Verde Taqueria - ATL 1426 Dresden Drive
Food
Starters
Salsa*
Served with chips
5 Flour Tortillas
5 Corn Tortillas
Nachos
Grilled chicken or ground beef, queso, black beans, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served over corn tortilla chips
Sliced Avocado
Street Corn Queso
Large queso loaded with Mexican street corn salsa, sour cream, queso fresco & green onions. Served with chips
Loaded Queso
Large queso loaded with ground beef, sour cream, pico de gallo & a dollop of guacamole. Served with chips
Black Bean Dip
Topped with cheese. Served with chips
Jalapeño Queso
Served with chips
Guacamole
Served with chips
Bag of Chips
Taco of the Week
Tacos
Carne Asada Taco
Grilled Steak, Chile de arbor salsa & cilantro-onion relish
Pulled Pork Taco
Slow roasted pork, coleslaw & BBQ sauce
Ground Beef Taco
Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream
Chimichurri Steak Taco
Marinated steak, pickled red onions & chimichurri sauce
Chicken Taco
Fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, field greens, tomato & chipotle aioli
Buffalo Chicken Taco
Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, diced celery & jalapeño ranch
Dirty Bird Taco
Fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeño queso, fried jalapeños & pico de gallo
Fish Taco
Grilled tilapia, mango salsa & cilantro sour cream
Fajita Taco
Chicken, grilled onions, grilled poblano peppers, grilled red bell peppers & salsa Verde
Sweet Chili Shrimp Taco
Panko fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, green onion & sweet chili mayo
Brisket Taco
Smoked brisket, Chile de arbor salsa & street corn salsa
Buffalo Tofu Taco
Fried tofu tossed in buffalo sauce, diced celery & jalapeño ranch
Grilled Veggie Taco
Grilled zucchini, squash, red peppers, red onion, puréed black beans & cilantro sour cream
Buffalo Shrimp Taco
Panko fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with jalapeño ranch and cole slaw
Old Grilled Fish Taco
Grilled fish topped with cilantro sour cream and cole slaw
Old Fried Fish Taco
Fried fish topped with chipotle aioli, fried jalapeños & cole slaw
Bacon Cheeseburger Taco
Cheese Steak Taco
Salads & Soups
Casa Salad
Mixed greens, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, & a side of guacamole
Verde Salad
Chopped lettuce, black beans, cheese, tomato & red onion
Southwestern Salad
Mixed greens, pico de gallo, black beans, cheese, charred corn, chili-lime pepitas, tortilla strips
Side Salad
Chopped lettuce, chihuahua cheese & pico de gallo
Side Salad - Verde
Chopped lettuce, black beans, cheese, tomato & red onion
Side Salad - Casa
Mixed greens, tomato, applewood smoked bacon & bleu cheese crumbles
Side Salad - Southwestern
mixed greens, pico de gallo, black beans, chihuahua cheese, charred corn, chili-lime pepitas & tortilla strips
Margarita Chicken Soup
Quesadillas
Cheese Quesadilla
BBQ Quesadilla
Pork or BBQ chicken, cheese, red onions, jalapeños & cilantro
Buffalo Quesadilla
Fried or grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, cheese, black beans & blue cheese crumbles
Fajita Chicken Quesadilla
Grilled chicken, cheese, grilled onions, grilled poblano peppers & grilled red bell peppers
Fajita Steak Quesadilla
Steak, cheese, grilled onions, grilled poblano peppers & grilled red bell peppers
Black & Bleu Quesadilla
grilled steak, grilled onions, bleu cheese & melted chihuahua cheese
Sweet Chili Shrimp Quesadilla
fried panko shrimp, sweet chili ailoi, lettuce, tomato, green onion & melted chihuahua cheese
Bowls
Fajita Bowl Chicken
Grilled Chicken, grilled onions, grilled poblano peppers, grilled red bell peppers & queso fresco. Served over Mexican rice & black beans
Fajita Bowl Steak
Steak, grilled onions, grilled poblano peppers, grilled red bell peppers & queso fresco. Served over Mexican rice & black beans
Southwestern Chicken Bowl
Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, Chihuahua cheese, chili-lime pepitas, charred corn, sour cream & tortilla strips. Served over cilantro rice & black beans
Veggie Bowl
Grilled zuchinni, squash, red peppers, red onions & queso fresco. Served over Mexican rice & black beans
Dirty Bird Bowl
Fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeño queso, fried jalapeños & pico de gallo. Served over Mexican rice & black beans
Texas Brisket Bowl
Smoked brisket, Chili de arbor salsa, street corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, sour cream & pickled red onions served over cilantro rice & black beans
Sweet Chili Shrimp Bowl
Panko fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, green onion & sweet chili mayo. Served over Mexican rice & black beans
House Bowl
Grilled Chicken or steak with pico de gallo served over Mexican rice and black beans
Sides
Kids
Protein Sides
Side Grilled Chicken
Side Fried Chicken
Side Fried Buffalo Chicken
Side Grilled Buffalo Chicken
Side Fajita Chicken
Side BBQ Fried Chicken
Side BBQ Grilled Chicken
Side Steak
Side Fajita Steak
Side BBQ Pork
Side Ground Beef
Side Fried Tofu
Side Buffalo Tofu
Side Grilled Tofu
Side Grilled Fish
Side Fried Fish
Side Fried Shrimp
Side Grilled Shrimp
Side Buffalo Shrimp Fried
Side Buffalo Shrimp Grilled
Side Brisket
Side Special Protein
Side Taco Veggies
Side Fajita Veggies
Catering
Margaritas
Food Menu Dos
