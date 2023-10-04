Veselka Grand Central Terminal
PIEROGI
SOUPS
Ukrainian Meat Borscht
Traditional Ukrainian soup. Made with beet stock, roast pork, cabbage, potatoes and lima beans
Chicken Noodle
Rich chicken broth with shredded chicken, carrots, celery, onion, and fine egg noodles.
Matzoh Ball
Rich chicken stock with pulled chicken, vegetables and Matzoh dumplings
Vegetarian Borscht
CLASSICS
Beef Stroganoff
Sliced beef slow-simmered until tender in a rich mushroom sour cream sauce.
Stuffed Cabbage
Choice of meat or meatless stuffed-cabbage. Choice of mushroom or tomatoes gravy
Chicken Paprikash
Boneless chicken & red peppers braised in an herb-cream sauce. Served over egg noodles.
Kielbasa & Sauerkraut
Smoked, grilled pork sausage from J. Baczynsky. Served on a bed of sauerkraut.
Single Blintz
Our award-winning Ukrainian-style crepe filled with lightly sweetened farmer's cheese
Chicken Schnitzel Entree
SANDWICHES & SALADS
BLT
Choice of bread
Chicken Schnitzel Sandwich
Panko crusted thinly pounded all natural chicken breast, served with lemon pepper mayo and sliced pickles on a seeded roll
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Tuna salad served on choice of bread
Tuna Salad over Greens
Beet & Goat Cheese Salad
With toasted walnuts and pumpkin seeds on greens with balsamic vinaigrette
BREAKFAST
SIDES
DESSERTS
PACKAGED GOODS
SOUPS
Chicken Noodle - 1qt
Nothing is homier than this classic, and our award-winning chicken noodle soup is kept customers coming back for years. We use the whole chicken when making our soup to help develop the richest flavor a soup can handle. With luscious broth, juicy chicken, and perfectly cooked vegetables this soup might just be better than your mom’s (but don’t tell her we said that). 32 oz.
Ukrainian Borscht - 1qt
This legendary Ukrainian dish has become so popular that we make well over 5,000 gallons a year. Warm and savory, this soup is chock full of beets, beans, and pork. It's a must-have for any night. You can’t BEET our borscht! 32 oz.
Matzoh Ball - 1qt
A chicken broth filled with delicious dumplings made out of matzo meal. The dumplings cook in the soup and soak up all the delicious flavor of the broth as they cook. Known as Jewish penicillin, a quart (or 2) of this will nurse you back to health in no time! 32 oz.
Vegetarian Borscht - 1qt
Our beloved Borscht is so iconic and so delicious that our vegetarian friends needed to be in on all the beet-filled deliciousness. We simply cook it without the pork but make sure to leave in all the flavor. Truly, Ukrainian heaven in a bowl. 32 oz.
Mushroom Barley - 1qt
STEWS
Beef Stroganoff - 1qt
We have to thank Count Alexander Grigorievich Stroganoff, who lived in the late 19th century in Odessa, Ukraine, for this one. Sliced pepper steak slow-simmered until tender in a rich, luscious mushroom cream sauce will have your mouth watering. While we can’t speak for the Count, we’re pretty sure he would agree our Beef Stroganoff is no joke. Includes 1 qt of stew and one bag of egg noodles
Chicken Paprikash - 1qt
As much of a mouthful it is to say, it’s also a mouthful you’ll love any day or night. Our boneless chicken with red peppers braised in a paprika herb-cream sauce makes this one of the most popular comfort foods in the world. Ours is just, shall we say, better? Includes 32oz of stew and 1 bag of egg noodles