becker Vinyards Chardonnay

$30.00

Reddy Sauvignon Blanc

$40.00

Reddy High Plains White Blend

$36.00

Fall Creek Chinen Blanc

$30.00

GL Llano Estacado Rose

$9.00

Llano Estacado Rose

$34.00

GL Lamarca Prosecco

$10.00

Mimosa

$11.00

Lamarca Prosecco

$36.00

2022 HOLIDAY PREORDER MENU

FROM THE SMOKER

All meats and dishes will be warm and ready to serve. All meats will be whole (uncut).

Mesquite Smoked Whole Brisket

$220.00

Mesquite smoked Hartley Ranch prime angus brisket smoked for 16+ hours. Approx 4+lbs; feeds 8-10

Smoked Pork Spare Ribs

$45.00

Mesquite smoked pork spare ribs seasoned with our classic house made red rub & brown sugar. - 1 rack - Approx 12-14 ribs.

Smoked Babyback Pork Ribs

$48.00

Mesquite smoked pork babyback ribs seasoned with our classic house made red rub, black garlic, and local honey. - 1 rack - Approx 12-14 ribs.

Texas Size Beef Ribs

$125.00

Mesquite smoked rack of beef ribs seasoned with our house made rubs and smoked to perfection. - 1 rack. Approx 3 ribs - 2.5 lbs - 4lbs total

Mesquite Smoked Chicken Fajita

$73.00

Mesquite smoked chicken fajita. Approx 3lbs. Warm and ready to serve at pickup.

SIDES & SWEETS

Charro Beans

$40.00

Miguel's favorite! Pinto beans cooked low & slow with mexican spices & bacon. - 2 QT - serves 6-8

Fresh Flour Tortillas

$22.00

Fresh flour tortillas made in house daily! - 2 dozen -

Bacon & Cheddar Mashed Potatoes

$40.00

Mashed potatoes with crispy bacon and cheddar. 2 Qt - serves 4-6

Classic Banana Pudding

$28.00

Made with fresh bananas, vanilla pudding, & organic vanilla wafers. Third pan, serves 4-6

Mexican Rice

$40.00

Rice cooked slowly with tomatoes and mexican spices. 2 QT Serves 4-6

EXTRAS & GIFTS

Valentina's Classic Smoked BBQ Sauce

$9.00

Take your BBQ to the Mex level with our house-made BBQ sauce! 12 ounce single bottle.

Valentina's Habanero Mustard

$8.00

Take your BBQ to the MEX level with our in-house tangy Habanero BBQ Mustard. Perfect for that extra kick!

Valentina's Classic Red Rub

$12.00

Our famous in-house all purpose Red Rub, available in 12 ounce bag. Sprinkle and season anything and everything to take your BBQ to the max!

Valentina's Brisket Rub

$13.50

Our famous in-house brisket rub - the very same we use on all of our Valentina's briskets! Available in 12 ounce bag.

Valentina's Spices Combo Pack

$16.00

Two 6 ounce bags (one each) of our Classic Red Rub & Brisket Rub. Made in-house and guaranteed to make your next BBQ a hit!

Valentina's Sticker Souvenir Pack

$14.00

Show off your Tex Mex BBQ pride with our sticker + souvenir pack. Each pack comes with stickers*, a magnet, & a souvenir road sign cup. *stickers may vary from photo