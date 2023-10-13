Popular Items

Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$13.99

Your choice of Vegan Meat on a pita bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and White Sauce

Platters

Platters

$15.99

Your choice of Vegan Meat over Basmati Rice, Lettuce, and Tomatoes served with White Sauce on top

Drumsticks

$5.99

Vegan drumsticks with your choice of sauce served with Vegan Ranch Drizzle

Food Menu

Catering Menu

Rice Platter Trays

$60.99

Our family size Rice Platters. Medium Tray Contains Basmati Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Pickled Onions, Grape Leaves, Topped with White Sauce

Salad Trays

$55.99

Our family size Salad Medium Tray Contains Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Pickled Onions, Grape Leaves, Pickles, Feta Cheese, Topped with White Sauce

Mac & Cheese Tray

$79.99

Tray of our Vegan Mac & Cheese

Drumstick Trays

$75.99

65pc Drumsticks. Comes with you choice of sauce, topped with Ranch Drizzle Soy Based; GF

Specials

Our store menu specials
Sausage Egg & Cheese

Sausage Egg & Cheese

$12.99

Our relaunch of our breakfast sandwich. Roll bread with Vegan Sunnyside egg, Tindle Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Ketchup & Mayo, S&P. Reccomnd: Add our Vegan Cream Cheese

Jerk Attack

Jerk Attack

$20.99

Jerk Attack Special Pick either on a Hero Bread or Mac Bowl **JERK SAUCE IS HOT & SPICY!! HAS A KICK TO IT*** Plant Based Jerk Chick’n, Mac n Cheez, Sweet Plantains, BBQ + Ketchup Mayo topped with parsley

Chopped Cheese Nachos

Chopped Cheese Nachos

$18.99

Your choice of Meat, Tortilla Chips, Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, topped off with vegan Ketchup/Mayo Sauce & Parsley

Chopped Cheese Loaded Fries

Chopped Cheese Loaded Fries

$18.99

Your choice of Meat, Seasoned French Fries, Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, topped off with vegan Ketchup/Mayo Sauce & Parsley

Gyro Sandwiches

Your choice of Vegan Meat on a pita bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and White Sauce
Gyro Sandwich

Gyro Sandwich

$13.99

Your choice of Vegan Meat on a pita bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and White Sauce

Sandwiches

Impossible Chopped Cheese

Impossible Chopped Cheese

$17.99

Impossible Ground, Vegan American Cheese, Lettuce, Sweet Peppers, Tomato, Ketchup, and Vegan Mayo on a Hero

Chicken Chopped Cheese

Chicken Chopped Cheese

$16.99

Vegan Chicken, Vegan American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, Sweet Peppers, and Vegan Mayo on a Hero

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$13.99

Tindle crispy chicken on a brioche bun with pickles and ranch tossed in Nashville hot buffalo sauce

NcFilA

NcFilA

$12.99

Crispy Tindle Chicken Patty, Pickles, Ncfila sauce! For deluxe, Add Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes

NcChicken

NcChicken

$12.99

Vegan Chicken Patty, Vegan Mayo, Shredded Lettuce on a bun.

BLT

$12.99

Vegan Bacon topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Vegan Mayo with your choice of bread

NcRib

NcRib

$14.99

Thick sliced seitan with diced onions, pickles, BBQ sauce ranch drizzle. Comes on a 10" hero

Platters

Your choice of Vegan Meat over Basmati Rice, Lettuce, and Tomatoes served with White Sauce on top
Platters

Platters

$15.99

Your choice of Vegan Meat over Basmati Rice, Lettuce, and Tomatoes served with White Sauce on top

Salads

Your choice of Vegan Meat over Lettuce, Tomato, Grape Leaves, and White sauce on top
Salads

Salads

$14.99

Your choice of Vegan Meat over Lettuce, Tomato, Grape Leaves, and White sauce on top

Mac & Cheese Bowls

Beyond Mac Bowl

Beyond Mac Bowl

$15.99

Beyond Chicken Tender pieces over Mac n Cheese with Buffalo or BBQ, with Ranch drizzle on top

Jerk Chicken Mac Bowl

Jerk Chicken Mac Bowl

$17.99

Our Daring chicken marinated in Jerk Sauce over our homemade Vegan Mac & Cheese. Topped off with Vegan Ranch

Chopped Cheese Mac Bowl

Chopped Cheese Mac Bowl

$19.99

Our top selling Chopped Cheese over Mac N Cheese. Pick your meat option cooked on the grill with sweet peppers, cheese, ketchup and mayo

Burgers

On The Fly Burger

On The Fly Burger

$14.99

Comes with Impossible Patty, FYH cheddar Cheeze, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Onions, Burger Sauce, Topped with burger bun

Loaded Fries

Your choice of Vegan Meat over Seasoned French Fries, Parsley, Tomatoes, and White Sauce
Loaded Fries

Loaded Fries

$12.99

Your choice of Vegan Meat over Seasoned French Fries, Parsley, Lettuce, Tomatoes, and White Sauce

Drumsticks

Vegan Soy Drumsticks over your choice of sauce. Comes with Vegan Ranch Drizzle

Drumsticks

$5.99

Vegan drumsticks with your choice of sauce served with Vegan Ranch Drizzle

Sides

Side of Meat 8oz

$7.99
Mac n Cheese

Mac n Cheese

$6.99+

Vegan Mac n Cheese in a 8oz cup

Torilla Chips

$4.99

Crispy Torilla Chips seasoned in salt

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.99

Rice

$4.99

Side of rice in 8oz Cup

Side Salad

$4.99
Fries

Fries

$3.99

Side of fries

Empanada

$3.99

Grape Leaves

$2.99

4 pieces of grape leaves

3x Vegetable Spring Rolls

$4.99Out of stock

Desserts

Soft Serve Ice Cream

Soft Serve Ice Cream

$5.99

Vanilla Ice Cream Soft Serve served as a Sunday cup or Waffle Cone Made with Oatmilk!

Vegan Twinkies

$6.99Out of stock

Extras

8oz Side of Meat

$7.99

Side Of Ketchup Mayo

$0.99

Side Of White Sauce

$0.75

Side of Sweet & Spicy Sauce

$0.75

Side of Ranch

$0.75

Side Of Harissa

$0.75

Side Of NcfilA Sauce

$0.75

Side Of Buffalo

$0.50

Side Of Bbq

$0.50

Side Of Mayo

$0.50

Side Of Nashville Hot

$0.50

Drink Menu

Beverages

Organic Lemonade 8oz

Organic Lemonade 8oz

$4.99Out of stock

Freshly squeezed Lemonade with Cane Sugar

Organic Orangeade 8oz

Organic Orangeade 8oz

$4.99

Freshly Squeezed Oranges in a 8oz Bottle

Strawberry Lemonade 8oz

$4.99
Soda

Soda

$2.99

Select a can soda

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$2.99

Poland Spring Water

Ginger Pineapple 8oz

Ginger Pineapple 8oz

$5.99

Freshly squeezed pineapple juice with fresh ginger in a 8oz bottle. Made with cane sugar.

Blueberry Lemonade 8oz

$4.99Out of stock

Celsius Energy Drink

$5.99Out of stock

Milkshakes 16oz

Vegan Milkshakes in a 16oz cup Oat Milk Soft serve blended with your choice of flavor & extra toppings. Blended with Oatmilik
Vanilla Shake

Vanilla Shake

$9.99

Vanilla Ice cream blended with Soy Milk

Birthday Cake Shake

$10.99

Vanilla Ice cream blended with Sprinkles and Soy Milk

Chocolate Shake

$10.99

Vanilla Ice cream blended with Chocolate syrup and Soy Milk

Strawberry Shortcake Shake

$10.99

Strawberry Shake

$10.99

Reese's PB Cup Shake

$10.99

Cookies N Creme Shake

$10.99

Strawberry Smoothie

$10.99

Pineapple Shake

$11.99

Merchandise

VOTF Merch

T-shirts

T-shirts

$29.99

VOTF T-shirts. 100% Cotton. Available Sizes S,M,L,XL Get a FREE Seitan Gyro with purchase! Offer only valid for Take Out customers

VOTF Hoodie

$49.99