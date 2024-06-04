Vasilis Express 1066 Elmwood Ave
Featured Items
- Fish Fry Dinner$17.00
Beer battered haddock served with a small Greek Salad or Vegan Macaroni Salad and french fries
- Hummus Spread$8.25
Pureed Chickpeas, Garlic, Tahini, and Olive oil. Served with a warm, grilled pita.
- Chicken Rice Bowl$14.95
Rice with your choice of veggies. Topped with Feta and Marinated Chicken grilled to perfection. Served with a Grilled Pita.
Food
Spreads and Appetizers
- Tzatziki Spread$7.50
A House-made creamy sauce made with Greek Yogurt, Sour, Cream, Cucumber, Garlic, and other seasonings. Served with a warm grilled pita.
- Tirokafteri Spread$8.25
A House-made spread with Feta, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive oil, and other seasonings. Served with a warm grilled pita.
- Hummus Spread$8.25
Pureed Chickpeas, Garlic, Tahini, and Olive oil. Served with a warm, grilled pita.
- Spanakopita A La Carte$7.50
Spinach and Feta pie made with phyllo dough.
- Falafel Appetizer$8.50
Three Seasoned Ground chickpea balls with a fried crispy exterior. Served with your choice of Tahini or Tzatziki.
- Dolmades$8.50
Grape Leaves stuffed with Rice, Herbs and Lemon. With your choice of Dill Sauce or Tzatziki.
- 12oz Avgolemono Soup$5.50
Our House made soup with Chicken, Lemon, Carrots and Rice.
- Quart Avgolemono Soup$10.50
Our House made soup with Chicken, Lemon, Carrots and Rice.
- 12oz Beef Chili$5.50Out of stock
A tasty blend of Beef, Beans, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Onions and Spices Simmered to perfection.
- Quart Beef Chili$11.00Out of stock
A tasty blend of Beef, Beans, Tomatoes, Green Pepper, Onions and Spices Simmered to perfection.
Salads
- Chicken Souvlaki Salad$13.75
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, Cucumber, Black Olives, Pepperoncini. Topped with Marinated Chicken grilled to perfection. Served with a Grilled Pita and House Made Greek dressing on the side.
- Gyro Salad$13.25
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, Cucumber, Black Olives and a Pepperoncini. Topped with a delicious blend of Lamb and Beef Sirloin. Served with a Grilled Pita and House made Greek dressing on the side.
- Spanakopita Salad$13.00
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, Cucumber, Black Olives and a Pepperoncini. Topped with A Spinach Pie made with Phyllo Dough. Served with a grilled Pita and House made Greek dressing on the side.
- Falafel Salad$13.50
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red Onion, Feta, Cucumber, Black Olives and a Pepperoncini. Topped with crispy Seasoned Ground Chickpea balls. Served with a Grilled Pita and House made Greek dressing on the side.
- Greek Salad$10.75
Lettuce, Tomatoes, Red onions, Feta, Cucumbers, Black olives, Pepperoncini. Served with a Grilled Pita and House made Greek dressing on the side.
Pita Wraps
- Chicken Souvlaki Wrap$10.75
Tzatziki spread, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Red Onion. Wrapped in a grilled pita
- Gyro Wrap$10.25
Lamb and serloin blend, lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and tzatziki wrapped in a grilled pita
- Spicy Feta Chicken Wrap$10.25
Tirokafteri Spread, Marinated Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Red Onion. Wrapped in a Grilled Pita.
- Falafel Wrap$10.25
Fried Seasoned Ground Chickpea balls, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Red Onion. Wrapped in a Grilled Pita with your choice of Tahini or Tzatziki.
- Hummus Wrap$9.50
Hummus, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Red Onion. Wrapped in a Grilled Pita
- Chicken Finger Wrap$10.25
Chicken fingers tossed In your choice of sauce. Lettuce, Tomatoes, and Red onion. Wrapped in a grilled pita with your choice of Blue Cheese or Ranch.
- Original Gyro Wrap$11.25
Lamb and Beef Sirloin blend, a few French Fries, Tomatoes, Red Onion, and Tzatziki. Wrapped in a Grilled Pita.
- Original Chicken Wrap$11.25
Marinated Grilled Chicken, a few French Fries, Tomatoes, Red Onions and Tzatziki. Wrapped in a Grilled Pita.
- Original Falafel Wrap$11.25
Fried Seasoned Ground Chickpea balls, a few French Fries, Tomatoes, RED Onion, and Tzatziki. Wrapped in a Grilled Pita.
Rice Bowls
- Rice Bowl$12.95
Rice with Feta and your choice of veggies. Served with a Grilled Pita.
- Falafel Rice Bowl$13.95
Rice with your choice of Veggies. Topped with Crispy Ground Chickpea balls and Feta . Served with a Grilled Pita.
- Gyro Rice Bowl$14.95
Rice with you choice of veggies. Topped with a blend of Lamb and Beef Sirloin and Feta. Served with a Grilled Pita.
- Chicken Rice Bowl$14.95
Rice with your choice of veggies. Topped with Feta and Marinated Chicken grilled to perfection. Served with a Grilled Pita.
Burgers
- Half Pound Burger$11.25
Lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served well done on a brioche bun.
- Cheeseburger$11.75
American cheese, lettuce tomatoes, and onions. Served well done on a brioche bun.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$13.25
Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served well done on a brioche bun.
- Athenian Burger$12.50
Greek dressing, feta cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served well done on a brioche bun.
- Blue Cheese Burger$11.75
Blue cheese, lettuce tomatoes, and onions. Served well done on a brioche bun.
- Smokey Mountain Burger$13.50
Applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served well done on a brioche bun.
- Cowboy Burger$13.75
Onion rings, applewood smoked bacon, American cheese, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served well done on a brioche bun.
- Beyond Burger$14.50
Plant based "Beyond Burger" with lettuce, tomatoes, and onions. Served on a brioche bun.
Poutines
- Original Poutine$11.50
A hearty dish made with our ultra crispy french fries. Smothered in pork gravy and a shredded blend of cheeses
- Chicken Souvlaki Poutine$13.25
Ultra crispy french fries covered in house-made Greek dressing, feta cheese, and marinated chicken souvlaki
- Chicken Finger Poutine$13.25
Ultra crispy french fries topped with tossed chicken fingers and your choice of dressing
- Bacon Cheeseburger Poutine$14.00
Ultra crispy french fries smothered in ground beef, applewood smoked bacon, nacho cheese, and gravy
- Philly Poutine$14.00Out of stock
Ultra crispy french fries topped with sauteed peppers and onions, philly steak, nacho cheese, and gravy
- Stinger Poutine$14.00Out of stock
Chicken fingers tossed in the sauce of your choice, philly steak, shredded cheese blend, and ranch or blue cheese topping our ultra crispy french fries
- Vegan Garbage Plate$14.25
Ultra crispy french fries topped with a meatless "meat" sauce, macaroni salad, chopped veggie dogs, onions, and yellow mustard.
- Gyro Souvlaki Poutine$13.50
Ultra crispy french fries topped with a delicious blend of lamb and beef sirloin covered in house made Greek dressing and feta cheese.
Dinners
- Chicken Souvlaki Dinner$14.25
Marinated Grilled Chicken on top of a Greek salad and French Fries. Served with a Grilled Pita and House made Greek dressing on the side.
- Gyro Dinner$14.75
Gyro meat on top of a greek salad, served with french fries
- Falafel Dinner$14.75
Falafel on top of a greek salad, served with french fries
- Combo Souvlaki Dinner$16.25
Chicken souvlaki and Gyro meats on top of a Greek salad, served with french fries.
- Fish Fry Dinner$17.00
Beer battered haddock served with a small Greek Salad or Vegan Macaroni Salad and french fries
- Chicken Fingers and Fries$15.75
Five crispy chicken fingers tossed in your choice of sauce. Served with our ultra crispy french fries
Breakfast Sandwiches
Desserts
- Baklava$5.00
Phyllo pastry filled with chopped nuts and soaked in honey
- Rice Pudding$5.50
- Loukoumades$6.75
Sweet donut holes covered in honey and cinnamon and sugar
- Milkshakes$8.00
Made with Hershey's Ice Cream and whole milk
- Vegan Milkshakes$12.00
Made with Hershey's "Oatmazing" Ice Cream and oat milk
- Ice Cream 1 Scoop$2.30
- Ice Cream 2 Scoops$3.45
- Ice Cream 3 Scoops$4.60
Sides
- 2oz Tahini$3.50
- 4oz BBQ$1.00
- 4oz Blue Cheese$2.00
- 4oz Cajun Gold Sauce$1.00
- 4oz Country Sweet Sauce$1.00
- 4oz Dill Sauce$2.75
House made Dill sauce.
- 4oz Feta$4.00
- 4oz Greek Dressing$2.00
- 4oz Hot Sauce$1.00
- 4oz Hummus$4.50
- 4oz Medium Sauce$1.00
- 4oz Mild Sauce$1.00
- 4oz Ranch$1.25
- 4oz Tirokafteri$4.25
A House-made spread with Feta, Roasted Red Peppers, Olive oil, and other seasonings.
- 4oz Tzatziki$2.25
A House-made creamy sauce made with Greek Yogurt, Sour Cream, Cucumber, Garlic, and other seasonings.
- Cheese Fries$7.50
Ultra crispy french fries covered in nacho cheese
- Condiments
- French Fries$5.50
- Greek Fries$6.50
Ultra crispy french fries topped with greek dressing and feta cheese
- Pita Bread$3.25
- Utensils
- Vegan Chili Fries$9.50
- Vegetarian Chili Cheese Fries$9.50
- Vegan Macaroni Salad$7.00
Our house made Vegan Macaroni Salad is made with Vegan mayo, fresh vegetables with blend of spices.
- Marinated Grilled Chicken (3)$5.00
Three pieces of our Marinated Grilled Chicken