Valentino's Menu

Soups

Cup Chicken Noodle

$5.00

Cup Clam Chowder

$5.00

Cup Pasta é Fagioli

$5.00

Cup Tortellini en Brodo

$5.00

Cheese tortellini in a chicken broth with scallions

Bowl Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Bowl Clam Chowder

$6.00

Bowl Pasta é Fagioli

$6.00

Bowl Tortellini en Brodo

$6.00

Cheese tortellini in a chicken broth with scallions

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$8.95

Chopped tomatoes, olives, garlic, basil and artichokes on crostini bread topped with a balsamic glaze

Clams & Mussels Possillipo

$14.00

Juicy clams and mussels sauteed in their own juices with fresh herbs in a white wine, garlic & oil sauce

Focaccia Bread

$5.95

Fresh “Homemade” Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers

$10.00

Fried Calamari

$13.00

Lightly dusted and fried to golden brown with a side of marinara or tossed in a fra diavolo sauce with hot peppers

Garlic Bread

$4.25

Garlic Bread with Cheese

$5.25

Gorgonzola Cheese Bread

$6.25

Mozzarella Sticks (6)

$7.25

6

Mussels Oreganata

$13.00

Juicy mussels on the half-shell baked with seasoned breadcrumbs & fresh herbs in a garlic white wine sauce

Onion Rings

$6.25

Potato Bombs (3)

$10.95

Wings (10)

$12.95

10

Salads

House Salad for 1

$5.00

Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, radishes, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes

House Salad for 2

$8.00

Antipasto Salad

$13.00

Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, pepperoncini, radishes, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes

Caprese Salad

$13.00

Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & topped with balsamic glaze over a bed of lettuce

Chef Salad

$12.50

Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, radishes, roasted red peppers & tomatoes

Classic Caesar

$8.50

Romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$14.50

Grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocado, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, pepperoncini, olives, onions, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes

Italian Salad

$11.00

Gorgonzola cheese, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, pepperoncini, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes

Mediterranean Salad

$11.00

Feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, scallions & seasoned with herbs

Teriyaki Steak Salad

$15.50

Slices of London broil on a bed of mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, onions, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes

Tuna Salad

$12.00

White tuna salad on lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, radishes, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes

Valentino’s Chicken Salad

$14.00

Grilled chicken, caramelized walnuts & dried cranberries on top of spinach & mixed greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette dressing

Specialty Grinders

Small Bacon

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Cheeseburger

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Chicken Cutlet

$10.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Chicken Parmigiana

$10.75

Small Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.00

Small Meatball Parmigiana

$10.50

Small Pastrami

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Philly Cheesesteak

$10.25

Steak, American cheese, onions, lettuce & tomatoes

Small Sausage Parmigiana

$10.25

Small Special Steak

$10.75

Steak, American cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, lettuce & tomatoes

Small Steak & Cheese

$9.75

Steak and cheese only

Small Veal Parmigiana

$11.75

Large Bacon

$11.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Cheeseburger

$11.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Chicken Cutlet

$11.25

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Chicken Parmigiana

$11.75

Large Eggplant Parmigiana

$11.00

Large Meatball Parmigiana

$11.50

Large Pastrami

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Philly Cheesesteak

$11.25

Steak, American cheese, onions, lettuce & tomatoes

Large Sausage Parmigiana

$11.25

Large Special Steak

$11.75

Steak, American cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, lettuce & tomatoes

Large Steak & Cheese

$10.75

Steak and cheese only

Large Veal Parmigiana

$12.75

Classic Grinders

Small Genoa Salami

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Ham

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Italian

$10.75

Ham, genoa and regular salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Meatless

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Pepperoni

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Regular

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Roast Beef

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Tuna

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Small Turkey

$9.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Genoa Salami

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Ham

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Italian

$11.75

Ham, genoa and regular salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Meatless

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Pepperoni

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Regular

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Roast Beef

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Tuna

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Large Turkey

$10.50

Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper

Accompaniments

Combo Meatball & Sausage

$6.50

With mozzarella

Meatballs

$5.50

2

Sausages

$5.50

2

Sauteed Broccoli

$5.00

With fresh garlic & olive oil

Sauteed Mushrooms

$5.00

With fresh garlic & olive oil

Sauteed Spinach

$5.00

With fresh garlic & olive oil

Small Curly Fries

$6.25

Small Steak Fries

$5.75

Large Curly Fries

$7.25

Large Steak Fries

$6.25

Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps

Adult Tenders (4)

$11.50

All American Club

$10.50

A triple-decker with American cheese, roasted turkey, Virginia ham, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes

Cheeseburger Club

$11.75

Juicy beef on a triple-decker sandwich with American cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes

Bacon Swiss Burger

$10.75

8 oz. Angus Beef with bacon, Swiss cheese, sauteed onions & mushrooms

Cheeseburger

$10.00

8 oz. Angus Beef with American cheese, lettuce and tomatoes

Hamburger

$9.75

8 oz. Angus Beef with lettuce and tomatoes

Classic BLT

$9.75

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$10.75

Served on a brioche bun with provolone cheese, lettuce & tomatoes

New York Reuben

$10.50

Lean pastrami & Swiss cheese grilled on rye bread with sauerkraut & thousand island dressing

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$10.75

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce & tomatoes

Chicken Cesar Wrap

$10.75

Grilled chicken and crisp romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing

Southwest Wrap

$11.25

Grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, cherry peppers & ranch dressing

Steak Bomb Wrap

$11.75

Marinated London broil grilled with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, onions & peppers

Kid's Menu

Kids Cheeseburger & Fries

$8.50

Kids Chicken Tenders & Fries

$8.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.95

Homemade mac & cheese

Kids Pasta with Butter

$5.25

Penne pasta with butter

Kids Spaghetti & Meatball

$7.25

Classic Pastas

Lunch Baked Ziti

$9.95

Lunch Pasta & Bolognese

$10.95

Tasty meat sauce

Lunch Pasta & Broccoli

$9.95

Fresh cut broccoli florets with garlic, olive oil & white wine

Lunch Pasta Garlic & Olive Oil

$8.95

Simple but delicious

Lunch Pasta & Homemade Marinara Sauce

$8.95

Lunch Pasta & Homemade Tomato Sauce

$8.95

Lunch Pasta & Meatball

$9.95

Lunch Pasta & Sausage

$9.95

Dinner Baked Ziti

$15.95

Dinner Pasta & Bolognese

$16.95

Tasty meat sauce

Dinner Pasta & Broccoli

$15.95

Fresh cut broccoli florets with garlic, olive oil & white wine

Dinner Pasta Garlic & Olive Oil

$14.95

Simple but delicious

Dinner Pasta Homemade Marinara Sauce

$14.95

Dinner Pasta Homemade Tomato Sauce

$14.95

Dinner Pasta & Meatballs

$17.95

Dinner Pasta & Sausages

$17.95

Specialty Pastas

Lunch Fettuccini Alfredo

$9.95

A rich and creamy parmesan cheese sauce

Lunch Gnocchi Nonna Teresa

$9.95

Potato dumplings tossed with artichoke hearts, fresh spinach & sun-dried tomatoes in garlic & olive oil sauce with parmesan Romano cheese

Lunch Gnocchi Sorrentino

$10.25

Potato dumplings in a homemade tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella & basil

Lunch Penne Anna Bella

$10.25

Penne pasta tossed with onions, peas & prosciutto in a garlic, olive oil & white wine sauce finished with parmesan Romano cheese

Lunch Rigatoni alla Vodka

$10.25

Pink cream sauce with onions and prosciutto

Lunch Spaghetti Nunno Nunzio

$10.75

Spaghetti tossed with cherry tomatoes, freshly diced eggplant, mushrooms & shallots sautéed in olive oil & garnished with fresh mozzarella & basil with a touch of marinara

Lunch Tortellini alla Pesto

$10.25

Cheese filled tortellini in a creamy pesto sauce with cherry tomatoes, spinach and parmesan cheese

Dinner Fettuccini Alfredo

$16.95

A rich and creamy parmesan cheese sauce

Dinner Gnocchi Nonna Teresa

$17.95

Potato dumplings tossed with artichoke hearts, fresh spinach & sun-dried tomatoes in garlic & olive oil sauce with parmesan Romano cheese

Dinner Gnocchi Sorrentino

$17.95

Potato dumplings in a homemade tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella & basil

Dinner Penne Anna Bella

$16.95

Penne pasta tossed with onions, peas & prosciutto in a garlic, olive oil & white wine sauce finished with parmesan Romano cheese

Dinner Rigatoni alla Vodka

$16.95

Pink cream sauce with onions and prosciutto

Dinner Spaghetti Nunno Nunzio

$17.25

Spaghetti tossed with cherry tomatoes, freshly diced eggplant, mushrooms & shallots sautéed in olive oil & garnished with fresh mozzarella & basil with a touch of marinara

Dinner Tortellini alla Pesto

$16.95

Cheese filled tortellini in a creamy pesto sauce with cherry tomatoes, spinach and parmesan cheese

Alforno

Lunch Cheeese Ravioli

$10.00

Lunch Eggplant Parmigiana

$10.25

With a side of pasta

Lunch Stuffed Shells

$10.00

Dinner Cheese Ravioli

$16.00

Dinner Eggplant Parmigiana

$16.95

With a side of pasta

Dinner Lasagna

$17.95

Dinner Stuffed Shells

$16.00

Chicken Entrees

Lunch Chicken Francese

$11.25

Boneless chicken breast dipped in egg, flour & sauteed in butter, lemon juice, wine & fresh herbs

Lunch Chicken Marsala

$11.25

Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in butter, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, marsala wine & fresh herbs

Lunch Chicken Monte Bianco

$11.75

Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in garlic, olive oil, white wine & heavy cream sauce with spinach and topped with mozzarella cheese

Lunch Chicken Scarpriello

$11.95

Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed with sweet sausage & roasted potatoes with fresh rosemary & herbs, garlic, olive oil & white wine

Lunch Chicken Valentino

$11.25

Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar peppers & fresh herbs

Dinner Chicken Francese

$17.95

Boneless chicken breast dipped in egg, flour & sauteed in butter, lemon juice, wine & fresh herbs

Dinner Chicken Marsala

$17.95

Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in butter, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, marsala wine & fresh herbs

Dinner Chicken Monte Bianco

$18.75

Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in garlic, olive oil, white wine & heavy cream sauce with spinach and topped with mozzarella cheese

Dinner Chicken Parmigiana

$17.95

Breaded chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Dinner Chicken Scarpriello

$18.95

Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed with sweet sausage & roasted potatoes with fresh rosemary & herbs, garlic, olive oil & white wine

Dinner Chicken Valentino

$17.95

Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar peppers & fresh herbs

Veal Entrees

Lunch Veal Francese

$12.00

Lightly floured boneless veal medallions dipped in egg & sautéed in butter, lemon juice, wine & fresh herbs

Lunch Veal Marsala

$12.00

Lightly floured boneless veal medallions sautéed in butter, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, marsala wine & fresh herbs

Lunch Veal Valentino

$13.00

Tender veal medallions topped with eggplant, sliced ham, and fresh mozzarella cheese sauteed with butter, prosciutto, mushrooms & marsala wine

Dinner Veal Casa Blanca

$22.95

Lightly floured tender veal medallions & shrimp sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, peppers & shallots in a brandy cream sauce

Dinner Veal Francese

$19.95

Lightly floured boneless veal medallions dipped in egg & sautéed in butter, lemon juice, wine & fresh herbs

Dinner Veal Marsala

$19.95

Lightly floured boneless veal medallions sautéed in butter, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, marsala wine & fresh herbs

Dinner Veal Parmigianna

$19.95

Breaded veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese

Dinner Veal Valentino

$20.95

Tender veal medallions topped with eggplant, sliced ham, and fresh mozzarella cheese sauteed with butter, prosciutto, mushrooms & marsala wine

Seafood

Dinner Pasta & Clam Sauce

$22.95

Fresh chopped clams sautéed in their own juices with fresh herbs & garlic

Dinner Penne alla Salmon

$20.95

Smoked salmon, peas & shallots sautéed with fresh herbs and finished in a rich cognac cream sauce

Dinner Shrimp & Scallops Michaelangelo

$23.95

Fresh shellfish sautéed with pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, & roasted garlic in a rich gorgonzola cheese sauce

Dinner Shrimp Scampi

$21.95

Shrimp sautéed in butter, garlic, wine, lemon juice & fresh herbs

Dinner Zuppa Di Pesce

$24.95

Combination of calamari, clams, mussels & shrimp sautéed in their own juices with a light marinara sauce & fresh herbs

Condiments

Garlic Powder

$0.65

Ketchup

Mayo

Oregano

$0.65

Parmesan Cheese

$0.65

Red Crushed Pepper

$0.65

Dressings

Extra Dressings

$0.65

Sides

Large Chips

$3.75

Small Chips

$2.50

Desserts

Desserts

$6.95

Specials of The Day

Cup Chicken Enchilada

$5.00

Bowl Chicken Enchilada

$6.00

Loaded Tater Tots

$10.99

California Chicken Flatbread

$12.99

Lunch Fish & Chips

$10.99

Dinner Fish & Chips

$17.99

Lunch Creamy Fettuccini

$11.99

Dinner Creamy Fettuccini

$18.99

Dinner Baked Cod

$20.99

Spicy Crispy Chicken Wrap

$12.99

Add Grilled Chicken

Add Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Add Grilled Shrimp

Add Grilled Shrimp

$6.00

Sub Soup

Cup Chicken Noodle

$1.00

Cup Clam Chowder

$1.00

Cup Pasta Fagoli

$1.00

Cup Tortellini en Brodo

$1.00

Sub Vegetable

Sautéed Broccoli

$1.00

Sautéed Mushrooms

$1.00

Sautéed Spinach

$1.00

Pizza

DIY Pizza Kit

DIY Pizza Kit Toppings

$10.00

Chef Apron & Hat

$3.00

Garlic Knots

Garlic Knots

$0.60

Oven Specialties

Calzone

$8.25

Mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Stromboli

$9.75

A combination pizza wrapped up

Spinach Wheel

$8.50

Spinach, pepperoni, sausage, mozzarella & ricotta cheese

Pizza by The Slice

Cheese Slice

$3.25

Baked Potato Slice

$4.50

BBQ Chicken Slice

$4.50

Bianco Slice

$4.50

Buffalo Chicken Slice

$4.50

Chicken Ranch Slice

$4.50

Gorgonzola Slice

$4.50

Grandma Slice

$4.50

Hawaiian Slice

$4.50

Meat Lover Slice

$5.00

Meatball & Ricotta Slice

$4.50

Sicilian Slice

$3.55

Deep dish

Specialty Slice of the Day

$5.25

Tomato Broccoli Onion Slice

$4.50

Vegetarian Slice

$4.50

Pizzeria

Gluten Free Cheese Pizza

$15.95

Gluten Free Pizza 3+ Toppings

$16.95

Gluten Free Gourmet Pizza

$17.95

Gluten Free 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Gourmet

$17.95

Small Cheese Pizza

$14.00

Small 3+ Topping Pizza

$16.95

Small 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Cheese

$15.95

Small 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Gourmet

$16.95

Small 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Toppings

$16.95

Small Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Pizza

$15.95

Hamburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese

Small Baked Potato

$14.50

Mozzarella, cheddar cheese, potatoes, bacon, ranch dressing & topped with scallions

Small BBQ Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Barbecue sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese

Small Bianco Pizza

$13.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic & parmigiana

Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$14.95

Buffalo sauce, chicken & mozzarella

Small Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$14.95

Fresh diced chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic & sweet peppers

Small Chicken Cacciatore

$15.95

Fresh diced chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Small Chicken Ranch Pizza

$15.95

Chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & ranch dressing

Small Clams Casino Pizza

$20.95

Clams, bacon, garlic, and mozzarella cheese in a white wine & lemon sauce

Small Gorgonzola Pizza

$14.25

Mozzarella, roasted garlic, parmigiana & gorgonzola cheese

Small Hawaiian Pizza

$14.95

Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Small Margherita Pizza

$15.95

Sliced mozzarella & tomatoes with basil & olive oil

Small Meat Lover's Pizza

$16.95

Pepperoni, sweet sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Small Special Combination Pizza

$15.95

All the traditional toppings

Small Taco Pizza

$15.95

Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, tomato sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

Small Tomato Basil Pizza

$14.95

Diced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil & garlic

Small Tomato Broccoli Onion Pizza

$14.95

Mozzarella cheese

Small Vegetarian Pizza

$14.95

Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, olives, onions, peppers and spinach

Small White Broccoli Pizza

$14.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli, fresh tomatoes & roasted garlic

Small White Spinach Pizza

$14.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, roasted garlic & parmigiana

Medium Cheese

$15.00

Medium 3+ Topping Pizza

$17.95

Medium 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Cheese

$16.95

Medium 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Gourmet

$17.95

Medium 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Toppings

$17.95

Medium Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Pizza

$16.95

Hamburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese

Medium Baked Potato

$16.50

Mozzarella, cheddar cheese, potatoes, bacon, ranch dressing & topped with scallions

Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza

$16.95

Barbecue sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese

Medium Bianco Pizza

$15.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic & parmigiana

Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$16.95

Buffalo sauce, chicken & mozzarella

Medium Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$16.95

Fresh diced chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic & sweet peppers

Medium Chicken Cacciatore

$17.95

Fresh diced chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Medium Chicken Ranch Pizza

$17.95

Chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & ranch dressing

Medium Clams Casino Pizza

$22.95

Clams, bacon, garlic, and mozzarella cheese in a white wine & lemon sauce

Medium Hawaiian Pizza

$16.95

Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Medium Margherita Pizza

$17.95

Sliced mozzarella & tomatoes with basil & olive oil

Medium Gorgonzola Pizza

$15.25

Mozzarella, roasted garlic, parmigiana & gorgonzola cheese

Medium Meat Lover's Pizza

$18.95

Pepperoni, sweet sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Medium Special Combination Pizza

$16.95

All the traditional toppings

Medium Taco Pizza

$17.95

Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, tomato sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

Medium Tomato Basil Pizza

$16.95

Diced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil & garlic

Medium Tomato Broccoli Onion Pizza

$16.95

Mozzarella cheese

Medium Vegetarian Pizza

$16.95

Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, olives, onions, peppers and spinach

Medium White Broccoli Pizza

$16.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli, fresh tomatoes & roasted garlic

Medium White Spinach Pizza

$16.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, roasted garlic & parmigiana

Large Cheese Pizza

$16.00

Large 3+ Topping Pizza

$18.95

Large 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Cheese

$17.95

Large 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Gourmet

$18.95

Large 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Toppings

$18.95

Grandma Pizza

$21.00

Fresh mozzarella, homemade marinara sauce, parmesan Romano, basil & olive oil

Large Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Pizza

$18.95

Hamburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese

Large Baked Potato

$18.50

Mozzarella, cheddar cheese, potatoes, bacon, ranch dressing & topped with scallions

Large BBQ Chicken Pizza

$18.95

Barbecue sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese

Large Bianco Pizza

$17.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic & parmigiana

Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$18.95

Buffalo sauce, chicken & mozzarella

Large Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$18.95

Fresh diced chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic & sweet peppers

Large Chicken Cacciatore

$19.95

Fresh diced chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Large Chicken Ranch Pizza

$19.95

Chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & ranch dressing

Large Clams Casino Pizza

$24.95

Clams, bacon, garlic, and mozzarella cheese in a white wine & lemon sauce

Large Gorgonzola Pizza

$16.25

Mozzarella, roasted garlic, parmigiana & gorgonzola cheese

Large Hawaiian Pizza

$18.95

Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Large Margherita Pizza

$19.95

Sliced mozzarella & tomatoes with basil & olive oil

Large Meat Lover's Pizza

$20.95

Pepperoni, sweet sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Large Special Combination Pizza

$17.95

All the traditional toppings

Large Taco Pizza

$18.95

Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, tomato sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

Large Tomato Basil Pizza

$18.95

Diced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil & garlic

Large Tomato Broccoli Onion Pizza

$18.95

Mozzarella cheese

Large Vegetarian Pizza

$18.95

Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, olives, onions, peppers and spinach

Large White Broccoli Pizza

$18.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli, fresh tomatoes & roasted garlic

Large White Spinach Pizza

$18.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, roasted garlic & parmigiana

Sicilian Cheese Pizza

$18.00

Sicilian 3+ Topping Pizza

$19.95

Sicilian 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Cheese

$18.95

Sicilian 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Gourmet

$19.95

Sicilian 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Toppings

$19.95

Sicilian Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Pizza

$22.95

Hamburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Baked Potato Pizza

$22.50

Mozzarella, cheddar cheese, potatoes, bacon, ranch dressing & topped with scallions

Sicilian BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.95

Barbecue sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Bianco Pizza

$20.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic & parmigiana

Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pizza

$21.95

Buffalo sauce, chicken & mozzarella

Sicilian Chicken & Broccoli Pizza

$21.95

Fresh diced chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic & sweet peppers

Sicilian Chicken Cacciatore

$22.95

Fresh diced chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & marinara sauce

Sicilian Chicken Ranch Pizza

$22.95

Chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & ranch dressing

Sicilian Clams Casino Pizza

$27.95

Clams, bacon, garlic, and mozzarella cheese in a white wine & lemon sauce

Sicilian Gorgonzola Pizza

$18.25

Mozzarella, roasted garlic, parmigiana & gorgonzola cheese

Sicilian Hawaiian Pizza

$21.95

Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Sicilian Margherita Pizza

$21.95

Sliced mozzarella & tomatoes with basil & olive oil

Sicilian Meat Lover's Pizza

$23.95

Pepperoni, sweet sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, mozzarella & tomato sauce

Sicilian Special Combination Pizza

$18.95

All the traditional toppings

Sicilian Taco Pizza

$22.95

Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, tomato sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese

Sicilian Tomato Basil Pizza

$21.95

Diced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil & garlic

Sicilian Tomato Broccoli Onion Pizza

$21.95

Mozzarella cheese

Sicilian Vegetarian Pizza

$21.95

Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, olives, onions, peppers and spinach

Sicilian White Broccoli Pizza

$21.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli, fresh tomatoes & roasted garlic

Sicilian White Spinach Pizza

$21.95

Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, roasted garlic & parmigiana

Drinks

Beer

Beer'd Dog & Boats

$8.50

Blue Moon

$5.25

Bud Light

$5.25

Budweiser

$5.25

Coors Light

$5.25

Corona Extra

$5.25

Fuzzy Baby Ducks

$5.75

Goose Island

$6.50

Michelob Ultra

$5.25

Modelo Especial

$5.50

Sam Adams Boston Lager

$5.25

Sam Adams Seasonal

$5.25

Stella Artois

$5.25

Truly Hard Seltzer

$5.50

Two Roads Double IPA

$6.50

Yuengling

$5.25

Wine

Glass Merlot

$8.00

Glass Cabernet

$8.00

Glass Chardonnay

$8.00

Glass Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Glass Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Glass Chianti

$8.00

NA Beverages

2 Liter Soda

$4.00

BTL Drink

$3.00

Coffee

$2.50

Hot Tea

$2.50

Large Chocolate Milk (NO REFILL)

$3.25

Large Fountain Drink

$3.00

Large Iced Tea

$3.00

Large Milk (NO REFILL)

$3.00

Monster

$5.00

Red Bull

$4.50

Red Bull Infusions

$4.75

Shirley Temple (NO REFILL)

$3.50

Small Chocolate Milk (NO REFILL)

$2.25

Small Fountain Drink (NO REFILL)

$2.00

Small Milk (NO REFILL)

$2.00

Catering

1/2 Tray of Baked Ziti

$65.00

1/2 Tray of Cesar Salad

$40.00

1/2 Tray of Cesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$50.00

1/2 Tray of Chicken Cacciatore

$70.00

1/2 Tray of Eggplant Parmigiana

$60.00

1/2 Tray of House Salad

$35.00

1/2 Tray of Lasagna

$70.00

1/2 of Meatballs & Sauce

$55.00

1/2 Tray of Penne Pasta & Meatballs

$65.00

1/2 Tray of Rigatoni alla Vodka

$65.00

1/2 Tray of Sausages & Sauce

$55.00

1/2 Tray of Stuffed Shells

$65.00

1/2 Tray of Zuppa Di Pesce

$75.00

Full Tray of Baked Ziti

$85.00

Full Tray of Cesar Salad with Grilled Chicken

$75.00

Full Tray of Chicken Cacciatore

$90.00

Full Tray of Eggplant Parmigiana

$75.00

Full Tray of House Salad

$50.00

Full Tray of Lasagna

$90.00

Full Tray of Meatballs & Sauce

$75.00

Full Tray of Penne Pasta & Meatballs

$80.00

Full Tray of Rigatoni alla Vodka

$85.00

Full Tray of Sausages & Sauce

$75.00

Full Tray of Stuffed Shells

$85.00

Full Tray of Zuppa Di Pesce

$95.00