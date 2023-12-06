VeeVee
FRIED CHICKEN
FOOD
- Chips & Onion Dip$10.00
House-fried potato chips, French onion dip
- Shiitake Mushrooms$10.00
Crispy shiitake mushrooms, sriracha-soy sauce
- Olives & Almonds$9.00
Castelvetrano olives, spiced almonds .[Contains nuts] . [Vegan] . [Gluten-Free]
- Potato Croquettes$12.00
Manchego cheese, spicy salsa roja
- Beet Salad$16.00
Mixed greens, creamy buttermilk dressing, beets, boiled egg, crispy onions . [Vegeterian] . [May be prepared Gluten-Free]
- Side Salad$7.00
Simple salad of mixed greens and our house vinaigrette . [Gluten-Free] . [Vegan]
- Side Steak Potato$8.00
Crispy potatoes with grana cheese
- Smoked Halibut Croquettes$14.00
Smoked halibut croquettes, cannellini beans, garlic aioli, pickled red onions
- Ribs$15.00
Three baby back ribs, hot pepper marmalade, mustard bbq sauce
- Fettucine$28.00Out of stock
House pasta, mushroom, Burgundy truffles
- Steak$35.00
NY strip steak, black garlic butter, crispy potatoes w cheese, broccoli. [May be prepared Gluten-Free]
- Chicken$31.00
herb-marinated Statler breast, ricotta gnocchi, lemon, fall farm veggies
- Ravioli$27.00
Winter Squash & Taleggio Ravioli: brown butter, sage, hazelnuts [Contains Nuts]
- Halibut$33.00
Roasted halibut, tamari sauce, maitakes, charred Napa cabbage, kombu (kelp), yuzu-chili butter, furikake
- GNOCCHI$24.00
House gnocchi, beef ragu, Parmesan
- Short Rib$34.00Out of stock
Braised short rib, sweet potato mash, crispy Brussels sprouts
- Cacciatore$31.00
Dark meat chicken, potatoes, carrots, olives
- Gorditas$26.00
Thick tortillas made with masa and potato; chili-lime squash, refried lentils, guacatillo, cabbage, cashew-chili sauce, pepitas (Not vegan? Gorditas are even better with a sprinkle of cotija cheese, + $2). [Gluten-Free] . [Vegan] . [Contains Nuts]
- Butterscotch Pudding$10.00
Topped with whipped cream and toffee-chocolate bits. [Gluten-free]
- Orange Cake$9.00
Orange-Ginger Cake, chocolate chips, chocolate sauce (VEGAN)
- Apple Pie$12.00
Served with a scoop of ice cream
- Rigo Jancsi$10.00
Chocolate cake, chocolate ganache, apricot-rum glaze, cocoa nibs.