Via Veneto Ristorante Brick Brick
Appetizer
- Arancini(6)
ground veal, peas, mozzarella stuffed rice ball.$10.00
- Arugola onion tomatoe$12.00
- Burrata
soft creamy cheese, wrapped with mozzarella served with prosciutto, toast points, E.V.O.O.$18.00
- Caesar Salad
romaine lettuce, croutons, grated cheese, with a dressing of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and seasonings.$12.00
- Clams on a 1/2 Shell$14.00
- Clams Oreganata
little neck clams dusted with season breadcrumbs and baked.$12.00
- Escarole/Bean Soup$8.00
- Fried Calamari
fresh calamari lightly battered and fried hot or sweet marinara$18.00
- Insalata Di Mare$22.00
- Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail$18.00
- Mista Salad$8.00
- Mozzarella Caprese
home made fresh mozzarella, Roma tomato, prosciutto, roasted red peppers , basil E.V.O.O.$16.00
- Panzanella Salad$14.00
- Pasta Fagioli$8.00
- Stracciatella Romana Soup$8.00
- Tort Brodo$8.00
- Vongoli Marechiaro
little neck clams steamed in a herb light tomato and chardonnay broth.$18.00
Dinners
- Bistecca$49.00
- Bistecca Sciliana$35.00OUT OF STOCK
- Cheese Ravioli
homemade ricotta cheese filled ravioli, tomato sauce.$26.00
- Chiken Parm$25.00
- Eggplant Rollatini
egg battered eggplant, ricotta cheese, pomodoro sauce, mozzarella.$26.00
- Francaise
chicken in a white wine lemon sauce.$30.00
- Kids Chicken Tenders$7.00
- Ling Rabe & Shrimp
rabe and shrimp sautéed with garlic and extra virgin olive oil.$32.00
- Marsala
chicken sautéed with mushrooms in a demi-marsala sauce.$30.00
- Melanzane Parmigiana$26.00
- Penne Paesano
eggplant, fresh mozzarella, prosciutto, filetto sauce.$26.00
- Penne Vodka
vodka infused pink cream sauce.$26.00
- Picatta$30.00
- Pollo Balsamic
chicken breast pieces sauteed with sliced sausage in a balsamic reduction sauce finished with fresh arugula.$30.00
- Pollo Murphy
chicken sauteed with hot and sweet peppers, mushrooms and potatoes.$30.00
- Pollo Scarpariello$30.00
- Pork Chop$36.00
- Rack of Lamb$49.00
- Penne Bolognese
pasta with classic veal meat sauce.$22.00
- Rigatoni Via Veneto
lobster, shrimp, shiitake mushrooms, peas, sun dried tomato, cognac pink cream sauce.$34.00
- Shrimp Scampi
shrimp sautéed in a white wine garlic butter sauce & capellini$35.00
- Tortellini Boscaiola$30.00
- Veal Milinase$35.00
- Veal Parmigiana$28.00
- Veal Rossini
veal sauteed in a light tomato sauce topped with prosciutto, mozzarella and fresh sliced tomato.$32.00
- Veal Saltimboca Alla Romana$34.00
- Veal Sorrentino
topped with eggplant, prosciutto and mozzarella in a fresh tomato sauce.$35.00
- Veal Valdostana
stuffed veal with fontina cheese, spinach, prosciutto di Parma, finished in demi mushroom sauce.$26.00
- Gamberi Marinara
shrimp in a tomato sauce served over linguine garnished with clams and mussels.$32.00
- Gamberi Fra diavolo
shrimp in a tomato sauce served over linguine garnished with clams and mussels.$32.00
- Penne Con Broccoli$22.00
- Linguine Con Salsa Di Vongole
Fresh brodetto clam sauce served red or white.$30.00