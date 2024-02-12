Viaggio Ristorante
Antipasti
- Calamari Fritti$18.00
lemon butter, shallot, chili
- Cauliflower Fritti$16.00
Romesco
- Octopus$19.00
pepperoni ragu, white bean, mint gremolata
- Prosciutto Crostini$23.00
whipped ricotta, arugula truffles
- Chefs Selection$24.00
- Arugula$16.00
parmigiano & terre bormane aceto balsamico
- Roasted Beets$17.00
winter citrus, pistachio, mint, ricotta salata
- Focaccia$18.00
mortadella, pistachio, stracciatella
- Salumi Formaggi$59.00
- Filone Toast$18.00
"alla vongole" clams, rosemary toast, vino bianco
- Tri-Color$17.00
candied hazelnuts & ricotta salata
Primi
- Barchette$28.00
- Spinach Fettucini$32.00
- Ricotta Cavatelli$29.00
red wine pork sausage ragu & parmigiano
- Tagliatelle$28.00
funghi misti, parmigiano espuma, mushroom fritti
- Plain Pasta$17.00
- Vegetarian Pasta$26.00
either tomato or olive oil base with mixed seasonal vegetables, choice of pasta
- Linguini$29.00
house cursed pancetta, manilla clams, chili
- Garganelli$30.00
amatriciana, house cured guancale, tomato, red onion, black pepper
- Pappardelle$30.00
polpette & sweet sausage sugo, parmigiano
Secondi
- “Lancaster Amish” Chicken$38.00
preserved meyer lemon, garlic confit, caramelized onion, parsley
- Hanger Steak$43.00
rosemary potato fritti, pickled charred broccolini, pearl onion agrodolce
- Pork Ribs$38.00
tuscan rub, arista, potato fritti, arugula & fennel insalata
- Icelandic Cod$42.00
sunchoke polenta, kale, puttanesca vinaigrette
- Branzino$37.00
fregula, olive, tomato, caper
Drinks
Dolci
- Olive Oil Cake$14.00
chocolate olive oil cake - whipped mascarpone | amarena cherry
- Ricotta Panna Cotta$14.00
Coffee Panna Cotta- chocolate crumble, angel food cake, vanilla crema
- Pineapple Crostata$14.00
coconut gelato | macadamia crunch
- Birthday Scoop
- Biscotti$3.00
vanilla gelato
- Limone Crema$14.00
- Maritozzi$15.00
pistachio crema, house-made brioche, dried strawberry
- Semifreddo$15.00Out of stock