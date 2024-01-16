Vibrant Memorial Park 7575 N Picnic Ln
FOOD
Entrees
- Chocolate Banana Chia Bowl$14.00
almond butter, chocolate ganache, bruleed banana, mulberries
- Heirloom Masa Pancakes$17.00
blackberry compote, whipped coconut probiotic cream, candied sesame pecans, maple
- 1 Breakfast Taco$4.00
scrambled egg, avocado, radish, microgreens, jalapeno-mango salsa, almond flour tortilla
- 2 Breakfast Tacos$8.00
scrambled egg, avocado, radish, microgreens, jalapeno-mango salsa, almond flour tortilla
- 3 Breakfast Tacos$12.00
scrambled egg, avocado, radish, microgreens, jalapeno-mango salsa, almond flour tortilla
- Sweet Potato Hash$17.00
spinach, sofrito, macadamia-cashew cheese, roasted red salsa, over easy eggs, cilantro
- Burrata Toast$13.00Out of stock
almond-cashew burrata, heirloom tomato, pistachio pesto, olive oil, lemon, micro greens, ghee oat bread
- Sweet Potato Gnocchi$14.00
roasted garlic, sage, sweet potato, arugula, crispy leeks, chili oil, avocado-cashew crema
- Watercress Salad$17.00
roasted shredded chicken, cauliflower rice, pickled apples, watercress, celery, green onion, mustard vinaigrette
- Sweet Potato Noodles Stir Fry$18.00
sweet potato noodles, chicken sausage crumble, bok choy, butternut squash, chili oil, cilantro, green onion, sunflower butter-tamari sauce
- 1 Chicken Taco$5.00
red pepper, onion, poblano, lemon, smoked paprika, arugula, chipotle crema, purple sweet potato cassava tortilla
- 2 Chicken Tacos$10.00
red pepper, onion, poblano, lemon, smoked paprika, arugula, chipotle crema, purple sweet potato cassava tortillas
- 3 Chicken Tacos$15.00
red pepper, onion, poblano, lemon, smoked paprika, arugula, chipotle crema, purple sweet potato cassava tortillas
- 1 Beef Taco$7.50
slow braised short rib, roasted squash, avocado, pickled red onion, radish, jalapeño, herbs, sweet potato cassava tortilla
- 2 Beef Tacos$15.00
slow braised short rib, roasted squash, avocado, pickled red onion, radish, jalapeño, herbs, sweet potato cassava tortilla
- 3 Beef Tacos$22.50
slow braised short rib, roasted squash, avocado, pickled red onion, radish, jalapeño, herbs, sweet potato cassava tortilla
- Roasted Chicken Panini$16.00
roasted jalapeño-cilantro hummus, roasted tomato, red onion, basil, sunflower ricotta on focaccia
- Veggie Bowl$17.00
wild rice, cabbage, snap peas, shallots, zucchini, fennel, citrus-miso sauce (soy)
- Beef Sandwich$18.00
braised beef, roasted garlic horseradish aioli*, ghee, caramelized onions, oat bread, beef jus, pickles
Sides
- Eggs Any Style$3.00
- Chicken Sausage$6.00
- Chicken Sausage Crumble$6.00
- Roasted Chicken Breast$6.00
- Side Braised Short Rib$9.50
- Roasted Sweet Potatoes$6.00
- Slice of Oat Bread$3.00
- Coconut Probiotic Cream$4.00
- Cup of Bone Broth$6.00
- Sliced Avocado$2.00
- Fruit Cup with Probiotic Cream$7.00
- Sauteed Mushrooms$7.00
oyster and lion's mane
- Ghee$1.00
- Almond Tortilla$2.00
- Purple Sweet Potato Cassava Tortilla$2.00
- Sweet Potato Cassava Tortilla$2.00
- 1 Pancake (with maple)$7.00
- Jalapeno-Mango Salsa$1.25
- Chipotle Crema$1.25
- Pickled Jalapeno/Carrots$1.25
DRINKS
COFFEE
- Espresso$4.00
- Cortado$5.00
Made with house cashew milk
- Macchiato$5.00
Made with house cashew milk
- Cappuccino$5.00
Made with house cashew milk
- Latte$6.00
Made with house cashew milk
- Americano$5.00
- House Drip$4.00
- Mocha Latte (coffee)$7.00
Espresso, cacao, vanilla, coconut sugar, mesquite, cinnamon, house cashew milk
- Flat White$5.00
Made with house cashew milk
- Hot Chocolate$6.00
Made with house cashew milk
NOT COFFEE
- 6 oz Matcha Latte$5.50
Made with house cashew milk and honey
- 8 oz Matcha Latte$7.00
Made with house cashew milk and honey
- 6 oz Golden Milk Latte$5.50
Turmeric, ginger, cardamom, black pepper, lemon, maple syrup, house cashew milk
- 8 oz Golden Milk Latte$7.00
Turmeric, ginger, cardamom, black pepper, lemon, maple syrup, house cashew milk
- Cup of Bone Broth$6.00
ADAPTOGENIC
SPARKLING WATER
PASTRIES
- Chocolate Brownie$5.00
- Root Veggie Muffin$4.00
- Cherry Almond Biscotti (plain)$4.25
- Cherry Almond Biscotti w/ Coconut Probiotic Cream$5.75
- Orange Olive Oil Cake w/ whipped coconut probiotic cream$6.00
- Blueberry Almond Cake w/whipped coconut probiotic cream$6.00
- Moringa Bar$5.50
- Sm Side Coconut Probiotic Cream$1.50
- Whipped Coconut Probiotic Cream$2.50