Braumeister-Crowler

$9.00

Keller Pils. Like great jazz improvisation, there are endless opportunities when crafting malt, water, hops and yeast into beer. Varying only the variety of hops employed each time we brew a Braumeister Pils, we get to enjoy this pleasure of possibilities. Cold conditioned for maximum refinement, it is always offered unfiltered. ABV: 4.7-5.4% Expect dry, quenching character as the often subtle, sometimes assertive signatures of great hop varieties lead this brewers quartet.