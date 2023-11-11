Via Brasil Steakhouse Summerlin
Salads
- Salad Brazilian Berry$10.99
Strawberry, avocado, hearts of palm, spring mix, champagne vinaigrette
- Salad Caesar$9.99
Romaine, Parmesan, homemade Caesar dressing and croutons.
- Salad Caprese$10.99
Mozzarella, tomato, basil, balsamic reduction
- Salad Spinach$10.99
Granny smith apples, raspberries, goat cheese, sunflower seed, champagne citrus vinaigrette
- Salad Wedge$10.99
Romaine, avocado, tomato, egg, bacon, bleu cheese, ranch
Apps
- Pao De Queijo$4.99
Gluten free Brazilian Parmesan cheese bread rolls.
- Balsamic Beets$7.99
Balsamic beets with goat cheese, mint
- Bruschetta Tomato$7.99
Tomato, basil, red onion and parmesan cheese
- Brazilian Chicken$8.99
Fried chicken the Brazilian way without breading, skin on, marinated in garlic and spice.
- Fried Zucchini$7.99
Zucchini fries with spicy mango sauce
- Meatballs$8.99
All beef homemade meatballs from our hand ground sirloin with marinara sauce.
- Risotto$16.99
Arborio rice, chicken broth, parmesan. Choice of Asparagus or Mushroom
- Salgadinhos$8.99
Assorted Brazilian Appetizers breaded minced chicken, shrimp empanada, potato bites & breaded cheese balls
Meats
- 12oz Picanha$24.99
(12 oz) House special brazilian cut top sirloin
- Beef Short Rib$19.99
(6oz) Beef Rib served with caramelized onion and honey mustard
- Turkey Wrapped In Bacon$9.99
(6oz) served with dijon mustard
- Lamb Chop Lollipops$24.99
(6oz) balsamic-honey glazed lamb chops
- Ribeye$28.99
(12oz) grilled ribeye
- Garlic Churrasco$19.99
(6oz) grilled flank steak in a garlic sauce served with caramelized onion and sautéed banana
- Feijoada$16.99
"National Dish of Brazil" black bean stew, smoked meats & pork, brazilian vinaigrette. Add Traditional Sides for Only $2 more.
Seafood
Sliders
Side Dishes
Dessert
- Baked Coconut$8.99
Warm, baked, coconut cake
- Cheesecake$7.99
New York Style Cheesecake
- Chocolate Mousse$8.99
- Chocolate Tres Leche Cake$9.99
Chocolate cake made with three types of milk.
- Doughnuts Brazilian$8.99
Brazilian Doughnut holes sprinkled with sugar and cinnamon, with caramel sauce.
- Flan$7.99
Traditional, rich, creamy baked custard pudding topped with caramel sauce.
- Grilled pineapple$12.99
Pineapple caramelized with cinnamon and sugar
- Kids Cookie$5.99
Kids cookie kit: includes edible cookie dough and candies, as well as , baking instructions.
- Passionfruit Mousse$8.99