Venezia Pizza Cafe 3555 Murphy Rd #107
Food
Appetizers
Pasta Favorites
- Lasagna
Beef lasagna with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese$16.99
- Eggplant Parmesan
Baked eggplant with marinara sauce$16.99
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Sautéed in a creamy Alfredo sauce$16.99
- Linguini Primavera
Linguini pasta sautéed with fresh vegetables, mushrooms, & garlic.$16.99
- Tortellini Vodka
Sautéed in a pink vodka sauce$16.99
- Tortellini Michael Angelo
Sautéed with mushrooms, artichokes, and tomatoes in a creamy pink vodka sauce$16.99
- Manicotti
Stuffed with ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning over a marinara sauce$16.99
- Spaghetti
With marinara and meat sauce or meatballs$16.99
- Pasta Combo
A pasta trio of lasagna, manicotti & cheese ravioli.$16.99
- Baked Ziti
Penne pasta sautéed in ricotta & marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella cheese.$16.99
- Cheese Ravioli
Sautéed in fresh plum tomato or marinara sauce$16.99
- Tortellini Modo Mio
Cheese tortellini pasta with mushrooms, shallots, chopped ham, diced tomatoes & artichoke hearts. All sautéed in our pink vodka sauce.$16.99
- Lobster Ravioli$19.99
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$18.99
Chicken Entrées
- Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese$18.99
- Chicken Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce$18.99
- Chicken Jerusalem
Sautéed with artichoke, garlic, and mushrooms in a sherry cream sauce$18.99
- Chicken Sorrentini
Chicken breast topped with eggplant and mozzarella in a sherry wine sauce$18.99
- Chicken Carciofi
Sautéed with artichokes and mushrooms in a white wine sauce$18.99
- Chicken Arrabbiata
Sautéed with mushrooms, jalapeños, and sweet hot peppers in a sherry wine sauce$18.99
- Chicken Piccata
Sautéed with capers in a lemon butter sauce$18.99
- Chicken Venezia
Sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a brandy cream sauce$18.99
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$18.99
- Chicken Dama Blanca
Cooked chicken breast sautéed with mushrooms in our brandy cream sauce. Served with pasta.$18.99
Veal Entrees
- Veal Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce$20.99
- Veal Parmesan
Breaded veal with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese$20.99
- Veal Arrabbiata
Tender veal sautéed with mushrooms in rich marsala wine sauce. Served with pasta$20.99
- Veal Jerusalem
Sautéed with artichoke, garlic, and mushrooms in a sherry wine cream sauce$20.99
- Veal Piccata
Sautéed with capers in a lemon butter sauce$20.99
- Veal Venezia
Sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a brandy cream sauce$20.99
- Veal Carciofi
Sautéed with artichokes and mushrooms in a white wine sauce$20.99
- Veal Sorrentini
Sautéed veal topped with sliced tomato and mozzarella cheese in a sherry wine sauce$20.99
- Veal Dama Blanca
Veal sautéed with mushrooms in our brandy cream sauce. Served with pasta.$20.99
Salads
- House Salad
A mix of greens & tomatoes topped with mozzarella cheese and our house tomato basil dressing$4.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese with homemade Caesar dressing$6.99
- Greek Salad
Mixed greens, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, onions, artichoke hearts, & tomatoes topped with feta cheese & served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing$6.99
Desserts
Seafood Entrées
- Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce over linguini pasta$22.99
- Linguini and Clams
Sautéed with garlic in a red or white sauce$18.99
- St. Peters New Orleans (Tilapia)
Tilapia white fish sautéed with artichoke hearts and mushrooms in a white wine lemon sauce$25.99
- Atlantic Salmon
Atlantic salmon sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce with capers$27.99
- Frutti Di Mare
Sautéed shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari over linguini pasta in red or white sauce$25.99
- Shrimp & Scallops Fra Diavolo
Sautéed with basil and garlic with a spicy touch of marinara sauce$23.99
- Salmon Oreganta
Broiled salmon sautéed in olive oil and shallots with a touch of plum tomato sauce$27.99
- Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$22.99
- Chicken and Shrimp$24.99
Kids Menu
House Specials
- Chilean Sea Bass
Rich chilean sea bass cooked in lemon wine sauce with artichokes, red peppers, and capers. Served with steam veggies and pasta.$39.99
- Atlantic Salmon
Atlantic salmon cooked in lemon wine sauce with capers. Served with pasta.$27.99
- Chicken Rollatini
Chicken breast stuffed with ricotta cheese & spinach, cooked in creamy vodka sauce with mushrooms, red peppers, & sun dried tomatoes. Served with penne pasta.$24.99
- Chefs Favorite
Breaded chicken cooked in spicy brandy cream sauce with red peppers, pepperoncini peppers, mushrooms, & onions. Served with pasta.$22.99
Sides
- Side of Marinara$2.00
- Side of Pink Vodka Sauce$2.00
- Side of Alfredo Sauce$2.00
- Side of Olive Oil Garlic Dipping Sauce$2.00
- Rolls$0.50
- Side Grilled Chicken$4.99
- Side Breaded Chicken$4.99
- Side 3 Grilled Shrimp$5.99
- Side 3 Breaded Shrimp$5.99
- Meatball with Marinara Sauce$2.00
- Side of Pepperoncini Peppers$2.00
- Side of Sliced Sasauge$3.99
- Side of Meat Sauce$4.00
- 4 oz Dressing$2.00
- Side Veggies
Broccoli and carrots$4.99
Hand-Tossed New York Style Pizzas
Cheese Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
- 10" Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, Canadian bacon, and hamburger$14.99
- 16" Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, Canadian bacon, and hamburger$21.99
- 10" Vegetable
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives$13.99
- 16" Vegetable
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives$17.99
- 10" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and hamburger$13.99
- 16" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and hamburger$17.99
- 10" Venezia White Pizza
White pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, roasted garlic, and Parmesan$10.99
- 16" Venezia White Pizza
White pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, roasted garlic, and Parmesan$17.99
- 14" Gluten Free Pizza$16.99
- 10" Cauliflower Pizza$13.99