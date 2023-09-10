ONLINE MENU

STARTERS

Potato Soup

$5.00+

Pub favorite, topped with bacon & cheddar

Soup Du Jour

$5.00+

Glenkerry Potatoes

$10.00

Crisp fried pub chips smothered in Rose's curry sauce

Baked Brie

$14.00

Wheel of brie cheese wrapped in a puff pastry, served with house made Irish brown bread, sliced apple and smothered in black cherry preserves

Pub Wings

$15.00

10 wings per order, tossed in house made buffalo sauce, served with celery & bleu cheese dressing

Fried Mozzarella

$12.00

6 pieces of mozzarella, fried crisp and served with warm marinara

Onion Rings

$10.00

Beer battered, crunchy on the outside, with honey mustard dipping sauce

Steak and Ale Spring Rolls

$13.00

shaved steak with melty cheese, hp mustard to dip

Buffalo Cauliflower

$13.00

basket of crispy cauliflower bites with bleu cheese dressing to dip

Reuben Sliders

$15.00

4 pieces of Reuben sandwich with onion rings and honey mustard, built for sharing

Calamari

$15.00

lightly battered and fried rings, served with marinara sauce

GREENS

Pub Salad

$8.00+

mixed greens, tomato, cucumbers, red onion, carrots, harboiled egg and toasted croutons. House made raspberry vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

chopped romaine tossed in our house made Caesar dressing with toasted croutons and Parmesan cheese

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Buffalo tenders over romaine lettuce with bacon, crumbled bleu cheese, diced tomatoes and toasted croutons with a side of Bleu cheese dressing

Limerick Lady

$16.00

a proper Cobb salad, mixed greens with cheddar, tomatoes, mushrooms, black olives, hard boiled eggs, carrots and red onion topped with crispy chicken and a rasher served with our faous honey mustard.

Steak Salad

$17.00

Mixed Greens, crumbled blue cheese, diced tomatoes, candied pecans, bacon and marinated steak tips

SANDWICHES

Pub Burger

$15.00

8 oz burger, grilled how you like it, comes with lettuce, tomato and dijon sauce and 2 toppings of your choice, additional toppings are $0.75

Links Club

$13.00

Roast turkey on potato bread with applewood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato, thinly sliced cucumber and a cherry dijon sauce

Meatloaf Sandwich

$14.00

Grilled meatloaf topped with cheddar, lettuce, tomato, shaved red onion and tomato horseradish sauce on toasted rye bread

BLT

$13.00

Applewood smoked bacon piled high with sliced tomatoes, lettuce and mayo on toasted potato bread

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$14.00

crispy buffalo chicken, lettuce, tomato and blue cheese in a sundried tomato wrap

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

grilled chicken, irish cheddar and bacon with lettuce, tomato and dijon on a fresh brioche bun

Irish Wrap

$14.00

Sliced maple turkey and ham, crispy applewood smoked bacon, Dijon sauce and Irish cheddar in a sundried tomato wrap

Reuben Sandwich

$14.00

sliced corned beef, sauerkraut, swiss and thousand island on toasted marble rye

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$14.00

grilled, blackened or buffalo chicken, romaine and house caesar in a sundried tomato wrap

Flynn's Fish Sandwich

$14.00

fried cod with lettuce, tomato and taratar on a fresh brioche bun

IRISH FARE

Bangers and Mash

$17.00

4 Irish sausages over mushroom gravy with mashed potatoes and veggies

Shepherd's Pie

$17.00

ground beef, carrots, celery, onions and corn, simmered in gravy and topped with whipped champs

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

three large chicken tenders breaded and fried, served with pub fries and honey mustard

Fish and Chips

$14.00

crisp pieces of cod served with pub fries and housemade tartar

Lamb Stew

$17.00

tender lamb with carrots, celery, onions and potatoes simmered in Guinness, served with brown bread

Stout Steak Tips

$19.00

marinated steak tips, grilled how you like served with mashed potatoes and vegetable with a whiskey demi

Meatloaf Dinner

$18.00

2 pieces of meatloaf, grilled and topped with Irish cheddar served on top of mushroom gravy with mash and veg

Goujons

$15.00

Breaded chicken filets served with pub fries and honey mustard. Buffalo style comes with our house made blue cheese

Mixed Grille

$17.00

Irish sausages, rashers, puddings, mushrooms and tomatoes, served with champs and homemade Irish soda bread

Farmhouse Pie

$17.00

creamy chicken stew with carrots and peas, topped with a buttermilk biscuit

WEE ONES

K Chicken Tenders w Fries

$8.00

K Grilled Ham n Cheese w Fries

$8.00

K Fish n Chips

$8.00

K Bangers and Mash

$8.00

K Grilled Cheese w Fries

$8.00

SWEETS

Guinness Brownie

$11.00

Rich Guinness infused brownie served with ice cream and drizzled with chocolate and caramel sauces, all topped with house made Irish cream

Bread Pudding

$11.00

homemade bread pudding, served warm with caramel sauce and house made Irish cream

Vaughan's Famous Cheesecake

$11.00

Award winning cheese cake, made in house, smooth and creamy cheesecake baked with an oreo cookie crust served with chocolate sauce and fruit

Irish Tonic

$10.00

A pint filled with house made Irish cream and double brewed coffee, topped with whipped cream and a chocolate Celtic cross

Vaughans Homemade Irish Cream(SIZE AS MOD)

try it on the rocks, or take it home to enjoy in a 16 or 32 ounce jar

BAR FAVORITES

Bud

$6.00

Bud Light

$6.00

Captain Morgan

$9.00

Car bomb

$9.00

Coors lt

$6.00

Corona Premier

$6.00

Fruit Salad

$11.00

Guinness

$8.00

Harp

$7.00

Irish Cream

$6.00

Jack

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Jameson

$9.00

Mich Ultra

$6.00

Miller lt

$6.00

Paddy’s

$9.00

Smithwicks

$7.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

Tito’s

$10.00

irish cream rocks

$8.00

NA BEVS

SODA

Coke

$3.25

Diet Coke

$3.25

Sprite

$3.25

Ginger Ale

$3.25

Iced Tea

$3.25

Lemonade

$3.25

John Daly

$3.25

Ginger Beer

$4.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Roy Roger

$2.75

Cran

$3.25

Club Soda

$3.25

Tonic Water

$3.25

Pineapple

$3.25

Grapefruit

$3.25

Orange

$3.25

Milk

$3.25

Kids Bev

$3.25

Coffee

$2.00

Bottled Water

$3.00