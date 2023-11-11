Vallarta Tacos & Burritos
Food
- Taco$3.99
A taco with your meat of choice with a made to order handmade corn tortilla topped with cilantro, onions, tomatillo sauce and our homemade guacamole salsa (not to be mistaken with regular guacamole) any other toppings would be an extra charge or side order.
- Burrito$10.50
A large “12” inch tortilla filled with your meat of choice, rice, beans, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheese and sour cream.
- Burrito Bowl$10.50
Burrito bowl with your choice of Protein ,rice , beans, lettuce, cheese, sour cream, pico de gallo, corn salsa and tomatillo sauce. Guacamole and queso are extra $$$
- Quesadilla$9.50
"12" inch flour tortilla filled with cheese and your choice of protein. With your choice of cilantro, onion, sour cream, tomatillo sauce or pico de gallo.
- Vallarta Fries$11.75
A basket of crispy seasoned fries topped with your choice of protein, shredded cheese and queso fundido. Also topped with your choice of sour cream, tomatillo sauce, and pico de gallo.
- Nachos$11.75
Crispy corn tortilla chips topped with your choice of protein, shredded cheese and queso fundido. Also topped with your choice of lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and tomatillo sauce.
- Vallarta special$18.50
Your choice of grilled steak or grilled chicken served with rice, beans, jalapeno, grilled onion, nopal and tortillas.
- Flautas$9.99
4 taquitos filled with chicken and fried. Topped with lettuce sour cream and cotija cheese.
Sides
- Bag of Chips$1.50
- Small Guacamole$3.50
Small side of guacamole served in a 3.25oz container this does NOT include chips.
- Large Guacamole$6.50
Large side of guacamole is served in a 8oz container this does NOT include chips.
- Mild Tomatillo Salsa$1.50
Side of tomatillo salsa
- Hot Tomatillo Sauce$1.50
Side of Hot tomatillo sauce
- Queso Fundido$4.99
Side of queso fundido is served in a 8oz container this does NOT include chips.
- Side Flour tortilla$0.50
- Side handmade corn tortilla$0.75
- Side of Consome (birria Sauce)$2.25
Complete your Birria meal with a delicious side of consome served in a 8oz container.
- Side of guacamole Salsa$2.50
Try a side of our delicious guacamole salsa made with avocado, lime, cilantro, serrano peppers, onion garlic and seasoned to perfection served in a 3.25 oz container.
- Side of sour cream$1.75
- Side of pico de gallo$1.75
small side of Pico de Gallo
- Side of french fries$3.75
- Side of rice$4.25
- Side of beans$4.25
- Side of Rice and Beans$4.25