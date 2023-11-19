Venice Kitchen Memphis
Full Menu
Sharables
- Mozzarella Sticks$10.00
Marinara
- Crawfish Rolls$11.50
Crawfish, shrimp, bacon, onion, bell pepper, smoked Gouda, cream cheese, and pepper Jack
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$12.00
Spinach, artichoke hearts, pepper Jack, Parmesan, and tortilla chips
- Cutting Board$24.00
Meats, cheeses, and snacks
- Deviled Eggs$10.50
Bacon, hot sauce, and chive
- Ultimate Cheese Fries$13.50
Seasoned shoestring fries, Cheddar mornay, Parmesan, bacon, and green onion
- Veggie Wings$13.50
Cauliflower, housemade buffalo sauce, celery, and ranch
- Meatball App$12.00
Marinara, Grana Padano, basil, and crostinis
Soup & Salads
- Crab Chowder$7.00
Blue crab, crawfish, bell pepper, onion, corn, and scallions
- Walnut Grove$14.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, red onion, roasted red pepper, cranberry, candied walnuts, goat cheese, and blush wine vinaigrette
- Southern Cobb$14.50
Mixed greens, fried chicken, bacon, egg, avocado, cherry tomato, Cheddar cheese, and choice of dressing
- Thai Chicken Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, grilled chicken, mandarian oranges, edamame, carrots, purple cabbage, crispy chow mein, and honey peanut butter vinaigrette
- Smoked Salmon$14.50
Mixed greens, house smoked salmon, blueberries, roasted pumpkin seeds, goat cheese, and champagne vinaigrette
- Large Caesar$9.00
Romaine, croutons, and Parmesan
- Spinach Pecan$11.50
Blueberries, strawberries, feta, roasted pecans, red onion, balsamic dressing, and balsamic glaze
- House Salad$4.00
House salad with choice of dressing or Caesar
- Large House Salad$10.00
Entrées
- Creole Delight$18.50
Fettuccine, shrimp, crawfish, blue crab, andouille, red onion, red bell pepper, and cajun cream sauce
- Rasta Pasta$17.50
Penne, chicken, andouille, red onion, green bell pepper, red bell pepper, Caribbean jerk sauce, and Grana Padano
- Angel Hair and Meatball$16.50
Marinara, Parmesan or Grana Padano, and basil
- Chicken Fettuccini Alfredo$16.50
Fettuccine, Alfredo, broccoli, cherry tomato, and Grana Padano
- Chicken Parmesan$18.00
Angel hair, Alfredo, marinara, mozzarella, and Parmesan
- Shell-A-Brate$15.00
Jumbo pasta shells stuffed with spinach, seasoned cheese blend, feta, Alfredo, and marinara
- World Famous Lasagna$17.00
Beef, Italian sausage, ricotta, mozzarella, and marinara
- Grilled Salmon$27.00
Cumin roasted red potatoes, and mango avocado salsa
- Frenchmen St. Filet$36.00
6 oz filet, creole crawfish cream sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, and green beans. We cannot guarantee steaks cooked medium well or higher
- Pasta Maria$15.50
Penne, chicken, red onion, mushroom, Rosa sauce, goat cheese, and basil
- A Whole Lotta Burrata Pasta$15.00
Penne, tomato, mushroom, broccoli, pesto cream sauce, basil, and burrata
- BYO Pasta$12.00
Sides
Individual Specialty Pizza
- Individual Deluxe Pizza$14.00
Pizza sauce, Italian sausage, beef, ham, green bell pepper, black olive, red onion, mushroom, mozzarella, and pepperoni
- Individual Margherita Pizza$14.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Roma tomato, and basil
- Individual Chicken Tuscany Pizza$14.00
Alfredo, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella, roma tomato, chicken, balsamic glaze, and oregano
- Individual Americana Pizza$14.00
Pizza sauce, bacon, beef, Italian sausage, mozzarella, and Cheddar
- Individual John Wayne Pizza$14.00
Olive oil, chicken, mozzarella, Cheddar, and BBQ sauce
- Individual Great White Pizza$14.00
Alfredo, Gouda, Parmesan, feta, mozzarella, arugula, and truffle oil
- Individual Hog Wild Pizza$14.00
Olive oil, pork tenderloin, Gouda, mozzarella, fontina, bacon, caramelized onion, BBQ sauce, pepperoncini, and basil
- Individual S5 Pizza$14.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, fontina, pepperoni, bacon, Grana Padano, prosciutto, arugula, and honey
- Individual Roasted Veggie Pesto Pizza$14.00
Pesto, mozzarella, squash, zucchini, red onion, mushroom, and balsamic glaze
- Individual Buffalo Chicken Pizza$14.00
Olive oil, chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, and ranch
- Individual Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$14.00
Alfredo, beef, bacon, red onion, Cheddar, mozzarella, roma tomato, and chipotle aioli
- Individual Mona Lisa Pizza$14.00
Pizza sauce, mushroom, artichoke hearts, black olive, red onion, mozzarella, feta, and arugula
- Individual Crabby Crawdaddy Pizza$14.00
Cajun Alfredo, andouille, crawfish, red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella, pepper Jack, crab, and creole aioli
- Individual Mighty Meaty Pizza$14.00
Pizza sauce, seasoned beef, Italian sausage, ham, andouille, mozzarella, and pepperoni
Large Speciality Pizza
- Large Deluxe Pizza$23.00
Pizza sauce, Italian sausage, beef, ham, green bell pepper, black olive, red onion, mushroom, mozzarella, and pepperoni
- Large Margherita Pizza$23.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, Roma tomato, and basil
- Large Chicken Tuscany Pizza$23.00
Alfredo, roasted red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella, roma tomato, chicken, balsamic glaze, and oregano
- Large Americana Pizza$23.00
Pizza sauce, bacon, beef, Italian sausage, mozzarella, and Cheddar
- Large John Wayne Pizza$23.00
Olive oil, chicken, mozzarella, Cheddar, and BBQ sauce
- Large Great White Pizza$23.00
Alfredo, Gouda, Parmesan, feta, mozzarella, arugula, and truffle oil
- Large Hog Wild Pizza$23.00
Olive oil, pork tenderloin, Gouda, mozzarella, fontina, bacon, caramelized onion, BBQ sauce, pepperoncini, and basil
- Large S5 Pizza$23.00
Pizza sauce, mozzarella, fontina, pepperoni, bacon, Grana Padano, prosciutto, arugula, and honey
- Large Roasted Veggie Pesto Pizza$23.00
Pesto, mozzarella, squash, zucchini, red onion, mushroom, and balsamic glaze
- Large Buffalo Chicken Pizza$23.00
Olive oil, chicken, mozzarella, buffalo sauce, and ranch
- Large Mona Lisa Pizza$23.00
Pizza sauce, mushroom, artichoke hearts, black olive, red onion, mozzarella, feta, and arugula
- Large Crabby Crawdaddy Pizza$23.00
Cajun Alfredo, andouille, crawfish, red bell pepper, red onion, mozzarella, pepper Jack, crab, and creole aioli
- Large Mighty Meaty Pizza$23.00
Pizza sauce, seasoned beef, Italian sausage, ham, andouille, mozzarella, and pepperoni
- Large Bacon Cheeseburger Pizza$23.00
Alfredo, beef, bacon, red onion, Cheddar, mozzarella, roma tomato, and chipotle aioli
Build Your Own Pizza
Sandwiches
- Spicy Chicken Sandwich$13.50
Buttermilk fried chicken, housemade buffalo sauce, pickles, and seasoned fries
- The Cuban Sandwich$13.50
Pork tenderloin, ham, Swiss, pickles, cumin mayo, and mustard
- Oven Baked Meatball Sub$13.50
Meatballs, marinara, mozzarella, and basil
- Main St Burger$13.50
Caramelized onion, pickle, mustard, mayo, and Cheddar
- Grilled Chipotle Chicken$13.50
Grilled chicken, pepper Jack, avocado, and chipotle aioli
- Fried Chicken Chipotle Tacos$13.50
Fried chicken, Cheddar, bacon, pico de gallo, chipotle aioli, chips, and salsa
Family Style (Serves up to 6)
- Homemade Chicken Nugget Tray$30.00
Choice of Ranch, BBQ, Honey Mustard, or Buffalo sauce
- Chicken Parmesan Meal$60.00
Angel hair alfredo, marinara, mozzarella, parmesan. Marina served on the side for best quality
- Angel Hair & Meatball Meal$58.00
Marinara, Meatball, Basil. Comes with extra marina on side
- Rasta Pasta Meal$60.00
Penne, chicken, andouille, red onion, bell pepper, caribbean jerk seasoning, grana padano
- Creole Delight Meal$65.00
Fettuccine, shrimp, crawfish, blue crab, andouille, red onion, bell pepper, cajun cream sauce
- Pasta Maria Meal$55.00
Penne, chicken, red onion, mushroom, rosa sauce, goat cheese, basil
- Family Style House Salad$14.00
- Family Style Caesar Salad$14.00
Sauces
Dessert
