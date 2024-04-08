Valley Pizza Co. 5345 Canal Road Suite 4
SALAD, SOUP & SANDWICHES
Salads
- Side House Salad$5.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, carrot, pepperoncini, cheese
- Large House Salad$10.00
Mixed greens, tomatoes, cucumbers, black olives, carrot, pepperoncini, cheese
- Side Arugula$4.00
Arugula, shaved Parmesan
- Large Arugula$8.00
Arugula, shaved Parmesan
- Olive Salad$6.00
Castelvetrano olives, black olives, carrot, cauliflower, celery, artichoke, pepperoncini
Soups
WOODFIRED & DETROIT PIZZA
Woodfired Pizza
- Woodfired All Meat Pizza$17.00
House red, whole milk, mozzarella, pepperoni, ham, fennel sausage, bacon, meatball, salami
- Woodfired BBQ Chicken$14.00
BBQ sauce, cheddar jack, chicken & red onion
- Woodfired Chicken Bacon & Ranch Pizza$15.00
House white, ranch, chicken and bacon
- Woodfired Chicken Pesto Pizza$14.00
House white, mozzarella, chicken, pesto
- Woodfired Grand Cheese Pizza$13.00
House white, Asiago, Romano, Parmesan, provolone, whole milk mozzarella, pecorino, cracked pepper
- Woodfired Margherita Pizza$12.00
San Marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, EVOO, pecorino, fresh basil
- Woodfired Meatball Ricotta Pizza$15.00
House red, whole milk, mozzarella, mini meatball, ricotta, pesto
- Woodfired Mushroom Truffle Pizza$14.00
House white, baby bellas, blended cheeses, truffle oil
- Woodfired Pizza Marinara$10.00
San Marzano tomatoes, sliced garlic, oregano, EVOO (no cheese)
- Woodfired Roasted Red Pepper & Artichoke$15.00
San Marzano tomatoes, blended cheeses, roasted red peppers, artichokes ,sliced garlic
- Woodfired Supreme Pizza$16.00
House red, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive
- Woodfired Veggie Supreme$14.00
House red, mozzarella, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive
- Woodfired Zucchini Ricotta Pizza$14.00
House white, fresh mozzarella, zucchini, pecorino, pesto
- Woodfired Chili Cheese Dog$16.00
Housemade Cincinnati chili, kidney beans, all beef hot dogs, cheddar jack blend, onion
- BYO Woodfired Pizza$12.00
12" thin crust, 6 cut. Topped with our house red sauce, and mozzarella.
Detroit Pizza
- Detroit All Meat Pizza$26.00
House red, whole milk mozzarella sausage, bacon, meatball, salami pepperoni, ham, fennel
- Detroit BBQ Chicken$24.00
BBQ sauce, cheddar jack, chicken & red onion
- Detroit Chicken Bacon & Ranch Pizza$24.00
House white, ranch, chicken, and bacon
- Detroit Chicken Pesto Pizza$24.00
House white, mozzarella, chicken, pesto
- Detroit Grand Cheese Pizza$24.00
House white, asiago, romano, Parmesan, provolone, whole milk mozzarella, pecorino, cracked pepper
- Detroit Margherita Pizza$23.00
San marzano tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, evoo, pecorino, fresh basil
- Detroit Meatball Ricotta Pizza$24.00
House red, whole milk mozzarella, mini meatball, ricotta, pesto
- Detroit Mushroom Truffle Pizza$24.00
House white, baby bellas, blended cheeses, truffe oil
- Detroit Pizza Marinara$21.00
San marzano tomatoes, sliced garlic, oregano, evoo (no cheese)
- Detroit Roasted Red Pepper & Artichoke$24.00
San Marzano Tomatoes, Blended Cheeses, Roasted Red Peppers, Artichokes, Sliced Garlic
- Detroit Supreme Pizza$25.00
House red, whole milk mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive
- Detroit Veggie Supreme$22.00
House red, mozzarella, mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive
- Detroit Zucchini Ricotta Pizza$24.00
House white, fresh mozzarella, zucchini, pecorino, pesto
- Detroit Chili Cheese Dog$25.00
Housemade Cincinnati chili, kidney beans, all beef hot dogs, cheddar jack blend, onion
- Detroit Garlic Cheese Sticks$15.00
16 cut. Pan dough, garlic, whole milk mozzarella, side house red
- BYO Detroit Pizza$17.00
10x14 pan, thick crust, 12 cut. Topped with house red sauce and mozzarella
SIDES, DESSERTS
Sides
Desserts
- Chocolate Chip Cookie$3.00
- Oatmeal Raisin Cookie$3.00
- Peanut Butter Cookie$3.00
- Cookies 2 for $5$5.00
- Killer Brownie Co. Brownie$4.00
- Cannoli$4.00
- Carrot Cake$5.00
- Celebration Cookies$4.00
- Cheesecake$5.00
- Chocolate Ganache Cheesecake$6.00
- Chocolate Indulgence$5.00
- Pistachio Cheesecake$6.00
- Strawberry Short Cake$6.00
- Tiramisu$6.00
BEVERAGES
- 12oz Berry Bubly Sparkling Water$1.75
- 12oz Cherry Bubly Sparkling Water$1.75
- 12oz Lime Bubly Sparkling Water$1.75
- 18.5oz Peach Pureleaf Tea$3.25
- 18.5oz Raspberry Pureleaf Tea$3.25
- 18.5oz Subtly Sweet Pureleaf Tea$3.25
- 20oz Aquafina Water$2.25
- 20oz Pepsi$3.00
- 20oz Diet Pepsi$3.00
- 20oz Dr. Pepper$3.00
- 20oz Fountain Beverage$2.00
- 20oz Grape Crush$3.00
- 20oz Mountain Dew$3.00
- 20oz Mug Rootbeer$3.00Out of stock
- 20oz Orange Crush$3.00
- 20oz Starry$3.00
- 20oz Wild Cherry Pepsi$3.00
- 2L Diet Pepsi$4.25
- 2L Dr. Pepper$4.25
- 2L Starry$4.25
- 2L Wild Cherry Pepsi$4.25
- Celsius Sparkling Energy Fuji Pear and Apple$3.25
- Celsius Sparkling Energy Grape$3.25
- Celsius Sparkling Energy Tropical Vibe$3.25
- San Pellegrino Blood Orange Raspberry$3.00
- San Pellegrino Mineral Water$3.00