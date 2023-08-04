Food Menu

Appetizers

Crispy Fried Pickles

$9.00

Breaded and golden fried dill pickle spears served with homemade ranch for dipping.

Smothered Cheddar Jack Fries

$9.00

Piled with bacon, Cheddar-Jack cheese blend, sour cream and chives served with homemade ranch.

Chili Bowl

$8.00

Our homemade chili, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions

Chili Cup

$6.00

Our homemade chili, topped with shredded cheddar-jack cheese, sour cream, and scallions

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Served with beer cheese.

Texas Smothered Tater Tots

$9.00

Smothered in Cheddar beer sauce and topped with diced smoked pork belly and green onions.

Cheeseburger Sliders

$12.00

3 mini juicy cheeseburgers served with shoestring fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sliders

$12.00

Three crispy fried chicken sliders tossed in our signature mild sauce topped with bleu cheese crumbles.

Fried Mozzarella

$9.00

Fresh mozzarella cheese, hand breaded and fried, served with our tangy marinara sauce

Buffalo Chicken Nachos

$12.00

Fresh tortilla chips covered with buffalo chicken, lettuce, shredded cheese, pico de gallo, jalapenos, sour cream and guacamole

Nachos Grande

$13.00

Crispy tortilla chips smothered with chili and melted Cheddar-Jack cheese. Topped with sour cream, jalapeños, diced tomatoes and guacamole.

Cheese Quesadilla

$11.00

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla

$13.00

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Steak Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla Monterey jack cheese blend served with homemade guacamole, sour cream, pico de gallo and scallions.

Southwest Egg Rolls

$10.00

Crispy eggrolls filled with chicken, black beans, corn, spinach, Monetary Jack cheese, and jalapeno. Served with homemade ranch dressing

Steak & Cheese Egg Rolls

$12.00

Hand rolled and stuffed with shaved ribeye, green peppers, and onions. Served with home-made beer cheese.

Velocity Tso's Cauliflower

$12.00

Our unique take on General Tso’s recipe, deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in Thai chili sauce, served with ginger aioli for dipping. Topped with sesame seeds and green onions.

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

$12.00

Tasty and full of buffalo chicken wing goodness! Deep-fried cauliflower florets smothered in buffalo sauce, served with a Bleu cheese dip.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Hand-breaded tenders served with any of our specialty sauces, along with fries and a side of homemade ranch or homemade Bleu cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$11.00

Shredded Chicken Breast in a blend of creamy cheeses infused with buffalo sauce and severed with fresh pita chips.

Crispy Buffalo Chicken & Mac

$14.00

Salads

Velocity House Salad

$9.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Half Velocity House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese and croutons with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.00

Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce with garlic croutons dressed in our classic Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Petite Caesar Salad

$8.00

Crisp hearts of Romaine lettuce with garlic croutons dressed in our classic Caesar dressing and Parmesan cheese.

Wedge Salad

$12.00

Crisp, fresh iceberg wedge with Bleu cheese crumbles, diced tomato, chopped egg, bacon bits and homemade Bleu cheese dressing.

BLT Chopped Salad

$12.00

Loaded with crisped Applewood smoked bacon, chopped greens, diced tomatoes, red onions, fresh avocado, mixed Cheddar cheese, topped with crisped tortillas and served with Sriracha ranch dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$13.00

Your choice of grilled or fried chicken strips tossed in buffalo sauce. Crisp lettuce, fresh diced tomatoes, cucumbers and topped with Bleu cheese crumbles.

Gyro Salad

$13.00

Mixed greens, diced tomatoes, cucumbers, onions, feta cheese, and pita bread topped with beef and lamb gyro meat served with tzaziki sauce.

Chopped Cobb Salad

$14.00

Mixed greens with grilled chicken, Cheddar-Jack blend cheese, hard boiled egg, bacon, avocado, tomato, and Bleu cheese crumbles topped with your choice of dressing.

Salmon Chopped Salad

$15.00

Pan seared salmon filet over mixed greens, cheddar jack cheese, bacon, avocado, tomato served with a balsamic vinaigrette dressing.

Black & Bleu Steak Salad

$15.00

Fresh mixed greens topped with grape tomatoes, crispy chopped bacon, Bleu cheese crumbles, sliced avocado, cajun dusted beer marinated steak and choice of dressing.

Wings

10 WINGS

$16.00

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

15 WINGS

$22.00

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

20 WINGS

$30.00

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

30 WINGS

$42.00

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

50 WINGS

$70.00

Baked then deep fried and tossed in your choice of any specialty sauce or get them naked! **1 Sauce per every 5 Wings. Available Grilled

EXTRA CELERY

$1.00

EXTRA CARROTS

$1.00

EXTRA DRESSING

$0.50

ONLY CARROTS

ONLY CELERY

Sandwiches, Wraps & More

Grilled Chicken Deluxe

$12.00

Juicy grilled chicken breast with bacon, Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Chicken Philly

$13.00

Grilled chicken, with sautéed onions, mushrooms, melted Provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato and mayo. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

All American Cheese Steak

$13.00

Thinly sliced ribeye steak with sautéed onions, mushrooms, and melted Provolone cheese. Served on a sub roll with lettuce, tomato and mayonnaise. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Fried chicken cutlet, buffalo sauce, Bleu cheese dressing, lettuce, tomato and onion, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Salmon BLT

$14.00

Blackened salmon, smoked applewood bacon, shredded lettuce, tomatoes and avocado. Served on Ciabatta

Greek Gyro

$13.00

Thinly sliced beef and lamb in a pita with lettuce, tomato, onion, feta cheese, and tzatziki sauce.

French Dip

$14.00

Thinly sliced ribeye marinated in au jus sauce, served on a toasted ciabatta roll with caramelized onions and Swiss cheese, served with au jus and horseradish sauce. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Crispy Honey Dijon Chicken

$13.00

Deep fried chicken cutlet with bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and honey mustard sauce, served on a fresh bun. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Velocity Turkey Club

$12.00

Turkey, bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato, mayo on a toasted sour dough bread. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Honey Mustard Chicken Bacon Wrap

$13.00

Grilled chicken, honey mustard, mixed greens, tomato, Cheddar, applewood smoked bacon and fresh avocado. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

Buffalo Tender Wrap

$12.00

Fried chicken tenders, buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion and ranch or bleu cheese dressing. All of our sandwiches and wraps are served with a pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries.

California Club

$12.00

Season grilled chicken breast, applewood smoked bacon, avocado, melted swiss cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Mambo Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

Burgers

Velocity Burger

$13.00

Classic hamburger, juicy and flame grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Hickory BBQ Cheeseburger

$14.50

Topped with crispy bacon, mixed cheese and hickory BBQ sauce. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Mushroom Burger

$14.50

Covered with sautéed mushrooms, onions and Provolone cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Sunrise Burger

$15.00

Classic hamburger, juicy and flame-grilled to your taste. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Speros Bacon Bleu Cheese Burger

$15.00

Topped with Bleu cheese crumbles. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

California Burger

$15.00

Sliced avocado, applewood smoked bacon, Pepper Jack cheese and hand breaded onion straws. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Firecracker Burger

$16.00

Warning! Could be HOT! We start with our burger and pile it high with a mix of grilled green peppers, green chilies, jalapeño peppers, crushed red pepper flakes, topped with our spicy Buffalo sauce and Pepper Jack cheese. Our 1/2 lb. burgers are cooked to your specification, topped with lettuce, tomato and onion and served on a fresh bun alongside a fresh pickle spear and a side of shoestring fries. “We only use the juiciest and tastiest Angus Beef in all of our burgers!”

Capital BLT Burger

$15.00

Caprese Burger

$15.00

Flatbreads

Cheese

$10.00

Mozzarella cheese with zesty tomato sauce.

Pepperoni

$11.00

Spicy pepperoni with zesty tomato sauce and sprinkled with oregano.

Sausage

$11.00

Italian seasoned sausage and zesty tomato sauce sprinkled with oregano.

Italian

$12.00

Italian seasoned sausage and pepperoni sprinkled with oregano with zesty tomato sauce.

BBQ Chicken

$12.00

Diced grilled chicken, roasted red peppers and Mozzarella cheese in our famous BBQ sauce.

Kids Menu

Kids Sliders

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Tenders

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Boneless Bites

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Wings

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Mini Corn Dogs

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Grilled Cheese

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Cheese Quesadilla

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.00

For ages 12 and under. All meals include fries

Desserts

Mile High Brownie

$8.00

Served with vanilla ice cream.

Chocolate Lava Cake

$8.00

Served with vanilla ice cream.

Two Scoops of Ice Cream

$6.00

Carrot Cake

$9.00

Sides

Tater Tots

$5.00

Shoestring Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Steamed Cauliflower with Cheese

$5.00

Broccoli

$5.00

Onion Rings

$5.00

Extras

Avocado - Extra

$3.00

Bacon - Extra

$1.50

Bleu Cheese Crumbles - Extra

$1.00

Carrots - Extra

$1.00

Celery - Extra

$1.00

Cheese - Extra

$1.00

Chili - Extra

$1.50

Dressing - Extra

$0.50

Egg - Extra

$1.25

Guacamole - Extra

$3.00

Jalapenos - Extra

$0.75

Lettuce - Extra

$0.50

Marinara - Extra

$0.50

Meat - Extra

$5.00

Mushrooms - Extra

$1.00

Onion - Extra

$0.50

Pepperoni - Extra

$2.00

Peppers - Extra

$1.50

Pickle - Extra

$0.25

Pico - Extra

$0.50

Salsa - Extra

$0.50

Sausage - Extra

$3.00

Sauteed Onion - Extra

$1.00

Sour Cream - Extra

$0.50

Tomato - Extra

$0.50

Tortillas - Extra

$1.00

Tzatziki - Extra

$0.50

EXTRA WING SAUCE

$0.50

NA Beverage

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Sprite

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Mellow Yellow

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Fruit Punch

$2.99

Milk

$2.99

Coffee

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Iced Tea

$2.99

Red Bull

$2.99

Red Bull Sugar Free

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$3.99

Beer

Draft

Bud Light

$5.75+

Miller Lite

$5.75+

Blue Moon

$7.00+

Michelob Ultra

$5.75+

Yuengling

$5.75+

Coors Light

$5.75+

Modelo Especial

$7.00+

Mango Cart

$7.00+

Space Dust

$7.00+

Partly Cloudy

$7.00+

Downeast

$7.00

Commonwealth

$9.00

Väsen

$9.00

Raised by Wolves

$8.00

Corona Premier (Short)

$6.50

Minkey Boodle

$8.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Bottle/Can

Bud Bottle

$4.50

Bud Light Bottle

$4.50

Coors Light Bottle

$4.50

Mich Ultra Bottle

$4.50

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.50

Yuengling Bottle

$4.50

Angry Orchard Bottle

$5.50

Bold Rock Bottle

$5.50

Corona Bottle

$5.50

Corona Light Bottle

$5.50

Corona Premier Bottle

$5.50

Heineken Bottle

$5.50

Modelo Especial Bottle

$5.50

Truly

$5.50

DB Smash - Orange

$6.50

DB Smash - Grape

$6.50

DB Smash - Tropical

$6.50

DB Smash - Fruit Punch

$6.50

Pacifico

$3.50

Twisted Tea

$6.00

Wine

Glass Wine

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$6.50

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$6.50

Canyon Road Moscato

$6.50

Canyon Road Cabernet

$6.50

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$6.50

Canyon Road Merlot

$6.50

Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$9.50

Liquor

Signature Cocktails

Velocity Storm

$9.00

Blue Hawaiian

$9.00

Tequila Sunrise

$9.00

Purple Haze

$9.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Cranberry Orange Crush

$9.00

Orangesicle Crush

$9.00

Grapefruit Crush

$9.00

Blueberry Crush

$9.00

Classic Mule

$9.00

Mexican Mule

$9.00

English Mule

$9.00

Southern Mule

$9.00

Irish Mule

$9.00

Regular 1800 Margarita

$8.00

Large 1800 Margarita

$11.00

Coronarita

$12.99

Mamarita

$12.99

Gin

Aristocrat Gin

$6.50

Bombay Sapphire

$9.25

Hendrick's

$10.00

Tanqueray

$8.50

Rum

Aristocrat Rum

$6.50

Bacardi

$8.25

Captain Morgan

$8.25

Myer's Dark Rum

$7.75

Malibu Coconut Rum

$8.00

Vodka

Aristocrat Vodka

$6.50

Absolut

$8.50

Absolut Citron

$8.50

Absolut Mandarin

$8.50

Burnett's Cherry

$5.00

Ciroc Peach

$9.50

Firefly Sweet Tea Vodka

$7.50

Grey Goose

$10.00

Ketel One

$9.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$7.75

Smirnoff Peach

$7.75

Smirnoff Watermelon

$7.75

Smirnoff

$7.75

Stolichnaya

$7.75

Stoli Orange

$7.75

Stoli Razzberry

$7.75

Stoli Vanil

$7.75

Tito's

$9.00

Cordials

Amaretto

$6.00

Bailey's Irish Cream

$7.50

Blue Curacao

$6.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Kahlua

$7.75

Goldschlager

$8.00

Grand Marnier

$9.75

Jagermeister

$8.00

Midori Melon Liqueur

$6.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

RumChata

$7.50

Rumplemintze

$7.50

Sambuca

$5.00

Sour Apple Pucker

$6.00

Triple Sec

$6.00

Watermelon Pucker

$6.00

Tequila

Tortilla Gold

$6.50

1800 Silver

$8.50

1800 Gold

$8.50

Casamigos Blanco

$12.25

Casamigos Reposada

$13.72

Casamigos Anejo

$15.75

Jose Cuervo Gold

$8.50

Jose Cuervo Silver

$8.50

Hornitos Silver

$8.50

Patron Silver

$10.00

Whiskey/Bourbon/Rye

Kentucky Gentleman

$6.50

Bulleit Rye

$9.25

Crown Royal

$8.50

Crown Royal Apple

$8.50

Crown Royal Peach

$8.50

Crown Royal Vanilla

$8.50

Fireball

$6.50

Jack Daniels

$8.50

Jack Daniels Fire

$8.50

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.50

Jameson

$8.50

Jameson Orange

$8.50

Jameson Black Barrel

$9.75

Jefferson's Very Small Batch

$8.00

Jim Beam

$8.25

Knob Creek

$9.25

Maker's Mark

$8.50

Proper 12

$8.50

Proper 12 Apple

$5.00

Skrewball Peanut Butter

$8.25

Seagram's 7

$8.00

Southern Comfort

$7.75

Tullamore Dew

$8.75

Wild Turkey American Honey

$8.25

Woodforde Reserve

$10.00

Scotch

Dewar's White Label

$9.50

The Glenlivet

$10.50

Johnnie Walker Black Label

$10.00

The McAllan

$12.00

Summer Cocktails

American Mule

$12.00

Classic Manhatten

$14.00

Lynchburg Lemonade

$12.00

Basil Whale Gimlet

$13.00

Raspberry Margarita

$13.00

Happy Hour

HH Beer

Bud Light Draft - Short

$3.50

Miller Lite Draft - Short

$3.50

Coors Light Draft - Short

$3.50

Mich Ultra Draft - Short

$3.50

Yuengling Draft - Short

$3.50

Bud Light Draft - Tall

$4.50

Miller Lite Draft - Tall

$4.50

Coors Light Draft - Tall

$4.50

Mich Ultra Draft - Tall

$4.50

Yuengling Draft - Tall

$4.50

Bud Light Big Boy

$8.50

Miller Lite Big Boy

$8.50

Coors Light Big Boy

$8.50

Mich Ultra Big Boy

$8.50

Yuengling Big Boy

$8.50

Bud Light Bottle

$3.00

Bud Bottle

$3.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$3.00

Coors Light Bottle

$3.00

Mich Ultra Bottle

$3.00

Yuengling Bottle

$3.00

HH Wine

Canyon Road Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Canyon Road Chardonnay

$4.00

Canyon Road Moscato

$4.00

Canyon Road Cabernet

$4.00

Canyon Road Pinot Noir

$4.00

Canyon Road Merlot

$4.00

HH Liquor

Rail Vodka - Aristocrat

$4.00

Rail Whiskey - Kentucky Gentleman

$4.00

Rail Tequila - Tortilla Gold

$4.00

Rail Rum - Aristocrat

$4.00

Rail Gin - Aristocrat

$4.00

1800 Silver Margarita

$8.00

Jumbo 1800 Silver Margarita

$11.00

Coronarita

$12.99

Mamarita

$12.99

Miscellaneous

