Vegan On The Fly Midtown
Popular Items
Gyro Sandwich
Your choice of Vegan Meat on a pita bread with Lettuce, Tomatoes, and White Sauce
Platters
Your choice of Vegan Meat over Basmati Rice, Lettuce, and Tomatoes served with White Sauce on top
Drumsticks
Vegan drumsticks with your choice of sauce served with Vegan Ranch Drizzle
Food Menu
Catering Menu
Rice Platter Trays
Our family size Rice Platters. Medium Tray Contains Basmati Rice, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Pickled Onions, Grape Leaves, Topped with White Sauce
Salad Trays
Our family size Salad Medium Tray Contains Lettuce, Tomatoes, Olives, Pickled Onions, Grape Leaves, Pickles, Feta Cheese, Topped with White Sauce
Mac & Cheese Tray
Tray of our Vegan Mac & Cheese
Drumstick Trays
65pc Drumsticks. Comes with you choice of sauce, topped with Ranch Drizzle Soy Based; GF
Specials
Sausage Egg & Cheese
Our relaunch of our breakfast sandwich. Roll bread with Vegan Sunnyside egg, Tindle Sausage, Cheddar Cheese, Ketchup & Mayo, S&P. Reccomnd: Add our Vegan Cream Cheese
Jerk Attack
Jerk Attack Special Pick either on a Hero Bread or Mac Bowl **JERK SAUCE IS HOT & SPICY!! HAS A KICK TO IT*** Plant Based Jerk Chick’n, Mac n Cheez, Sweet Plantains, BBQ + Ketchup Mayo topped with parsley
Chopped Cheese Nachos
Your choice of Meat, Tortilla Chips, Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, topped off with vegan Ketchup/Mayo Sauce & Parsley
Chopped Cheese Loaded Fries
Your choice of Meat, Seasoned French Fries, Sweet Peppers, Lettuce, Tomatoes, Shredded Mozzarella, Cheddar Cheese, topped off with vegan Ketchup/Mayo Sauce & Parsley
Gyro Sandwiches
Sandwiches
Impossible Chopped Cheese
Impossible Ground, Vegan American Cheese, Lettuce, Sweet Peppers, Tomato, Ketchup, and Vegan Mayo on a Hero
Chicken Chopped Cheese
Vegan Chicken, Vegan American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Ketchup, Sweet Peppers, and Vegan Mayo on a Hero
Nashville Hot Chicken
Tindle crispy chicken on a brioche bun with pickles and ranch tossed in Nashville hot buffalo sauce
NcFilA
Crispy Tindle Chicken Patty, Pickles, Ncfila sauce! For deluxe, Add Cheese, Lettuce, & Tomatoes
NcChicken
Vegan Chicken Patty, Vegan Mayo, Shredded Lettuce on a bun.
BLT
Vegan Bacon topped with Lettuce, Tomatoes, Vegan Mayo with your choice of bread
NcRib
Thick sliced seitan with diced onions, pickles, BBQ sauce ranch drizzle. Comes on a 10" hero
Platters
Salads
Mac & Cheese Bowls
Beyond Mac Bowl
Beyond Chicken Tender pieces over Mac n Cheese with Buffalo or BBQ, with Ranch drizzle on top
Jerk Chicken Mac Bowl
Our Daring chicken marinated in Jerk Sauce over our homemade Vegan Mac & Cheese. Topped off with Vegan Ranch
Chopped Cheese Mac Bowl
Our top selling Chopped Cheese over Mac N Cheese. Pick your meat option cooked on the grill with sweet peppers, cheese, ketchup and mayo
Burgers
Loaded Fries
Drumsticks
Sides
Side of Meat 8oz
Mac n Cheese
Vegan Mac n Cheese in a 8oz cup
Torilla Chips
Crispy Torilla Chips seasoned in salt
Sweet Potato Fries
Rice
Side of rice in 8oz Cup
Side Salad
Fries
Side of fries
Empanada
Grape Leaves
4 pieces of grape leaves
3x Vegetable Spring Rolls
Desserts
Extras
Drink Menu
Beverages
Organic Lemonade 8oz
Freshly squeezed Lemonade with Cane Sugar
Organic Orangeade 8oz
Freshly Squeezed Oranges in a 8oz Bottle
Strawberry Lemonade 8oz
Soda
Select a can soda
Bottled Water
Poland Spring Water
Ginger Pineapple 8oz
Freshly squeezed pineapple juice with fresh ginger in a 8oz bottle. Made with cane sugar.
Blueberry Lemonade 8oz
Celsius Energy Drink
Milkshakes 16oz
Vanilla Shake
Vanilla Ice cream blended with Soy Milk
Birthday Cake Shake
Vanilla Ice cream blended with Sprinkles and Soy Milk
Chocolate Shake
Vanilla Ice cream blended with Chocolate syrup and Soy Milk