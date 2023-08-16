Valeo’s Pizza Bloomington, MN
Pizza
DIY Pizza
Small Specialty Pizza
10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, cheddar and mozzarella blend
10" Buffalo Chicken
Mild buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella blend
10" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
10" Carnivore
Pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef, bacon, mozzarella cheese
10" Dillicious
Ranch Dressing, Dill Pickles, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese.
10" The Greek
Olive oil, red onions, Greek olives, tomato, feta, oregano, parmesan, mozzarella cheese
10" Margherita
Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil leaves
10" Red Top
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Crispy Pepperoni, Pepadew Peppers, Fresh Basil, Four Cheese Blend.
10" Vegetarian
Pizza sauce, tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, yellow onions, green peppers, garlic, and mozzarella cheese
10" Valeo's Special
Pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, yellow onions, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese
10" White
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, garlic, fresh mushrooms, fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese
Large Specialty Pizza
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, onions, cheddar and mozzarella blend
14" Buffalo Chicken
Mild buffalo sauce, grilled chicken breast, bacon, red onions, cheddar and mozzarella blend
14" Chicken Bacon Ranch
Ranch dressing, grilled chicken, bacon, and mozzarella cheese
14" Carnivore
Pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, ground beef, bacon, mozzarella cheese
14" Dillicious
Ranch Dressing, Dill Pickles, Bacon, Mozzarella Cheese.
14" The Greek
Olive oil, red onions, Greek olives, tomato, feta, oregano, parmesan, mozzarella cheese
14" Margherita
Crushed tomato, fresh mozzarella, and basil leaves
14" Red Top
Crushed Tomato Sauce, Crispy Pepperoni, Pepadew Peppers, Fresh Basil, Four Cheese Blend.
14" Vegetarian
Pizza sauce, tomatoes, fresh mushrooms, yellow onions, green peppers, garlic, and mozzarella cheese
14" Valeo's Special
Pizza sauce, sausage, pepperoni, fresh mushrooms, yellow onions, green peppers, black olives, mozzarella cheese
14" White
Alfredo sauce, grilled chicken, garlic, fresh mushrooms, fresh spinach, mozzarella cheese
Salads
Entrée Salads
Entree Veggie
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, and served with our homemade Italian dressing
Entree Greek
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Greek olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and served with our homemade Greek dressing
Entree Valeo's
Romaine lettuce topped with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, yellow onions, black olives, green peppers, and tomatoes served with our homemade Italian dressing
Entree Chicken Bacon Ranch
Romaine lettuce topped with a cheddar and mozzarella blend, grilled chicken, bacon, and served with our homemade ranch dressing
Family Salads
Family Veggie
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onions, and served with our homemade Italian dressing
Family Greek
Romaine lettuce topped with tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, Greek olives, pepperoncini, feta cheese, and served with our homemade Greek dressing
Family Valeo's
Romaine lettuce topped with shredded mozzarella, pepperoni, yellow onions, black olives, green peppers, and tomatoes served with our homemade Italian dressing
Family Chicken Bacon Ranch
Romaine lettuce topped with a cheddar and mozzarella blend, grilled chicken, bacon, and served with our homemade ranch dressing