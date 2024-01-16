Via Cassia
Antipasti
Salumi & Formaggi
- Three Cheeses$15.00
Selection of Three Cheese. Always a Hard, Semi-Soft, Soft cheese. The selections will change periodically. Example: Parmigiano Reggiano, Pecorino Toscano, Caprino(Soft Goat Cheese)
- Prosciutto Toscano$18.00
Prosciutto Toscano from Maker Terra Di Siena in San Gimignano Tuscany-Italy. Prosciutto come with Taralli Rosemary crackers and extra-virgin olive oil drizzled on top.
- Gran Selezione$24.00
Prosciutto Toscano-Capocollo-Cacciatorini. Pecorino Toscano, Capretto, Parmigiano Reggiano
Pasta
- Spaghetti Aglio Olio e Pepperoncino$18.00
House Extruded Spaghetti with roasted garlic puree, EVOO, Chilis. It is finished with parsley, garlic bread crumbs, parmigiano reggiano. This can be made without cheese, chilis, parsley, or bread crumbs. It cannot be made without garlic.
- Spaghetti "Three P"$18.00
This pasta come from a favorite restaurant of Chef Gaetano from his time living in San Casciano, Tuscany. It’s name comes from only the three ingredients. Pomodoro(Tomato), Pecorino, Pepperoncino(chili Flakes). It’s simplicity is its beauty. Basic Tomato sauce is sautéed with chili flakes. Pasta is added and tossed with Pecorino Romano. Finished with Parsley
- Radiatore Caccio e Pepe$21.00
Radiatore pasta is shaped to look like an old fashioned Radiator that you would see in your home. Caccio e pepe is a classic italian pasta from Rome. Fresh cracked pepper is toasted in a hot pan. Pasta water is added to the pan to stop the pepper from over cooking. Pasta is added and along with butter. Finished with Pecorino Romano Cheese.
- Bucatini all’Amatriciana$23.00
Bucatini is a long pasta that with a hollow tube down the middle. Guanciale is rendered in a pan with tomato paste, chili flakes. Basic tomato sauce is added. Pasta is added to the pan and tossed with pecorino romano and parsley.
- Rigatoni with Sicilian Pork Ragu$23.00
Cavatelli is a short pasta, Oval in shape. The Sicilian Pork Ragu is the Family recipe of Chef Gaetano. Pork shoulder is seared and braised in BIANO DI NAPOLI tomatoes, Spanish Onions, Calabrian Chilis, Smoked Paprika, Garlic, and Oregano. It slow cooks for 3 hours. The pork is removed, shredded similar to a pulled pork and returned to the sauce. On pick up it is tossed with the pasta and plated with Garlic Bread crumbs, Parley, and Pecorino Romano.
- Pasta with Butter "Kids"$10.00