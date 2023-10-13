VALENTINOS
Valentino's Menu
Soups
Appetizers
Bruschetta
Chopped tomatoes, olives, garlic, basil and artichokes on crostini bread topped with a balsamic glaze
Clams & Mussels Possillipo
Juicy clams and mussels sauteed in their own juices with fresh herbs in a white wine, garlic & oil sauce
Focaccia Bread
Fresh “Homemade” Mozzarella & Roasted Peppers
Fried Calamari
Lightly dusted and fried to golden brown with a side of marinara or tossed in a fra diavolo sauce with hot peppers
Garlic Bread
Garlic Bread with Cheese
Gorgonzola Cheese Bread
Mozzarella Sticks (6)
6
Mussels Oreganata
Juicy mussels on the half-shell baked with seasoned breadcrumbs & fresh herbs in a garlic white wine sauce
Onion Rings
Potato Bombs (3)
Wings (10)
10
Salads
House Salad for 1
Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, radishes, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes
House Salad for 2
Antipasto Salad
Ham, pepperoni, salami, provolone cheese, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, pepperoncini, radishes, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes
Caprese Salad
Fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil & topped with balsamic glaze over a bed of lettuce
Chef Salad
Ham, turkey, provolone cheese, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, radishes, roasted red peppers & tomatoes
Classic Caesar
Romaine lettuce, croutons & parmesan cheese
Cobb Salad
Grilled chicken, bacon, hard boiled eggs, avocado, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, pepperoncini, olives, onions, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes
Italian Salad
Gorgonzola cheese, lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, pepperoncini, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes
Mediterranean Salad
Feta cheese, kalamata olives, cucumbers, onions, tomatoes, scallions & seasoned with herbs
Teriyaki Steak Salad
Slices of London broil on a bed of mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, onions, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes
Tuna Salad
White tuna salad on lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, olives, onions, radishes, roasted sweet peppers & tomatoes
Valentino’s Chicken Salad
Grilled chicken, caramelized walnuts & dried cranberries on top of spinach & mixed greens tossed with balsamic vinaigrette dressing
Specialty Grinders
Small Bacon
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Small Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Small Chicken Cutlet
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Small Chicken Parmigiana
Small Eggplant Parmigiana
Small Meatball Parmigiana
Small Pastrami
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Small Philly Cheesesteak
Steak, American cheese, onions, lettuce & tomatoes
Small Sausage Parmigiana
Small Special Steak
Steak, American cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, lettuce & tomatoes
Small Steak & Cheese
Steak and cheese only
Small Veal Parmigiana
Large Bacon
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Large Cheeseburger
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Large Chicken Cutlet
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Large Chicken Parmigiana
Large Eggplant Parmigiana
Large Meatball Parmigiana
Large Pastrami
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Large Philly Cheesesteak
Steak, American cheese, onions, lettuce & tomatoes
Large Sausage Parmigiana
Large Special Steak
Steak, American cheese, mushrooms, onions, peppers, lettuce & tomatoes
Large Steak & Cheese
Steak and cheese only
Large Veal Parmigiana
Classic Grinders
Small Genoa Salami
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Small Ham
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Small Italian
Ham, genoa and regular salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Small Meatless
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Small Pepperoni
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Small Regular
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Small Roast Beef
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Small Tuna
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Small Turkey
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Large Genoa Salami
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Large Ham
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Large Italian
Ham, genoa and regular salami, pepperoni, lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Large Meatless
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Large Pepperoni
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Large Regular
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Large Roast Beef
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Large Tuna
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Large Turkey
Lettuce, tomatoes, provolone cheese, salt & pepper
Accompaniments
Combo Meatball & Sausage
With mozzarella
Meatballs
2
Sausages
2
Sauteed Broccoli
With fresh garlic & olive oil
Sauteed Mushrooms
With fresh garlic & olive oil
Sauteed Spinach
With fresh garlic & olive oil
Small Curly Fries
Small Steak Fries
Large Curly Fries
Large Steak Fries
Burgers, Sandwiches & Wraps
Adult Tenders (4)
All American Club
A triple-decker with American cheese, roasted turkey, Virginia ham, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes
Cheeseburger Club
Juicy beef on a triple-decker sandwich with American cheese, bacon, lettuce & tomatoes
Bacon Swiss Burger
8 oz. Angus Beef with bacon, Swiss cheese, sauteed onions & mushrooms
Cheeseburger
8 oz. Angus Beef with American cheese, lettuce and tomatoes
Hamburger
8 oz. Angus Beef with lettuce and tomatoes
Classic BLT
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Served on a brioche bun with provolone cheese, lettuce & tomatoes
New York Reuben
Lean pastrami & Swiss cheese grilled on rye bread with sauerkraut & thousand island dressing
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, lettuce & tomatoes
Chicken Cesar Wrap
Grilled chicken and crisp romaine lettuce tossed with caesar dressing
Southwest Wrap
Grilled chicken, bacon, Swiss cheese, cherry peppers & ranch dressing
Steak Bomb Wrap
Marinated London broil grilled with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, onions & peppers
Kid's Menu
Classic Pastas
Lunch Baked Ziti
Lunch Pasta & Bolognese
Tasty meat sauce
Lunch Pasta & Broccoli
Fresh cut broccoli florets with garlic, olive oil & white wine
Lunch Pasta Garlic & Olive Oil
Simple but delicious
Lunch Pasta & Homemade Marinara Sauce
Lunch Pasta & Homemade Tomato Sauce
Lunch Pasta & Meatball
Lunch Pasta & Sausage
Dinner Baked Ziti
Dinner Pasta & Bolognese
Tasty meat sauce
Dinner Pasta & Broccoli
Fresh cut broccoli florets with garlic, olive oil & white wine
Dinner Pasta Garlic & Olive Oil
Simple but delicious
Dinner Pasta Homemade Marinara Sauce
Dinner Pasta Homemade Tomato Sauce
Dinner Pasta & Meatballs
Dinner Pasta & Sausages
Specialty Pastas
Lunch Fettuccini Alfredo
A rich and creamy parmesan cheese sauce
Lunch Gnocchi Nonna Teresa
Potato dumplings tossed with artichoke hearts, fresh spinach & sun-dried tomatoes in garlic & olive oil sauce with parmesan Romano cheese
Lunch Gnocchi Sorrentino
Potato dumplings in a homemade tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella & basil
Lunch Penne Anna Bella
Penne pasta tossed with onions, peas & prosciutto in a garlic, olive oil & white wine sauce finished with parmesan Romano cheese
Lunch Rigatoni alla Vodka
Pink cream sauce with onions and prosciutto
Lunch Spaghetti Nunno Nunzio
Spaghetti tossed with cherry tomatoes, freshly diced eggplant, mushrooms & shallots sautéed in olive oil & garnished with fresh mozzarella & basil with a touch of marinara
Lunch Tortellini alla Pesto
Cheese filled tortellini in a creamy pesto sauce with cherry tomatoes, spinach and parmesan cheese
Dinner Fettuccini Alfredo
A rich and creamy parmesan cheese sauce
Dinner Gnocchi Nonna Teresa
Potato dumplings tossed with artichoke hearts, fresh spinach & sun-dried tomatoes in garlic & olive oil sauce with parmesan Romano cheese
Dinner Gnocchi Sorrentino
Potato dumplings in a homemade tomato sauce with fresh mozzarella & basil
Dinner Penne Anna Bella
Penne pasta tossed with onions, peas & prosciutto in a garlic, olive oil & white wine sauce finished with parmesan Romano cheese
Dinner Rigatoni alla Vodka
Pink cream sauce with onions and prosciutto
Dinner Spaghetti Nunno Nunzio
Spaghetti tossed with cherry tomatoes, freshly diced eggplant, mushrooms & shallots sautéed in olive oil & garnished with fresh mozzarella & basil with a touch of marinara
Dinner Tortellini alla Pesto
Cheese filled tortellini in a creamy pesto sauce with cherry tomatoes, spinach and parmesan cheese
Alforno
Chicken Entrees
Lunch Chicken Francese
Boneless chicken breast dipped in egg, flour & sauteed in butter, lemon juice, wine & fresh herbs
Lunch Chicken Marsala
Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in butter, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, marsala wine & fresh herbs
Lunch Chicken Monte Bianco
Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in garlic, olive oil, white wine & heavy cream sauce with spinach and topped with mozzarella cheese
Lunch Chicken Scarpriello
Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed with sweet sausage & roasted potatoes with fresh rosemary & herbs, garlic, olive oil & white wine
Lunch Chicken Valentino
Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar peppers & fresh herbs
Dinner Chicken Francese
Boneless chicken breast dipped in egg, flour & sauteed in butter, lemon juice, wine & fresh herbs
Dinner Chicken Marsala
Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in butter, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, marsala wine & fresh herbs
Dinner Chicken Monte Bianco
Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in garlic, olive oil, white wine & heavy cream sauce with spinach and topped with mozzarella cheese
Dinner Chicken Parmigiana
Breaded chicken cutlet topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Dinner Chicken Scarpriello
Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed with sweet sausage & roasted potatoes with fresh rosemary & herbs, garlic, olive oil & white wine
Dinner Chicken Valentino
Lightly floured boneless chicken breast sautéed in olive oil, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar peppers & fresh herbs
Veal Entrees
Lunch Veal Francese
Lightly floured boneless veal medallions dipped in egg & sautéed in butter, lemon juice, wine & fresh herbs
Lunch Veal Marsala
Lightly floured boneless veal medallions sautéed in butter, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, marsala wine & fresh herbs
Lunch Veal Valentino
Tender veal medallions topped with eggplant, sliced ham, and fresh mozzarella cheese sauteed with butter, prosciutto, mushrooms & marsala wine
Dinner Veal Casa Blanca
Lightly floured tender veal medallions & shrimp sautéed with sun-dried tomatoes, pine nuts, peppers & shallots in a brandy cream sauce
Dinner Veal Francese
Lightly floured boneless veal medallions dipped in egg & sautéed in butter, lemon juice, wine & fresh herbs
Dinner Veal Marsala
Lightly floured boneless veal medallions sautéed in butter, prosciutto, mushrooms, onions, marsala wine & fresh herbs
Dinner Veal Parmigianna
Breaded veal cutlet topped with tomato sauce & mozzarella cheese
Dinner Veal Valentino
Tender veal medallions topped with eggplant, sliced ham, and fresh mozzarella cheese sauteed with butter, prosciutto, mushrooms & marsala wine
Seafood
Dinner Pasta & Clam Sauce
Fresh chopped clams sautéed in their own juices with fresh herbs & garlic
Dinner Penne alla Salmon
Smoked salmon, peas & shallots sautéed with fresh herbs and finished in a rich cognac cream sauce
Dinner Shrimp & Scallops Michaelangelo
Fresh shellfish sautéed with pine nuts, sun-dried tomatoes, & roasted garlic in a rich gorgonzola cheese sauce
Dinner Shrimp Scampi
Shrimp sautéed in butter, garlic, wine, lemon juice & fresh herbs
Dinner Zuppa Di Pesce
Combination of calamari, clams, mussels & shrimp sautéed in their own juices with a light marinara sauce & fresh herbs
Dressings
Desserts
Specials of The Day
Add Grilled Chicken
Add Grilled Shrimp
Sub Soup
Pizza
DIY Pizza Kit
Garlic Knots
Oven Specialties
Pizza by The Slice
Cheese Slice
Baked Potato Slice
BBQ Chicken Slice
Bianco Slice
Buffalo Chicken Slice
Chicken Ranch Slice
Gorgonzola Slice
Grandma Slice
Hawaiian Slice
Meat Lover Slice
Meatball & Ricotta Slice
Sicilian Slice
Deep dish
Specialty Slice of the Day
Tomato Broccoli Onion Slice
Vegetarian Slice
Pizzeria
Gluten Free Cheese Pizza
Gluten Free Pizza 3+ Toppings
Gluten Free Gourmet Pizza
Gluten Free 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Gourmet
Small Cheese Pizza
Small 3+ Topping Pizza
Small 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Cheese
Small 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Gourmet
Small 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Toppings
Small Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese
Small Baked Potato
Mozzarella, cheddar cheese, potatoes, bacon, ranch dressing & topped with scallions
Small BBQ Chicken Pizza
Barbecue sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese
Small Bianco Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic & parmigiana
Small Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken & mozzarella
Small Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
Fresh diced chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic & sweet peppers
Small Chicken Cacciatore
Fresh diced chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Small Chicken Ranch Pizza
Chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & ranch dressing
Small Clams Casino Pizza
Clams, bacon, garlic, and mozzarella cheese in a white wine & lemon sauce
Small Gorgonzola Pizza
Mozzarella, roasted garlic, parmigiana & gorgonzola cheese
Small Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Small Margherita Pizza
Sliced mozzarella & tomatoes with basil & olive oil
Small Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, sweet sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Small Special Combination Pizza
All the traditional toppings
Small Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, tomato sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Small Tomato Basil Pizza
Diced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil & garlic
Small Tomato Broccoli Onion Pizza
Mozzarella cheese
Small Vegetarian Pizza
Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, olives, onions, peppers and spinach
Small White Broccoli Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli, fresh tomatoes & roasted garlic
Small White Spinach Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, roasted garlic & parmigiana
Medium Cheese
Medium 3+ Topping Pizza
Medium 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Cheese
Medium 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Gourmet
Medium 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Toppings
Medium Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese
Medium Baked Potato
Mozzarella, cheddar cheese, potatoes, bacon, ranch dressing & topped with scallions
Medium BBQ Chicken Pizza
Barbecue sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese
Medium Bianco Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic & parmigiana
Medium Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken & mozzarella
Medium Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
Fresh diced chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic & sweet peppers
Medium Chicken Cacciatore
Fresh diced chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Medium Chicken Ranch Pizza
Chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & ranch dressing
Medium Clams Casino Pizza
Clams, bacon, garlic, and mozzarella cheese in a white wine & lemon sauce
Medium Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Medium Margherita Pizza
Sliced mozzarella & tomatoes with basil & olive oil
Medium Gorgonzola Pizza
Mozzarella, roasted garlic, parmigiana & gorgonzola cheese
Medium Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, sweet sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Medium Special Combination Pizza
All the traditional toppings
Medium Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, tomato sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Medium Tomato Basil Pizza
Diced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil & garlic
Medium Tomato Broccoli Onion Pizza
Mozzarella cheese
Medium Vegetarian Pizza
Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, olives, onions, peppers and spinach
Medium White Broccoli Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli, fresh tomatoes & roasted garlic
Medium White Spinach Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, roasted garlic & parmigiana
Large Cheese Pizza
Large 3+ Topping Pizza
Large 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Cheese
Large 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Gourmet
Large 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Toppings
Grandma Pizza
Fresh mozzarella, homemade marinara sauce, parmesan Romano, basil & olive oil
Large Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese
Large Baked Potato
Mozzarella, cheddar cheese, potatoes, bacon, ranch dressing & topped with scallions
Large BBQ Chicken Pizza
Barbecue sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese
Large Bianco Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic & parmigiana
Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken & mozzarella
Large Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
Fresh diced chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic & sweet peppers
Large Chicken Cacciatore
Fresh diced chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Large Chicken Ranch Pizza
Chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & ranch dressing
Large Clams Casino Pizza
Clams, bacon, garlic, and mozzarella cheese in a white wine & lemon sauce
Large Gorgonzola Pizza
Mozzarella, roasted garlic, parmigiana & gorgonzola cheese
Large Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Large Margherita Pizza
Sliced mozzarella & tomatoes with basil & olive oil
Large Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, sweet sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Large Special Combination Pizza
All the traditional toppings
Large Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, tomato sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Large Tomato Basil Pizza
Diced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil & garlic
Large Tomato Broccoli Onion Pizza
Mozzarella cheese
Large Vegetarian Pizza
Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, olives, onions, peppers and spinach
Large White Broccoli Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli, fresh tomatoes & roasted garlic
Large White Spinach Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, roasted garlic & parmigiana
Sicilian Cheese Pizza
Sicilian 3+ Topping Pizza
Sicilian 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Cheese
Sicilian 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Gourmet
Sicilian 1/2 Gourmet 1/2 Toppings
Sicilian Bacon Cheddar Cheeseburger Pizza
Hamburger, bacon, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese
Sicilian Baked Potato Pizza
Mozzarella, cheddar cheese, potatoes, bacon, ranch dressing & topped with scallions
Sicilian BBQ Chicken Pizza
Barbecue sauce, chicken, onions and mozzarella cheese
Sicilian Bianco Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, roasted garlic & parmigiana
Sicilian Buffalo Chicken Pizza
Buffalo sauce, chicken & mozzarella
Sicilian Chicken & Broccoli Pizza
Fresh diced chicken, broccoli, mozzarella, ricotta, roasted garlic & sweet peppers
Sicilian Chicken Cacciatore
Fresh diced chicken, peppers, onions, mushrooms, mozzarella & marinara sauce
Sicilian Chicken Ranch Pizza
Chicken, bacon, onions, tomatoes, mozzarella & ranch dressing
Sicilian Clams Casino Pizza
Clams, bacon, garlic, and mozzarella cheese in a white wine & lemon sauce
Sicilian Gorgonzola Pizza
Mozzarella, roasted garlic, parmigiana & gorgonzola cheese
Sicilian Hawaiian Pizza
Pineapple, ham, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Sicilian Margherita Pizza
Sliced mozzarella & tomatoes with basil & olive oil
Sicilian Meat Lover's Pizza
Pepperoni, sweet sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, mozzarella & tomato sauce
Sicilian Special Combination Pizza
All the traditional toppings
Sicilian Taco Pizza
Seasoned ground beef, onions, tomatoes, tomato sauce, mozzarella & cheddar cheese
Sicilian Tomato Basil Pizza
Diced tomatoes, mozzarella, fresh basil, olive oil & garlic
Sicilian Tomato Broccoli Onion Pizza
Mozzarella cheese
Sicilian Vegetarian Pizza
Broccoli, eggplant, mushrooms, olives, onions, peppers and spinach
Sicilian White Broccoli Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, broccoli, fresh tomatoes & roasted garlic
Sicilian White Spinach Pizza
Ricotta, mozzarella, spinach, roasted garlic & parmigiana