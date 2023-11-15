Via 313 Kyle, TX
Limited Time Only
- Pumpkin Sticks$8.40
Small Detroit-style dough, sprinkled pumpkin spice, drizzled with pumpkin cream cheese icing, and powdered sugar.
- Pumpkin Sticks Gluten Free$13.20
Small Gluten Free dough, sprinkled pumpkin spice, drizzled with pumpkin cream cheese icing, and powdered sugar.
- Jalapeño Poppa Pizza SM$18.00
Fresh Jalapeño, Bacon, Whipped Cream Cheese, Sriracha hot Honey.
- Gluten Free Jalapeño Poppa Pizza SM$22.00
Fresh Jalapeño, Bacon, Whipped Cream Cheese, Sriracha hot Honey.
Salad & Appetizers
Appetizers
- Artichokes$8.00
Marinated artichokes, served in a bed of marinara, topped with mozzarella and goat cheese. Served with crostini.
- B&C$7.00
Broccoli and cauliflower, roasted with garlic and olive oil. Topped with balsamic glaze and smoked salt.
- Cheese Bread$7.00
Small Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and our four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.
- Gluten Free-Cheese Bread$10.00
Gluten Free, Detroit-style dough, baked with garlic, oregano, and our four cheese blend. Topped with grated parmesan, served with marinara.
- Meatballs$6.00
Three meatballs in marinara, topped with grated parmesan. Served with crostini. MEATBALLS CONTAIN GLUTEN AND DAIRY!!
Salads
- Antipasto$12.00
Romaine, calabrese, cherry tomato, ham, pepperoncini, white cheddar. Served with Italian vinaigrette.
- Arugula$10.00
Arugula, spinach, candied pecans, orange zest, shallots. Served with Zesty Orange Vinaigrette. Add Goat Cheese $2.
- Beet$10.00
Arugula, marinated beets, candied pecans, gorgonzola. Served with Lemon Dijon vinaigrette.
- Caesar Large$9.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.
- Caesar Small$6.00
Romaine, croutons, parmesan crisps, shaved parmesan. Served with creamy Caesar dressing.
- House Large$9.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.
- House Small$6.00
Romaine, cherry tomato, shallot, carrot, and sliced cucumber. Served with Italian vinaigrette.
Pizza
Small - Detroit 8x10 Inch
- Build Your Own Small$13.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- 1/2 & 1/2 SM
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
- Ambassador Bridge SM$18.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Bobo Brazil SM$18.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, sausage, red pepper flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).
- Cadillac SM$18.00
Cheese, gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No Detroit sauce.
- Carnivore SM$17.00
Cheese, bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Cheese SM$13.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Detroiter SM$15.00
Cheese, two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Four Cheese SM$15.00
Proprietary four cheese blend with Detroit sauce.
- Hawaiian SM$16.00
Cheese, bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.
- Herbivore SM$15.00
Cheese, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Marinara SM$10.00
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.
- Omnivore SM$16.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Pepperoni SM$14.00
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under the cheese), Detroit sauce. and oregano.
- Rocket SM$17.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.
Large - Detroit 10x14 Inch
- Build Your Own Large$22.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- 1/2 & 1/2 LG
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
- Ambassador Bridge LG$32.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Bobo Brazil LG$32.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, sausage, red pepper flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).
- Cadillac LG$32.00
Cheese, gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No Detroit sauce.
- Carnivore LG$30.00
Cheese, bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Cheese LG$22.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Detroiter LG$26.00
Cheese, two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Four Cheese LG$26.00
Proprietary four cheese blend with Detroit sauce.
- Hawaiian LG$28.00
Cheese, bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.
- Herbivore LG$26.00
Cheese, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Marinara LG$16.00
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.
- Omnivore LG$28.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Pepperoni LG$24.00
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under the cheese), Detroit sauce. and oregano.
- Rocket LG$30.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.
Bar- Style 12 Inch
- Build Your Own Bar Style$11.00
Plain cheese with bar sauce.
- 1/2 & 1/2 BAR
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
- Funkadelic Chicken BAR$15.00
Cheese, chicken, gorgonzola, bacon, red onion, and ranch drizzle (no bar sauce)
- Plain BAR$11.00
Plain cheese with bar sauce.
- Plain Pepperoni BAR$12.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, and bar sauce.
- MC5 BAR$13.00
Whole Milk Mozzarella, Asiago, Romano, Provolone, Parmesan.
- Stooges BAR$14.00
Cheese, artichokes, spinach, shallots, parmesan crisps, and bar sauce.
- Supreme(s) BAR$15.00
Cheese, bacon, sausage, green pepper, red onion, and bar sauce.
- Temptation(s) BAR$15.00
Cheese, bacon, sausage, natural casing pepperoni, and bar sauce.
Gluten-Free 8x10 Inch
- Build Your Own Gluten Free$17.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- 1/2 & 1/2 Gluten Free
Customize a pizza with two Via313 signature pizza topping combinations onto one pizza!
- Ambassador Bridge Gluten Free$22.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, ricotta cheese, garlic, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Bobo Brazil Gluten Free$22.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, sausage, red pepper flakes and Mike's Hot Honey (No Detroit sauce).
- Cadillac Gluten Free$22.00
Cheese, gorgonzola, fig preserves, prosciutto, shaved parmesan, and balsamic glaze. No Detroit sauce.
- Carnivore Gluten Free$21.00
Cheese, bacon, sausage, two kinds of pepperoni, ham, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Cheese Gluten Free$17.00
Cheese, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Detroiter Gluten Free$19.00
Cheese, two kinds of pepperoni: natural casing on top of the cheese, smoked pepperoni underneath with Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Four Cheese Gluten Free$19.00
Proprietary four cheese blend with Detroit sauce.
- Hawaiian Gluten Free$20.00
Cheese, bacon, ham, pineapple rings, and Detroit sauce.
- Herbivore Gluten Free$19.00
Cheese, black olives, green peppers, mushrooms, onions, Detroit sauce, and oregano.
- Marinara Gluten Free$14.00
Detroit sauce, garlic, oregano, and olive oil. NO CHEESE ON THIS PIZZA. Note: All added toppings, including cheese, will be on top of sauce.
- Omnivore Gluten Free$20.00
Cheese, natural casing pepperoni, sausage, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, Detroit sauce and oregano.
- Pepperoni Gluten Free$18.00
Cheese, smoked pepperoni (under the cheese), Detroit sauce. and oregano.
- Rocket Gluten Free$21.00
Cheese, hot Calabrese, arugula, shaved parmesan, and Detroit sauce.
Desserts
- Cinnamon Sticks$7.00
Small Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.
- Cinnamon Sticks Gluten Free$11.00
Small Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with house-made cream cheese icing.
- Hockey Sticks$7.00
Small Detroit-style dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup.
- Hockey Sticks Gluten Free$11.00
Small Gluten Free dough, baked with cinnamon and raw sugar. Topped with maple syrup.
- Superman Scoop$4.00
Cherry-cream, lemon-cream, and marshmallow flavors in a colorful swirl.
- Vanilla Scoop$4.00
A generous scoop of our super premium vanilla ice cream.
Non Alcoholic Drinks
Non-Alcoholic Drinks
- Liquid Death Sparkling Water$4.00
Liquid Death sparkling water 16 oz can.
- Lquid Death Still Water$3.00
Liquid Death still water 16 oz can.
- Vernor's Ginger Ale$2.00
- Bottle Coke$2.00
- Bottle Diet Coke$2.00
- Bottle Dr. Pepper$2.00
- Cherry Coke$3.00
- Coke$3.00
- Diet Coke$3.00
- Coke Zero$3.00
- Dr. Pepper$3.00
- Sprite$3.00
- Minute Maid Lemonade$3.00
- Red Crème Soda$3.00
- Iced Tea$3.00
- Faygo Grape$4.00
- Faygo Orange$4.00
- Faygo Red$4.00
- Faygo Rock & Rye$4.00
- Faygo Root Beer$4.00
- Faygo Vanilla Créme$4.00
Add- Ons
SIDES
- SIDE Ranch 4 oz$2.00
- SIDE Hot Honey 2 oz$2.00
- SIDE Marinara 2 oz$0.50
- SIDE Detroit Sauce 2 oz$0.50
- SIDE Jalapenos$1.50
- SIDE Arugula$1.50
- SIDE Ricotta Cheese 2 oz$2.50
- SIDE Crostini$2.00
- SIDE Glaze 1 oz$1.00
- SIDE Caesar Dressing 2 oz$1.00
- SIDE Italian Dressing 2 oz$1.00
- SIDE Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette 2 oz$1.00
- SIDE Zesty Orange Vinaigrette 2 oz$1.00
- SIDE Pepperonicini$1.00