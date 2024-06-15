Venezia Trattoria
Food
Appetizers
Pasta Favorites
- Lasagna
Beef lasagna with marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese$17.99
- Eggplant Parmesan
Baked eggplant with marinara sauce$17.99
- Fettuccine Alfredo
Sautéed in a creamy Alfredo sauce$17.99
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo
Sautéed in a creamy Alfredo sauce$19.99
- Tortellini Vodka
Sautéed in a pink vodka sauce$17.99
- Tortellini Michael Angelo
Sautéed with mushrooms, artichokes, and tomatoes in a creamy pink vodka sauce$17.99
- Manicotti
Stuffed with ricotta cheese and Italian seasoning over a marinara sauce$17.99
- Spaghetti
With marinara and meat sauce or meatballs$17.99
- Angel Hair Pomodoro
Sautéed in marinara basil sauce$17.99
- Lobster Ravioli
Sautéed in a pink vodka sauce$21.99
- Cheese Ravioli
Sautéed in fresh plum tomato or marinara sauce$17.99
Chicken Entrées
- Chicken Rossini
Sautéed chicken topped with thin sliced tomato and mozzarella in a sherry wine sauce$21.99
- Chicken Parmesan
Breaded chicken breast with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese$19.99
- Chicken Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce$19.99
- Chicken Jerusalem
Sautéed with artichoke, garlic, and mushrooms in a sherry cream sauce$21.99
- Chicken Carciofi
Sautéed with artichokes and mushrooms in a white wine sauce$19.99
- Chicken Arrabbiata
Sautéed with mushrooms, jalapeños, and sweet hot peppers in a sherry wine sauce$21.99
- Chicken Piccata
Sautéed with capers in a lemon butter sauce$19.99
- Chicken Venezia
Sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a brandy cream sauce$19.99
- Chicken Fettuccine Alfredo$19.99
Veal Entrees
- Veal Marsala
Sautéed with mushrooms in a marsala wine sauce$23.99
- Veal Parmesan
Breaded veal with marinara sauce and melted mozzarella cheese$23.99
- Veal Genovese
Sautéed with portabella mushrooms in a creamy cognac sauce$24.99
- Veal Jerusalem
Sautéed with artichoke, garlic, and mushrooms in a sherry wine cream sauce$24.99
- Veal Piccata
Sautéed with capers in a lemon butter sauce$23.99
- Veal Venezia
Sautéed with fresh mushrooms in a brandy cream sauce$23.99
- Veal Carciofi
Sautéed with artichokes and mushrooms in a white wine sauce$23.99
- Veal Rossini
Sautéed veal topped with sliced tomato and mozzarella cheese in a sherry wine sauce$24.99
Salads
- House Salad
A mix of greens, black olives, pepperoncini peppers, & tomatoes topped with mozzarella cheese and our house tomato basil dressing$4.99
- Caesar Salad
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and Parmesan cheese with homemade Caesar dressing$6.99
- Greek Salad
Mixed greens, kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, onions, artichoke hearts, & tomatoes topped with feta cheese & served with our homemade balsamic vinaigrette dressing$6.99
Seafood Entrées
- Shrimp Scampi
Sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce over linguini pasta$25.99
- Linguini and Clams
Sautéed with garlic in a red or white sauce$23.99
- Atlantic Salmon
Atlantic salmon sautéed in a white wine lemon sauce with capers$29.99
- Frutti Di Mare
Sautéed shrimp, clams, mussels, calamari over linguini pasta in red or white sauce$29.99
- Shrimp & Scallops Fra Diavolo
Sautéed with basil and garlic with a spicy touch of marinara sauce$28.99
- Salmon Oreganta
Broiled salmon sautéed in olive oil and shallots with a touch of plum tomato sauce$27.99
- Shrimp Fettuccine Alfredo$25.99
Kids Menu
- Kids Linguine Aglio e Olio$8.99
- Kids Lasagna$8.99
- Kids Eggplant Parmesan$8.99
- Kids Fettucine Alfredo$8.99
- Kids Tortellini Vodka$8.99
- Kids Tortellini Michael Angelo$8.99
- Kids Manicotti$8.99
- Kids Spaghetti$8.99
- Kids Angel Hair Pomodoro$8.99
- Kids Lobster Ravioli$10.99
- Kids Cheese Ravioli$8.99
- Kids Chicken Fettucine Alfredo$9.99
House Specials
- Chilean Sea Bass
Rich chilean sea bass cooked in classico wine sauce with artichokes, red peppers, and capers. Served with steamed veggies and risotto rice.$39.99
- Fillet Mignon Opua
Sauteed with black peppercorn and spinach in a creamy cognac sauce. Served with mashed potato.$35.99
- Ribeye
Sauteed with portabella mushroom and spinach in a port wine sauce. Served with mashed potatoes.$35.99
- Salmon Pesto
Grilled Salmon sauteed with broccoli and carrots in our homemade pesto sauce. Served with risotto rice.$29.99
- Veal Chop$45.99
Sides
- Side of Marinara$2.00
- Side of Pink Vodka Sauce$2.00
- Side of Alfredo Sauce$2.00
- Side of Olive Oil Garlic Dipping Sauce$2.00
- Rolls$0.50
- Side Grilled Chicken$4.99
- Side Breaded Chicken$4.99
- Side 3 Grilled Shrimp$5.99
- Side 3 Breaded Shrimp$5.99
- Meatball with Marinara Sauce$2.00
- Side of Pepperoncini Peppers$2.00
- Side of Sliced Sasauge$3.99
- Side of Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Side of Meat Sauce$4.00
- 4 oz Dressing$2.00
- Side Veggies
Broccoli and carrots$4.99
Hand-Tossed New York Style Pizzas
Cheese Pizzas
Specialty Pizzas
- 10" Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, Canadian bacon, and hamburger$14.99
- 16" Supreme
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, black olives, Canadian bacon, and hamburger$26.99
- 10" Vegetable
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives$13.99
- 16" Vegetable
Mushrooms, onions, green peppers, and black olives$23.99
- 10" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and hamburger$13.99
- 16" Meat Lovers
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, Canadian bacon, and hamburger$23.99
- 10" Venezia White Pizza
White pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, roasted garlic, and Parmesan$11.99
- 16" Venezia White Pizza
White pizza sauce topped with mozzarella, roasted garlic, and Parmesan$17.99
- 10" Gluten Free Pizza$16.99
- 10" Cauliflower Pizza$14.99