Vendetti's -Cumming 5456 Bethelview Rd, Suite 109
Aperitivo
- Vendetti's Sprouts$10.99
Sautéed brussels sprouts with bacon bits and a balsamic glaze sprinkled with pomegranate arils and feta cheese
- Vendetti's Starter$13.99
Combination of chicken wings, chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks and zucchini sticks and side of marinara
- Mussels$14.99
Sautéed mussel shells with fresh herbs in our marinara sauce (or white lemon butter) and served with crostinis on top
- Fried Zucchini Sticks$9.99
Lightly fried zucchini sticks served with our marinara sauce
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
Breaded with mozzarella cheese and served with a side of our homemade marinara
- Chicken Finger Basket$10.99
Served with fries and honey mustard
- Vendetti's Fried Shrimp$9.99
Our hand breaded butterfly shrimp with a side of our homemade marinara sauce
- 6 Pieces Garlic Knots$5.99
Oven-baked garlic knots with a garlic butter sauce and Parmesan cheese
- 12 Pieces Garlic Knots$8.99
Oven-baked garlic knots with a garlic butter sauce and Parmesan cheese
- Vendetti's Cheese Garlic Bread$10.99
Our handmade cheesy, garlic flavored Italian bread made with the perfect ratio of butter, garlic, Parmesan cheese and then topped with our melted mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of marinara sauce
- Basket of Fries$7.99
Crispy french fries salted in our house seasoning
- Sweet Potato Fries$7.99
Thin and crispy sweet potato fries
- Hot Artichoke & Spinach Dip$10.99
Served with tortilla chips
- Calamari Friti$11.99
Crispy fried calamari
- Crostini$11.99
Our homemade pesto sauce spread over focaccia bread, covered with bruschetta tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese and lightly covered in our glazed balsamic dressing
Wings
Wraps
- Turkey Club Wrap$11.99
Roasted turkey with crispy bacon, Swiss cheese, lettuce, tomato and ranch dressing
- Buffalo Chicken Wrap$11.99
Chicken tenders tossed in a spicy buffalo sauce with lettuce, tomato, Gorgonzola cheese and ranch dressing
- Chicken Caesar Wrap$11.99
Chicken tenders, fresh romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, and Parmesan cheese
Insalatas
- House Insalata$6.99+
Fresh mixed greens served with tomatoes, cucumber, shredded carrots and red onions
- Caesar Insalata$6.99+
Fresh crisp romaine lettuce tossed in our Caesar dressing, topped with croutons and Romano cheese
- Insalata Greca$7.99+
Fresh mixed greens with tomatoes, crumbled feta cheese, Kalamata olives, pepperoncini peppers, red onions, and our Mediterranean vinaigrette
- Spinach Insalata$7.99+
Fresh baby spinach tossed with crispy bacon, fresh mushrooms, candied walnuts, and egg in a warm bacon vinaigrette dressing
- Insalata Antipasto$12.99
Mixed greens chopped with ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese and tomatoes tossed in our house vinaigrette dressing then topped with roasted red peppers and kalamata olives
- Insalata Caprese$11.99
Sliced tomatoes and buffalo mozzarella with fresh basil and our house balsamic glaze
- Vendetti's Chef Insalata$13.49
Mixed greens tossed in a mango pineapple vinaigrette dressing with grilled chicken, crumbled Gorgonzola cheese, dried cranberries, candied walnuts and sliced apples
- Burrata Salad$14.99
The perfect Italian app! Dreamy burrata cheese and tiny cheese filled pouches of mozzarella served over arugula with prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, green olives, basil and our delicious balsamic glaze
- Classic Wedge Salad$11.99
This classic and simple wedge salad is crisp and refreshing. A cold wedge of iceberg lettuce topped with our homemade chipotle ranch dressing, bacon, diced tomatoes, and feta cheese.
Sandwiches
- The Reuben$12.99
Roasted turkey, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing on grilled rye bread
- The Corned Beef$11.99
Thinly sliced corned beef and spicy brown mustard on fresh rye bread
- Castleberry Club$12.99
Ham, bacon, roasted turkey, American cheese, lettuce, and tomato with honey mustard on multigrain bread
- Patty Melt$13.49
Grilled angus burger patty on grilled rye bread with sautéed onions, melted Swiss cheese and 1000 Island dressing served with french fries
- Grilled Chicken$11.99
Grilled chicken breast, crispy bacon, melted Cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato on a fresh kaiser roll
- Vendetti's Burger$13.99
An 8 oz 100% angus burger with lettuce, tomato, and onion served with french fries
Hoagies
- Meatball Parmigiana$12.99
Homemade meatballs and marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Parmigiana Hoagie$12.99
Chicken breast cutlet and marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Hot or Cold Classic Italian$12.99
Ham, salami, capicola, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, oil and vinegar
- Philly Cheesesteak$12.99
Thinly sliced steak sautéed with onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted provolone
- Eggplant Parmigiana Hoagie$11.99
Tender eggplant cutlets lightly breaded with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese
- Veal Parmigiana Hoagie$15.99
Tender veal cutlets and marinara sauce topped with melted mozzarella cheese
- Sausage, Peppers & Onion$12.99
Italian sausage, green peppers and white onions sautéed in our marinara sauce
- Chicken Philly$12.99
Grilled chicken breast sautéed with onions, mushrooms, green peppers, and melted provolone cheese
Paninis
- Chicken Pesto Panini$12.99
Grilled chicken breast with tomatoes, pesto sauce and melted provolone cheese
- Classic Italian Panini$12.99
Ham, salami, capicola, tomatoes, melted mozzarella cheese and our vinaigrette dressing
- Turkey Club Panini$12.99
Roasted turkey, crisp bacon, tomato, melted provolone cheese and ranch dressing
- Vegetariano Panini$12.99
Fresh buffalo mozzarella cheese, sliced tomato, grilled eggplant,olive oil, and pesto
Kids Meals
- Kids Slice of Cheese Pizza$3.99
- Kids Slice of Pepperoni Pizza$4.99
- Kids Mac & Cheese$5.99
- Kids Pasta$4.99
Served with marinara or melted butter
- Kids Ravioli$6.99
Served with marinara sauce
- Kids Hamburger + Fries$7.99
Served with french fries
- Kids Chicken Tenders + Fries$7.49
Served with french fries
- Kids Grilled Cheese$5.99
Sides
- Cup Soup of the Day$5.99
- Bowl Soup of the Day$7.99
- Cup Tomato Basil Soup$4.99
- Bowl Tomato Basil Soup$6.99
- Side House Salad$3.99
- Side Caesar Salad$3.99
- Side Greek Salad$4.49
- Side Spinach Salad$4.49
- Side French Fries$3.99
- Side Italian Sausage$6.99
Served with our marinara sauce
- Side 3 Meatballs$6.99
Served with our marinara sauce
- Side Marinara$1.49
- Side Pizza Sauce$1.49
- Side Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- Side Veggies$5.69
- Side Broccoli$4.59
- Side Sauteed Spinach$4.00
- Two Extra Garlic Knots$2.50
- Two Extra Baguettes$2.50
- Side Each Extra Dressing$0.50
- Side Pasta Salad$1.59
- Side Salmon$7.99
- Side Grilled Chicken$6.99
Desserts
Pizza, Stromboli & Calzones
Build Your Own Pie
Pizza the by Slice
Specialty Pizza
- Medium The Supreme$19.99
Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, white onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Medium Meat Lovers Paradise$19.99
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese
- Medium Philly Cheesesteak$19.99
Red pizza sauce, topped with sautéed steak, white onions, mushrooms, green peppers and mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Medium White$16.99
Topped with ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella cheese, and fresh garlic and oil. No red pizza sauce!
- Medium BBQ Chicken$16.99
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro, and melted mozzarella and fontina cheese
- Medium Classic Margarita$16.99
Our crust topped with marinara sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella chunks, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil
- Medium Vegetarian$19.99
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, white onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, artichoke hearts
- Medium Greek Pizza$18.99
Red pizza sauce with kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, feta and melted mozzarella cheese
- Medium Hawaiian Pizza$17.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with melted mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh-cut pineapple tidbits and our seasoned ham
- Medium Buffalo Chicken$16.99
Hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, melted mozzarella cheese and ranch drizzle. (no red pizza sauce)
- Medium 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$19.99
- Large The Supreme$25.99
Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, white onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
- Large Philly Cheesesteak$25.99
Red pizza sauce, topped with sautéed steak, white onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted mozzarella and provolone cheese
- Large Meat Lovers Paradise$25.99
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese
- Large White$18.99
Topped with ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella cheese, and fresh garlic and oil. No red pizza sauce!
- Large BBQ Chicken$22.99
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro, and melted mozzarella and fontina cheese
- Large Classic Margarita$19.99
Our crust topped with marinara sauce, fresh Buffalo mozzarella chunks, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil
- Large Vegetarian$25.99
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, white onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, artichoke hearts
- Large Greek Pizza$23.99
Red pizza sauce with kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, feta and melted mozzarella cheese
- Large Hawaiian Pizza$21.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with shredded mozzarella, topped with fresh-cut pineapple tidbits and our seasoned ham
- Large Buffalo Chicken$22.99
Hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, melted mozzarella cheese, ranch drizzle. (no red pizza sauce)
- Large 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$25.99
- XL The Supreme$27.99
Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, white onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
- XL Philly Cheesesteak$27.99
Red pizza sauce, topped with sautéed steak, white onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted mozzarella and provolone cheese
- XL Meat Lovers Paradise$27.99
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese
- XL White$20.99
Topped with ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella, and fresh garlic and oil. No red pizza sauce.
- XL BBQ Chicken$24.99
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro, and melted mozzarella and fontina cheese
- XL Classic Margarita$21.99
Our crust topped with tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil
- XL Vegetarian$27.99
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, artichoke hearts
- XL Greek Pizza$25.99
Red pizza sauce with kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, feta and melted mozzarella cheese
- XL Hawaiian Pizza$23.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with shredded melted mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh-cut pineapple tidbits and our seasoned ham
- XL Buffalo Chicken$24.99
Hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, melted mozzarella cheese, ranch drizzle. (no red pizza sauce)
- XL 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$27.99
- SIC The Supreme$27.99
Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, white onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
- SIC Philly Cheesesteak$27.99
Red pizza sauce, topped with sautéed steak, white onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted mozzarella and provolone cheese
- SIC Meat Lovers Paradise$27.99
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese
- SIC White$20.99
Topped with ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella cheese, and fresh garlic and oil. No red pizza sauce!
- SIC BBQ Chicken$24.99
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro, and melted mozzarella and fontina cheese
- SIC Classic Margarita$21.99
Our crust topped with marinara sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella chunks, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil
- SIC Vegetarian$27.99
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, white onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, artichoke hearts
- SIC Greek Pizza$25.99
Red pizza sauce with kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, feta and melted mozzarella cheese
- SIC Hawaiian Pizza$23.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with shredded melted mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh-cut pineapple tidbits and our seasoned ham
- SIC Buffalo Chicken$24.99
Hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, ranch drizzle (no red pizza sauce)
- SIC 1/2 & 1/2 Specialty$27.99
- 10" GF The Supreme$19.99
Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, white onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
- 10" GF Philly Cheesesteak$19.99
Red pizza sauce, topped with sautéed steak, white onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 10" GF Meat Lovers Paradise$19.99
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese
- 10" GF White$16.99
Topped with ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella cheese, and fresh garlic and oil. No red pizza sauce!
- 10" GF BBQ Chicken$16.99
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro, and melted mozzarella and fontina cheese
- 10" GF Classic Margarita$16.99
Our crust topped with marinara sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella chunks, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil
- 10" GF Vegetarian$19.99
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, white onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, artichoke hearts
- 10" GF Greek Pizza$18.99
Red pizza sauce with kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, feta and melted mozzarella cheese
- 10" GF Hawaiian Pizza$17.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with shredded melted mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh-cut pineapple tidbits and our seasoned ham
- 10" GF Buffalo Chicken$16.99
Hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, melted mozzarella cheese, ranch drizzle (no red pizza sauce)
- 14" GF The Supreme$25.99
Topped with pepperoni, meatballs, sausage, ham, green peppers, mushrooms, black olives, garlic, white onions, and melted mozzarella cheese
- 14" GF Philly Cheesesteak$25.99
Red pizza sauce, topped with sautéed steak, white onions, mushrooms, green peppers and melted mozzarella and provolone cheese
- 14" GF Meat Lovers Paradise$25.99
Topped with meatballs, sausage, ham, pepperoni, bacon and melted mozzarella cheese
- 14" GF White$18.99
Topped with ricotta cheese, melted mozzarella, and fresh garlic and oil. No red pizza sauce!
- 14" GF BBQ Chicken$22.99
Tangy BBQ sauce, grilled chicken, red onions, cilantro, and melted mozzarella and fontina cheese
- 14" GF Classic Margarita$19.99
Our crust topped with marinara sauce, fresh buffalo mozzarella chunks, fresh basil, garlic, and olive oil
- 14" GF Vegetarian$25.99
Topped with spinach, tomatoes, white onions, mushrooms, broccoli, green peppers, artichoke hearts
- 14" GF Greek Pizza$23.99
Red pizza sauce with kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, garlic, feta and melted mozzarella cheese
- 14" GF Hawaiian Pizza$21.99
Homemade pizza sauce covered with shredded melted mozzarella cheese, topped with fresh-cut pineapple tidbits and our seasoned ham
- 14" GF Buffalo Chicken$22.99
Hot buffalo sauce, grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese, ranch drizzle (no red pizza sauce)
Calzone & Strombolis
- Cheese Calzone$11.99
Pizza dough stuffed with ricotta and mozzarella cheese, baked till golden brown. Served with a side of our marinara sauce
- Spinach Calzone$12.99
Pizza dough stuffed with fresh spinach, fresh garlic, ricotta, Parmesan, provolone and mozzarella cheese, baked till golden brown. Served with a side of our marinara sauce
- Small Cheese Stromboli$11.99
Pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, baked till golden brown. Served with a side of our marinara sauce
- Large Cheese Stromboli$17.99
Pizza dough stuffed with mozzarella cheese, baked till golden brown. Served with a side of our marinara sauce
- Small Meaty Paradise Stromboli$14.99
Stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, and chipotle ranch sauce
- Large Meaty Paradise Stromboli$22.99
Stuffed with pepperoni, sausage, meatball, ham, bacon, and chipotle ranch sauce
Lunch
Lunch - Our Signature Entreés
- Chicken Parmigiana$13.99
Breaded chicken breast with our homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
- Eggplant Parmigiana$13.99
Eggplant baked with melted mozzarella and our homemade marinara sauce
- Veal Parmigiana$17.99
Tender veal cutlets with our homemade marinara sauce and melted mozzarella
- Chicken Marsala$14.99
Chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms in Marsala wine sauce
- Veal Marsala$17.99
Tender veal cutlet sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a sweet Marsala wine sauce
- Chicken Francese$13.99
Boneless chicken breast battered then sautéed in a lemon butter white wine sauce and spinach
Lunch - Create-a-Pasta
Lunch - Specialty Pasta Dishes
- Lasagna$12.99
Layers of our lasagna pasta with ricotta cheese, meat sauce, Italian sausage and our homemade marinara
- Tuscan Grilled Chicken$12.99
Grilled chicken with yellow zucchini, squash, broccoli and cherry tomatoes (low carb option, no side pasta)
- Tortellini$11.99
Delicious cheese filled tortellini pasta sautéed in our homemade cardinale sauce. (Meat sauce with a touch of cream and Romano cheese)
- Vendetti's Fettuccine Alfredo$13.99
Our homemade alfredo sauce with grilled chicken
- Maria's Pasta$12.99
Spaghetti pasta sautéed with grilled chicken, mushrooms, bell peppers, onions, fresh garlic, and our marinara sauce
- Manicotti$10.99
Pasta filled and rolled with fresh ricotta cheese, herbs, spices, and smothered with mozzarella cheese and marinara sauce
- Penne Vodka$11.99
Penne pasta sautéed with fresh tomato, onions, basil, and a touch of vodka in a creamy marinara sauce
- Chicken Florentine$12.99
Chicken sautéed with garlic, butter, shallots, fresh tomatoes, spinach in a pink cream sauce over bowtie pasta
- Chicken Piccata$13.99
Chicken breast sautéed in our sauce made of lemon butter and capers. Served on top of capellini pasta
- Scampi$13.99
Shrimp sautéed with garlic and herbs in a lemon butter sauce served over capellini pasta
- Baked Ziti$11.99
Penne pasta sautéed with ricotta, Romano & mozzarella cheese in our marinara sauce then topped and baked with mozzarella cheese
- Spinach Farfalle$12.99
Bowtie pasta sautéed with olive oil, onion, red bell peppers, garlic, and bacon, tossed with fresh spinach, and gorgonzola cheese
- Ravioli$10.99
Pasta pillows stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, herbs, spices and topped with mozzarella cheese in our marinara sauce
- Emilia-Romagna Ravioli$12.99
Pasta pillows stuffed with fresh ricotta cheese, spinach, grilled chicken with melted mozzarella cheese in our homemade pink sauce
- Shrimp & Chicken$14.99
Penne pasta sautéed with shrimp, grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, broccoli, fontina cheese, olive oil, and fresh garlic with a touch of hot pepper
- Victorian Spaghetti$12.99
Spaghetti, bell peppers, mushrooms, onion, pepperoni with melted mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce
- Clam Capellini$13.99
Clams sautéed with fresh garlic and a dash of hot pepper in capellini pasta with our homemade lemon butter sauce
- Saltimbocca Alla Romana$13.99
Marinated, sautéed and baked chicken wrapped with prosciutto, spinach and provolone served over capellini and drizzled with our Madeira demi-glace sauce
- Midlands Chicken$14.99