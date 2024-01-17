Veroni Cafe 1 North Main street
Full Menu
APPETIZERS
- Queso$7.00
- Queso fundido$12.00
- Queso poblano$10.00
- Molotes Oaxaqueños$12.00
Mashed potatoes with chorizo cover in masa deep fried topped with lettuce, avocado dressing queso fresco and sour cream.
- Queso Frito$9.00
- Nachos$12.00
Crispy corn tortillas topped with beans, queso dip, chicken, beef, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo and jalapeños
BURRITOS
- Cheesy Burrito$11.00
(2) flour tortillas filled with rice, beans,chicken topped with cheese dip, lettuce,sour cream and queso fresco
- Tinga Burrito$11.00
A flour tortilla filled with rice, beans,Chicken, lettuce, sour cream and queso dip roll and grill to perfect brown crisp.
- Picadillo burrito$11.00
A flour tortilla filled with rice, beans,ground beef, lettuce, sour cream and queso dip roll and grill to perfect brown crisp.
- Carne asada Burrito$13.00
A flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, steak, lettuce, salsa verde, sour cream, pico de Gallo, guacamoles and cheese dip roll and grill to perfect brown crisp.
- Burrito De Camaron$15.00
A flour tortilla filled with rice, Shrimp, lettuce, Pico de Gallo, marinated cabbage and onions, chipotle and avocado dressing roll and grill to perfect brown crisp.
- Veroni Cafe$20.00
12" flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, chorizo, grill chicken or steak, lettuce, pico de Gallo,sour cream topped with queso dip, salsa verde,queso fresco,cilantro and guacamole.
- Burrito Ahogado$15.00
Flour tortilla filled with rice,Chicken or beef, lettuce and cheese dip topped with our house sauce, sour cream, pico de Gallo, queso fresco and cilantro.
- Pollo asado Burrito$13.00
A flour tortilla filled with rice, beans,Grill chicken, lettuce, sour cream, pico de gallo, avocado dressing and cheese dip roll and grill to perfect brown crisp.
- Chorizo Burrito$10.00
A flour tortilla filled with rice,beans,chorizo,scramble eggs, cheese and sour cream
TACOS
- Tacos Duros$10.00
3 crispy corn tacos filled with meat lettuce, sour cream and queso fresco
- Taco mix$10.00
- Tacos de chorizo$12.00
(3)purple corn tortillas with chorizo queso fresco, cilantro,onions and sour cream.
- Tacos de Asada$13.00
(3) corn tacos filled with grill steak topped with cilantro, onions, house salsa verde and lime.
- Pollo Asado$13.00
(3) corn tortillas filled with grill marinated chicken topped with cilantro, onions,house salsa verde and limes
- Tacos de Camaron$15.00
(2) purple corn tacos filled with seasoned shrimp, pico de gallo, avocado, queso fresco, chipotle sauce, marinated cabbage and onions served with rice
- Fajitas de pollo$15.00
(3)flour tortillas filled with grill chicken and onions topped with pico de gallo, avocado and sour cream.
- Fajitas de asada$15.00
- Veroni Tacos$15.00
(3) corn tacos filled with grill steak,jalapenos and onions topped with Pico de Gallo,queso fresco, salsa verde and sour cream
- Beans$2.00
- Rice$2.00
ENCHILADAS
- Enchiladas Verdes$13.00
3 corn rolled tortillas filled with chicken and cheese topped with our house tomatillo sauce, sour cream, queso fresco, cilantro and onions served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Rojas$13.00
(3) corn rolled tortillas filled with chicken and cheese topped with house tomatoes sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro and onions served with rice and beans.
- Enchiladas Mixtas$13.00
(3) corn rolled tortillas filled with chicken or beef topped with queso fresco, sour cream, cilantro and onions served with rice and beans. (1 with queso dip,1 tomatoes sauce, 1 tomatillo sauce)
- Enchiladas Supremas$15.00
VEGETARIAN
- Enchiladas De Frijol$12.00
(3) corn rolled tortillas filled with beans and cheese topped with lettuce,pico de Gallo,sour cream,queso fresco and guacamole served with rice
- Veggie Burrito$10.00
flour tortilla filled with rice, beans,lettuce,sour cream, queso dip, pico de gallo, guacamole, marinated cabbage and onions wrap and grill to a perfect crisp.
- Tacos vegetarianos$10.00
3 flour tacos filled with rice and beans,lettuce,cheese,sour cream and guacamole
- Quesadilla de calabazas$13.00
fold flour tortilla filled with cheese grill zucchini, onions and poblano pepper served with rice and sour cream
- Calabazas en su Hugo$15.00
Grill zucchini,onions and poblano pepper stew with house tomatoes sauce serve with purple corn tortillas, rice and beans
COMBINATIONS
SALADS
- Taco Salad$12.00
Crispy flour tortilla bowl filled with lettuce, rice,beans, chicken or beef, lettuce,sour cream, pico de gallo, queso dip and guacamole.
- Tilapia salad$13.00
Grill tilapia toped on chop lettuce, cheese, tomatoes,marinated onions and cabbage, avocado with chipotle dressing purple crispy corn tortillas.
- Ensalada de camaron$13.00
Grill shrimp toped on chop lettuce, tomatoes, cheese, marinated onions and cabbage, avocado sauce, cucumbers, Oaxaca cheese
- Chip salad$12.00
Chop lettuce with pollo Asado or carne asada, Pico de Gallo,ezquite
DE LA CASA
- Burrito Bowl$12.00
Bowl with rice,beans, grill chicken or steak,house sauce,queso fresco, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream and crispy corn strips.
- Fajitas mixtas$19.00
Fajita plate served with grill onions, chicken and steak topped with Mexican cheese served with rice,beans, salad and tortillas
- Pollo asado$16.00
Chicken Breast on top of grill onions, zucchini, poblano peppers, topped with melted cheese served with rice and beans
- TILAPIA$17.00
grill tilapia on top of grill zucchini,onions, poblano peppers, serve with rice and home fries
- FAJITAS$15.00
Grill chicken or steak with grill onions topped with cheese melted on top Served with rice, beans, salad and tortillas.
SIDES
- Taco beef (1)$4.00
- Tinga taco (1)$4.00
- Veggie taco (1)$4.00
- Quesadilla tinga$6.00
- Quesadilla Steak$8.00
- Cheese Quesadilla$5.00
- SM Pico de gallo$3.00
- Sour cream$0.75
- Tinga Tostada (1)$4.00
- Piccadilly tostada (1)$4.00
- (3) purple corn tortillas$2.00
- (3)Corn tortillas$1.25
- SMALL CHIPS$3.25
- LG CHIPS$6.00
- LG PICO$5.99
- SM GUACAMOLE$3.00
- (3)flour tortillas$1.75
- SALSA$5.99
- HOT SAUCE$7.00
Bottle of our house hot sauce
- SALSA VERDE$4.99
- Marinated cabbage&onions$5.99