Victory Brewing Parkesburg
BEER
IPAs
- Brotherly Love- Crowler$9.00
We cultivate hops, and now, through this hazy IPA packed with tropical and citrusy hop notes. We are cultivating a universal sense of human kindness that inspires courage and ignites positive change within our communities. See through the haze and celebrate what unites us all: Brotherly Love.
- Cloud Walker - Crowler$10.00
6.8% Hazy Juicy IPA
- Dirtwolf-Crowler$10.00
This strong pack of American hops immerse in an aggressive dry-hopping to deliver intense aromas and flavors of citrusy, earthy notes.
- Honey Pot Crowler$10.00
- Hop Devil-Crowler$9.00
Pine and citrus aromatics from American hops are balanced with malt sweetness culminating in bold hop flavor with ample caramel undertones and a full-bodied finish.
- Juicy Monkey-Crowler$10.00
- Kokua Crowler$9.00
- Pineapple Resin Crowler$10.00
- Road to Victory Crowler$9.00
- Cherry Blossom Crowler$9.00
- Blanc Square IPA Growler Fill$14.00
- Brotherly Love -Growler Fill$12.00
- Cloud Walker -Growler Fill$14.00
6.8% Hazy Juicy IPA
- Dirtwolf -Growler Fill$14.00
This strong pack of American hops immerse in an aggressive dry-hopping to deliver intense aromas and flavors of citrusy, earthy notes.
- Honey Pot Growler Fill$14.00
- Hop Devil -Growler Fill$12.00
Pine and citrus aromatics from American hops are balanced with malt sweetness culminating in bold hop flavor with ample caramel undertones and a full-bodied finish.
- Juicy Monkey-Growler Fill$14.00
- Road to Victory Growler Fill$12.00
- Pineapple Resin Growler Fill$14.00
- Kokua- Growler Fill$12.00
- Cherry Blossom Growler Fill$12.00
ALEs
- Golden Monkey-Crowler$10.00
Nose is loaded with Belgian yeast character of banana and clove with an equally fruity body balanced with a light, earthy hop character. Savor notes of orange and spice followed by a dry finish.
- Mad King's Weiss-Crowler$9.00
High-powered with all German malts and the subtle, spicy complexity of our special yeast, Mad King’s Weiss offers a quenching quality that can’t be beat.
- Merry Monkey - Crowler$10.00
10.0% ABV Belgian-Style Ale with Cranberry, Orange Peel, Cinnamon, and Nutmeg
- Sami's Pale Ale-CR$10.00Out of stock
- Golden Monkey -Growler$14.00
Nose is loaded with Belgian yeast character of banana and clove with an equally fruity body balanced with a light, earthy hop character. Savor notes of orange and spice followed by a dry finish.
- Mad King's Weiss -Growler$12.00
High-powered with all German malts and the subtle, spicy complexity of our special yeast, Mad King’s Weiss offers a quenching quality that can’t be beat.
- Merry Monkey -Growler$14.00
10.0% ABV Belgian-Style Ale with Cranberry, Orange Peel, Cinnamon, and Nutmeg
- Sami's Pale Ale-GR$12.00Out of stock
LAGERs
- Braumeister-Crowler$9.00
Keller Pils. Like great jazz improvisation, there are endless opportunities when crafting malt, water, hops and yeast into beer. Varying only the variety of hops employed each time we brew a Braumeister Pils, we get to enjoy this pleasure of possibilities. Cold conditioned for maximum refinement, it is always offered unfiltered. ABV: 4.7-5.4% Expect dry, quenching character as the often subtle, sometimes assertive signatures of great hop varieties lead this brewers quartet.
- Classic Lager-Crowler$9.00
4.8% Easy Drinkin' Lager
- DDH Prima- Crowler$9.00
- Festbier-Crowler$9.00
Victory Festbier is build on experiences straight from Bavaria to your beir stein. Brewed with hand-picked German malts and hops, it is an authentic Oktoberfest experience fit for the season.
- Home Grown Crowler$9.00
- Pink Boots Lady Laga-Crowler$9.00
- Prima Pils-Crowler$9.00
A crisp yet distinct pilsner brewed with German hops that bring vivid notes of floral and spice with citrus and lemon. This is truly brilliant, bringing nuanced complexity together with smooth, easy drinking.
- Ted's CR$9.00
- Strong Lager-Crowler$9.00Out of stock
- Hip Czech Lager Crowler$9.00
- Braumeister -Growler$12.00
Keller Pils. Like great jazz improvisation, there are endless opportunities when crafting malt, water, hops and yeast into beer. Varying only the variety of hops employed each time we brew a Braumeister Pils, we get to enjoy this pleasure of possibilities. Cold conditioned for maximum refinement, it is always offered unfiltered. ABV: 4.7-5.4% Expect dry, quenching character as the often subtle, sometimes assertive signatures of great hop varieties lead this brewers quartet.
- Classic Lager -Growler$12.00
4.8% Easy Drinkin' Lager
- DDH Prima- Growler$12.00
- Festbier -Growler$12.00
Victory Festbier is build on experiences straight from Bavaria to your beir stein. Brewed with hand-picked German malts and hops, it is an authentic Oktoberfest experience fit for the season.
- Home Grown Growler$12.00
- Pink Boots Lady Laga-Growler$12.00
- Prima Pils -Growler$12.00
5.3% Pilsner
- Ted's GR$12.00
- Strong Lager -Growler$12.00Out of stock
- Hip Czech Growler$12.00
SOUR/GOSEs
- Berry Monkey-Crowler$10.00
- Sour Monkey-Crowler$10.00
Fruity notes from imported Belgian yeast swirl through a precise souring. Pucker up to a bite of citrus laden tang, ending with a delectable experience.
- Berry Monkey-Growler$14.00
- Sour Monkey -Growler$14.00
Fruity notes from imported Belgian yeast swirl through a precise souring. Pucker up to a bite of citrus laden tang, ending with a delectable experience.
STOUT/PORTERs
FOOD
Shareables
- Victory Pretzel$9.00
Prima Pils Cheese Sauce with Hop Devil Mustard
- Smoked Chicken Nachos$14.00
Prima Pils cheese sauce, black beans, pickled jalapenos, shredded lettuce, marinated onions, white bbq sauce
- Fried Mozzarella Cheese Curds$12.00
fried house-made mozzarella cheese curds, vodka sauce
- Classic Fried Pickles$12.00
Served with Fennel Remoulade
- Loaded Fries$12.00
Prima Pils Cheese Sauce, Diced Bacon, Hot Cherry Peppers, Parmesan Ranch
- Fried Cauliflower$12.00
Chopped Parsley and Parmesan with a Lemon Aioli
- Jalapeno Popper Dip$13.00
- Smoked Wings$15.00
Tossed in Dirtwolf BBQ Sauce and Fries
- Classic Breaded Wings$15.00
Buffalo, Hot Chipotle, BBQ or Korean, Celery and Carrots
- Boneless Wings$14.00
Buffalo, Hot Chipotle, BBQ or Korean, Celery and Carrots
Handhelds
- Cheesesteak$15.00
Sauteed Onions, Prima Pils Cheese Sauce on a classic Hoagie
- Classic Cheeseburger$14.00
American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickle, burger sauce, sesame seed bun
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Shredded Lettuce, Cloud Walker Pickle Mayo on a Sesame Seed Bun
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$14.00
basil-lemon aioli, arugula, pickled red onions, brioche
- Its A Wrap!$12.00
crispy cauliflower, cucumber, red & green cabbage, carrots, pickled onions, scallions, chili garlic sauce, toasted tortilla
- Pastrami Reuben$15.00
Festbeir sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, thousand island, toasted rye
- Pepper Don't Preach Burger$14.00
chorizo aioli, spicy peppers & onions, white cheddar, American, candied jalapeños, sesame seed bun
- Short Rib Grilled Cheese$14.00
Greens & Soup
- Cobb Salad$12.00
Mixed Greens, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Pickled Egg, Tomato, Bacon Balsalmic Vinaigrette
- The Big Caesar$12.00
romaine, black pepper croutons, parm crisps, housemade Caesar dressing
- Three Pepper Chilli CUP$5.00
- Three Pepper Chili BOWL$8.00
- Chicken Noodle Soup Cup$5.00
- Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl$8.00
Pizza
- Meathead SMALL$14.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
- Meathead LARGE$19.00
Red Sauce, Mozzarella, Bacon, Pepperoni, Italian Sausage
- Margherita SMALL$14.00
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
- Margherita LARGE$19.00
Red Sauce, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil
- Dirtwolf BBQ LARGE$19.00
BBQ Sauce, Mozzeralla, Cheddar, Chicken, Bacon, Onion Straws, Scallions
- Dirtwolf BBQ SMALL$14.00
BBQ Sauce, Mozzeralla, Cheddar, Chicken, Bacon, Onion Straws, Scallions
- The Grind- Small$14.00
Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, red sauce, mozz, oregano, parm, parsley
- The Grind-Large$19.00
Italian sausage, hot cherry peppers, red sauce, mozz, oregano, parm, parsley
- Mushroom SMALL$14.00
Garlic parmesan sauce, mozzarella, red onion, arugula.
- Mushroom LARGE$19.00
Garlic parmesan sauce, mozzarella, red onion, arugula.
- You're Loaded - Small$14.00
- You're Loaded - Large$19.00
Entrees
- Korean Chili Bowl$15.00
jasmine rice, carrots, bell pepper, red cabbage, sesame seeds
- Donnybrook Battered Fish-N-Chips$19.00
Served with Old Bay Fries, Jalapeno Slaw and Fennel Remoulade
- Chicken Pot Pie$16.00
potatoes, carrots, onions, peas, mushrooms, Festbier gravy
- Pan Roasted Salmon$19.00
- Short Rib Pasta$19.00
- Balsamic Chicken$17.00
Kids/ Desserts
- Chocolate Brownie Sundae$8.00
vanilla ice cream, caramel, chocolate sauce, whipped cream
- Kids Burger$9.00
Bun, American cheese, cooked well done
- Kids Chicken Fingers$9.00
Crispy, golden chicken tenders
- Kids Grilled Cheese$9.00
American on sourdough
- Kids Mac$7.00
- Kids Pretzel$9.00
House made pretzel with cheese sauce and choice of side.
- Butter Toffee Cake$9.00
Daily Features
PACKAGED ToGo
Variety Packs
LAGERs
STOUT/PORTERs
MERCH
Glassware
Shirts
- Juicy Monkey Navy$20.00+
- KegGuy Blue$25.00+
- Paloma White$25.00+
- Retro Car Royal$22.00+
- Ring the Bell Sapphire$25.00+
- Wheat Stone$25.00+
- Monkey ButtonDwn$50.00+
- Victory Monkey Pocket Tee Light Blue$25.00+
- LS Pocket Navy$20.00+
- LS Pocket Red$20.00+
- LS Monkey Navy$30.00+
- Chester HthBlk$25.00+
- LS Deserve Ivory$30.00+
- Brother DeepHth$25.00+
- Established Natural$25.00+
- LS Estab Atlantic$30.00+
- Drk Wednesday$20.00+
- MTV BrothLove Storm$22.00+
- TT Keystone Crimson$25.00+
- W TT Estab. Hop Hthr Grey$25.00+
Outerwear
Hats
- FFit Victory Patch Gry/Wht$30.00
- PHL Black$25.00
- Red Script Navy/Wht$25.00
- Retro Khaki$30.00
- Retro Script Navy$22.00
- Script Gry/Blue$30.00
- Wheat Char/Wht$25.00
- Dad Navy Retro$25.00
- Card/Tan Badge Patch$25.00
- Silv/Wht Badge Patch$25.00
- PHL DARK GREEN$25.00
- Wheat LtBlue$25.00
- LthrOval Drk Green$30.00
- Olive State$30.00
- BrandyPatch Loden$30.00
- Oatmeal Beanie$30.00
- BrandyWine Beanie$25.00
- Deserve Wht/Blk$30.00
- BrothLove Stone$30.00
- EstPatch Navy$25.00
Misc
- KeyCh Btl Opener '21$3.00
- Blue Btl Opener$3.00
- BOTTLE BIG V Koooozie$3.00
- CAN Blue V Koozie$3.00
- Dog Bowl BroLove$7.00
- Growler Koozie$13.00
Fits our 64oz jug style amber growlers.
- Icons Tote Bag BLUE$8.00
- KegGuy Tote$8.00
- Keystone Sticker$2.00
- Malibu Sunglasses$8.00
- Paddle Bottle Opener$6.00
- Retro Oval Sticker$2.00
- Sticker Circle Logo$1.00
- Sticker PHL Skyline$2.00
- Sticker VBC Circle Badge$2.00
- Monkey Bandana$8.00
- Monkey Time Tacker$25.00
- Deserve Tote$10.00
- Do Good Tacker$25.00
- Broth Love DieCut$2.00
- Holiday Bundle 4$70.00
- Sticker Pack$5.00
- Holiday Ornament$8.00