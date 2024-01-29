Vesper Lounge
FOOD
Burgers and Pita
- Cheeseburger$13.00
A classic cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Southwestern$15.00
A burger with bacon, bbq mustard aioli, jalapeño, pickle and lettuce.
- Greek Burger$15.00
A burger topped with gyro meat, feta, fattoush, tzatziki & olive tapenade.
- Juicy D$16.00
American cheese stuffed burger with grilled onion.
- Bacon Cheeseburger$14.00
A classic cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, bacon and onion.
- YardBurger$13.00
- Burger$11.00
A classic burger with lettuce, tomato and onion.
- Sloppy Joe$14.00
House-made sloppy joe with american cheese.
- Chicken Pesto Pita$15.00
Chicken, pesto, saganaki, lettuce and pickled onions.
- Spicy Chicken Pita$15.00
Spicy chicken with honey garlic sauce, saganaki and lettuce.
- Shaved Lamb Pita$16.00
Lamb, tzatziki, feta, fattoush and lettuce.
- Falafel$14.00
House-made falafel with feta, fattoush and tzatziki.
- Gyro$14.00
Gyro meat, feta, fattoush, and tzatziki.
- Take Out Charge$1.00
- Breakfast Burger$15.00Out of stock
A burger topped with an egg, bacon, hash browns and american cheese.
Appetizers
- Fried Artichokes$11.00
Fried artichokes with lemon caper aioli.
- Breaded Shrimp$12.00Out of stock
Comes with a honey sriracha dipping sauce.
- Buffalo Caulifower$10.00
- Cheese Curds$12.00
- Crudite with Dip$10.00
Fresh vegetables with your choice of dip.
- Moroccoan Bar Nuts$3.00
- Basket of Fries$4.00
With house baharat seasoning.
- Vesper Salad$12.00
Local greens, feta, beets, kalamata olives, cucumber and tomato with greek vinaigrette.
- Wings$14.00
A pound of wings with your choice of spicy, sweet or bbq sauce.
- Take Out Charge$1.00
Dips
- Green Chili Hummus$11.00
- Baba Ganoush$11.00
Roasted eggplant, garlic.
- Olive$11.00
Mixed olives, herbs, lemon.
- Pesto$11.00
Chickpeas, basil, garlic, goat cheese, lemon.
- Red Pepper Hummus$11.00
Chickpeas, garlic, tahini.
- Tzatziki$11.00
Cucumber, yogurt, mint.
- Trio$13.00
Pick any three of the above.
- Take Out Charge$1.00
BOOZE (ONLINE)
Beer
- Dale's Pale Ale$5.00
- Old Chub Scotch Ale$6.00
- Mama’s Little Yella Pils$5.00
- Utica Club$3.00
- Imperial$4.00
- Stone Delicious IPA$6.00
- Dry Dock Apricot Ale$6.00
- Rogue Dead Guy Ale$7.00
- Strongbow Cider$7.00Out of stock
- Corona$5.00
- Budweiser$4.50Out of stock
- Coors Light$5.00
- Bud Light$5.00
- Miller High Life$4.00
- Stella$6.00