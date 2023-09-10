Vaughan's Public House
ONLINE MENU
STARTERS
Potato Soup
Pub favorite, topped with bacon & cheddar
Soup Du Jour
Glenkerry Potatoes
Crisp fried pub chips smothered in Rose's curry sauce
Baked Brie
Wheel of brie cheese wrapped in a puff pastry, served with house made Irish brown bread, sliced apple and smothered in black cherry preserves
Pub Wings
10 wings per order, tossed in house made buffalo sauce, served with celery & bleu cheese dressing
Fried Mozzarella
6 pieces of mozzarella, fried crisp and served with warm marinara
Onion Rings
Beer battered, crunchy on the outside, with honey mustard dipping sauce
Steak and Ale Spring Rolls
shaved steak with melty cheese, hp mustard to dip
Buffalo Cauliflower
basket of crispy cauliflower bites with bleu cheese dressing to dip
Reuben Sliders
4 pieces of Reuben sandwich with onion rings and honey mustard, built for sharing
Calamari
lightly battered and fried rings, served with marinara sauce
GREENS
Pub Salad
mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, carrots, harboiled egg and toasted croutons. House made raspberry vinaigrette
Caesar Salad
chopped romaine tossed in our house made Caesar dressing with toasted croutons and Parmesan cheese
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Buffalo tenders over romaine lettuce with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, diced tomatoes and toasted croutons with a side of Bleu cheese dressing
Limerick Lady
a proper Cobb salad, mixed greens with cheddar, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, hard boiled eggs, carrots and red onion topped with crispy chicken and a rasher served with our faous honey mustard.
Steak Salad
Mixed Greens, crumbled blue cheese, diced tomatoes, candied pecans, bacon and marinated steak tips
SANDWICHES
Pub Burger
8 oz burger, grilled how you like it, comes with lettuce, tomato and dijon sauce and 2 toppings of your choice, additional toppings are $0.75
Links Club
Roast turkey on potato bread with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, thinly sliced cucumber and a cherry dijon sauce
Meatloaf Sandwich
Grilled meatloaf topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion and tomato horseradish sauce on toasted rye bread
BLT
Applewood smoked bacon piled high with sliced tomatoes, lettuce and mayo on toasted potato bread
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese in a sundried tomato wrap
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
grilled chicken, irish cheddar and bacon with lettuce, tomato and dijon on a fresh brioche bun
Irish Wrap
Sliced maple turkey and ham, crispy applewood smoked bacon, Dijon sauce and Irish cheddar in a sundried tomato wrap
Reuben Sandwich
sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and thousand island on toasted marble rye
Chicken Caesar Wrap
grilled, blackened or buffalo chicken, romaine and house caesar in a sundried tomato wrap
Flynn's Fish Sandwich
fried cod with lettuce, tomato and taratar on a fresh brioche bun
IRISH FARE
Bangers and Mash
4 Irish sausages over mushroom gravy with mashed potatoes and veggies
Shepherd's Pie
ground beef, carrots, celery, onions and corn, simmered in gravy and topped with whipped champs
Chicken Tenders
three large chicken tenders breaded and fried, served with pub fries and honey mustard
Fish and Chips
crisp pieces of cod served with pub fries and housemade tartar
Lamb Stew
tender lamb with carrots, celery, onions and potatoes simmered in Guinness, served with brown bread
Stout Steak Tips
marinated steak tips, grilled how you like served with mashed potatoes and vegetable with a whiskey demi
Meatloaf Dinner
2 pieces of meatloaf, grilled and topped with Irish cheddar served on top of mushroom gravy with mash and veg
Goujons
Breaded chicken filets served with pub fries and honey mustard. Buffalo style comes with our house made blue cheese
Mixed Grille
Irish sausages, rashers, puddings, mushrooms and tomatoes, served with champs and homemade Irish soda bread
Farmhouse Pie
creamy chicken stew with carrots and peas, topped with a buttermilk biscuit
WEE ONES
SWEETS
Guinness Brownie
Rich Guinness infused brownie served with ice cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauces, all topped with house made Irish cream
Bread Pudding
homemade bread pudding, served warm with caramel sauce and house made Irish cream
Vaughan's Famous Cheesecake
Award winning cheese cake, made in house, smooth and creamy cheesecake baked with an oreo cookie crust served with chocolate sauce and fruit
Irish Tonic
A pint filled with house made Irish cream and double brewed coffee, topped with whipped cream and a chocolate Celtic cross
Vaughans Homemade Irish Cream(SIZE AS MOD)
try it on the rocks, or take it home to enjoy in a 16 or 32 ounce jar