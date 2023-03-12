Valenti's Ristorante
Salad
Baby Spinach Salad
Baby spinach, red onion, strawberries, dried cranberries, walnuts and goat cheese
Beet Salad
Mixed greens topped with beets, shaved red onions, goat cheese and pistachio nuts finished with our honey balsamic dressing
Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed with house made croutons, Parmesan cheese, in creamy caesar dressing
Burrata Salad
Tomatoes, fresh burrata cheese, basil, olive oil and balsamic vinegar over crisp arugula with prosciutto
Garden Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, cucumber, red onion, mozzarella, crouton and lemon vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
A garden fresh wedge of iceberg lettuce topped crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onion, hard boiled egg, house made croutons and crumbled blue cheese topped with the chef's own white French dressing
Appetizers
Baked Brie
Imported brie cheese wrapped in phyllo dough, baked and served with assorted crackers, breads, berries, walnuts and honey
Calamari Fritti
Northern calamari lightly fried tossed with Kalamata olives, and banana peppers served with house made Pomodoro sauce
Deep Fried Brussels
Brussels sprouts and apple-wood smoked bacon deep fried until crispy, finished with Parmesan cheese and a side of honey balsamic vinaigrette
Drunken Mussels
Prince Edward Island mussels sauteed with cherry tomatoes, jalapenos, garlic, shallots and leeks in white wine cream sauce
Ricotta Fritters
Ricotta, mozzarella, & Parmesan Cheese combined with potato, garlic, and fresh Italian herbs with house made pomodoro sauce
Stuffed Peppers
Mild Italian sausage and herb stuffed Hungarian peppers topped with fresh mozzarella cheese & house made pomodoro sauce
Valenti's Meatballs
Hand made authentic Italian meatballs finished with pomodoro sauce, Parmesan cheese and herbs
Pizza
Carne Pizza
Pepperoni, mild Italian sausage, mozzarella & Parmesan cheese
Cheese Pizza
Traditional cheese pizza with house marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese and one topping of your choice
Margherita Pizza
Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella & Parmesan cheese, finished with basil
Classic Create your own
Pasta
Fettuccine Alfredo
Fettuccine pasta tossed in a garlic & Parmesan cream sauce finished with cracked black pepper and fresh herbs
Four Cheese Ravioli
Hand made filled with ricotta, mozzarella, provolone and Pecorino Romano cheese tossed in pomodoro sauce then baked with mozzarella cheese
Lobster Ravioli
Handmade ravioli stuffed with lobster & ricotta cheese tossed with grape tomatoes, garlic, and shallots in a sherry cream sauce
Pappardelle Bolognese
Italian meat sauce made with ground beef, tomatoes, onions, carrots, pancetta and fresh herbs
Shrimp Scampi
Large shrimp sauteed in a garlicky white wine lemon-butter sauce with red bell peppers, crushed red & black pepper served over linguine pasta
Spaghetti and Meatballs
Spaghetti pasta tossed in our signature pomodoro sauce served with a trio of our authentic Italian meatballs
Entrees
Baked Eggplant
Breaded eggplant made with pomodoro sauce, American, provolone, ricotta & mozzarella served with spaghetti pasta
Chicken Marsala
Pan seared chicken breast & sauteed mushrooms in a Marsala wine sauce
Chicken Parmesan
Pan fried breaded chicken breast smothered in pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese served with spaghetti pasta
Chicken Piccata
Pan seared chicken breast & capers in a white wine lemon sauce served with linguine pasta
Filet Mignon
USDA certified PRIME beef tenderloin (center cut) pan seared & seasoned to perfection garnished with red wine reduction served with Valenti's potatoes and chef's vegetable of the day
New York Strip
Pan seared "Prime" New York Strip steak served with spinach, fingerling potatoes and frizzled onions
Salmon Mignon
Creamy baby spinach garlic and shallot stuffed Atlantic Salmon filet served with lemon infused risotto & Italian herb compound butter
Veal Milanese
Pan fried breaded veal cutlet over wild mushroom risotto served with arugula, Parmesan cheese, and demi-glace
Veal Parmesan
Pan fried breaded veal cutlet covered in pomodoro sauce and mozzarella cheese with spaghetti pasta
Veal Shank Osso Buco
Veal shank stewed in red wine with vegetables