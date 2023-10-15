Food

Starters

served with chips
$2.50

Served with chips

5 Flour Tortillas

$1.75

5 Corn Tortillas

$1.75
$11.00

Grilled chicken or ground beef, queso, black beans, lettuce, tomato & cheese. Served over corn tortilla chips

Sliced Avocado

$4.00

Street Corn Queso

$10.00

Large queso loaded with Mexican street corn salsa, sour cream, queso fresco & green onions. Served with chips

Loaded Queso

$11.00

Large queso loaded with ground beef, sour cream, pico de gallo & a dollop of guacamole. Served with chips

$3.00

Topped with cheese. Served with chips

$5.00

Served with chips

$5.50

Served with chips

$1.00

Taco of the Week

Carnitas Taco

$4.50

Shredded pork braised in a Mexican lager and salsa verde topped with chile de arbol salsa and cilantro-onion relish

Tacos

all tacos are served on a flour tortilla

Carne Asada Taco

$4.75

Grilled Steak, Chile de arbor salsa & cilantro-onion relish

$4.50

Slow roasted pork, coleslaw & BBQ sauce

$4.50

Ground beef, lettuce, tomato, cheese & sour cream

$5.00

Marinated steak, pickled red onions & chimichurri sauce

$4.50

Fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, field greens, tomato & chipotle aioli

$4.50

Fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, diced celery & jalapeño ranch

Dirty Bird Taco

$4.75

Fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeño queso, fried jalapeños & pico de gallo

Fish Taco

$4.50

Grilled tilapia, mango salsa & cilantro sour cream

Fajita Taco

$4.50

Chicken, grilled onions, grilled poblano peppers, grilled red bell peppers & salsa Verde

$4.75

Panko fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, green onion & sweet chili mayo

Brisket Taco

$4.75

Smoked brisket, Chile de arbor salsa & street corn salsa

Buffalo Tofu Taco

$4.00

Fried tofu tossed in buffalo sauce, diced celery & jalapeño ranch

Grilled Veggie Taco

$4.00

Grilled zucchini, squash, red peppers, red onion, puréed black beans & cilantro sour cream

Buffalo Shrimp Taco

$4.50

Panko fried shrimp tossed in buffalo sauce and topped with jalapeño ranch and cole slaw

$4.50

Grilled fish topped with cilantro sour cream and cole slaw

Old Fried Fish Taco

$4.50

Fried fish topped with chipotle aioli, fried jalapeños & cole slaw

Bacon Cheeseburger Taco

$4.50

Cheese Steak Taco

$4.75

Salads & Soups

$10.00

Mixed greens, tomato, applewood smoked bacon, blue cheese crumbles, & a side of guacamole

$9.00

Chopped lettuce, black beans, cheese, tomato & red onion

Southwestern Salad

$10.00

Mixed greens, pico de gallo, black beans, cheese, charred corn, chili-lime pepitas, tortilla strips

Side Salad

$4.00

Chopped lettuce, chihuahua cheese & pico de gallo

Side Salad - Verde

$4.50

Chopped lettuce, black beans, cheese, tomato & red onion

Side Salad - Casa

$5.00

Mixed greens, tomato, applewood smoked bacon & bleu cheese crumbles

Side Salad - Southwestern

$5.00

mixed greens, pico de gallo, black beans, chihuahua cheese, charred corn, chili-lime pepitas & tortilla strips

Margarita Chicken Soup

$4.25

Quesadillas

grilled on a flour tortilla and served with sour cream & fresh tomato salsa
$4.75
$9.00

Pork or BBQ chicken, cheese, red onions, jalapeños & cilantro

$9.00

Fried or grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, cheese, black beans & blue cheese crumbles

$9.50

Grilled chicken, cheese, grilled onions, grilled poblano peppers & grilled red bell peppers

Fajita Steak Quesadilla

$10.50

Steak, cheese, grilled onions, grilled poblano peppers & grilled red bell peppers

$9.75

grilled steak, grilled onions, bleu cheese & melted chihuahua cheese

Sweet Chili Shrimp Quesadilla

$9.75

fried panko shrimp, sweet chili ailoi, lettuce, tomato, green onion & melted chihuahua cheese

Bowls

$10.50

Grilled Chicken, grilled onions, grilled poblano peppers, grilled red bell peppers & queso fresco. Served over Mexican rice & black beans

$11.00

Steak, grilled onions, grilled poblano peppers, grilled red bell peppers & queso fresco. Served over Mexican rice & black beans

Southwestern Chicken Bowl

$11.00

Grilled chicken, pico de gallo, Chihuahua cheese, chili-lime pepitas, charred corn, sour cream & tortilla strips. Served over cilantro rice & black beans

Veggie Bowl

$9.75

Grilled zuchinni, squash, red peppers, red onions & queso fresco. Served over Mexican rice & black beans

Dirty Bird Bowl

$11.00

Fried chicken, applewood smoked bacon, jalapeño queso, fried jalapeños & pico de gallo. Served over Mexican rice & black beans

Texas Brisket Bowl

$12.00

Smoked brisket, Chili de arbor salsa, street corn salsa, chihuahua cheese, sour cream & pickled red onions served over cilantro rice & black beans

Sweet Chili Shrimp Bowl

$10.50

Panko fried shrimp, lettuce, tomato, green onion & sweet chili mayo. Served over Mexican rice & black beans

$10.00

Grilled Chicken or steak with pico de gallo served over Mexican rice and black beans

Sides

$2.50

Rice & Beans

$2.50
$2.50

Cilantro Rice & Beans

$2.75
$3.00

Cilantro Rice

$2.75

Apple Sauce

$2.00

Refried Beans

$2.50

Kids

Kids Bowl

$6.00

Rice, beans, queso, grilled chicken

$3.50
$4.50

Fish Fingers & Tots

$4.50

Kids Nachos

$5.00

Tortilla chips covered in queso & black beans

Tator Tots

$2.00

Bean & Chz Taco

$3.00

Black beans & Chihuahua cheese

Dessert

Fried Oreos

$4.00

Your favorite cookie deep fried in a tempura batter

Protein Sides

Side Grilled Chicken

$3.50

Side Fried Chicken

$3.50

Side Fried Buffalo Chicken

$4.00

Side Grilled Buffalo Chicken

$4.00

Side Fajita Chicken

$4.00

Side BBQ Fried Chicken

$4.00

Side BBQ Grilled Chicken

$4.00

Side Steak

$5.00

Side Fajita Steak

$5.00

Side BBQ Pork

$3.50

Side Ground Beef

$3.50

Side Fried Tofu

$3.50

Side Buffalo Tofu

$3.50

Side Grilled Tofu

$3.50

Side Grilled Fish

$4.00

Side Fried Fish

$4.00

Side Fried Shrimp

$4.00

Side Grilled Shrimp

$4.00

Side Buffalo Shrimp Fried

$4.50

Side Buffalo Shrimp Grilled

$4.50

Side Brisket

$5.00

Side Special Protein

$4.00

Side Taco Veggies

$2.75

Side Fajita Veggies

$2.75

Catering

Margarita Chicken Soup - Quart

$15.00

Margarita Chicken Soup - Pint

$7.75

Guacamole - Pint

$15.00

Taco Box

$40.00

Feeds a family of up to 5. Includes protein, lettuce, tomato, cheese, and sour cream. Rice, beans, chips and salsa.

Queso - Pint

$10.00

Salsa - Pint

$5.00

Margaritas

TO GO House Margarita

$10.00

