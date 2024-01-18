Vibrant Sunshine Juicery Cafe 103 Delafield Road
Coffee Bar
COFFEE
ADAPTOGEN
Grab & Go
RAW VEGAN DESSERT
- Banana Cream Pie$12.00
Made with banana, coconut, cashews, almonds, dates, maple syrup, pineapple, vanilla, and cinnamon.
- Birthday Cake Slice$10.00
A mouthwatering combination of vanilla, mint, and strawberry vegan cream made with coconut oil, cranberries, strawberries, cashews, dates, maple syrup, beet juice, fresh mint leaves, and Blue Majik on top of an almond and oat crust all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Ginger Snaps$8.00
almonds, dates, ginger root, cinnamon, nutmeg, and agave all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Trail Cookies$5.00
- Cacao Cream Pie$12.00
- Carrot Cake$12.00
dates, cinnamon, nutmeg, vanilla, maple syrup, cranberries, pecans, carrot pulp, coconut, cashews, and almonds all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- ChzCake$12.00
soaked cashews, coconut oil, agave, and lemon juice with an almond and date crust all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Coconut Cream Pie$12.00
coconut, cashews, almonds, dates, agave,cacao, pink Himalayan sea salt all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Hemp Brownies$5.00
pecans, dates, cacao powder, cacao nibs, vanilla,and hemp extract rolled in hemp seeds A brownie that is gluten free, vegan and has components to relieve stress, anxiety, and pain! What more could you want? Cacao is one of the richest antioxidants that exists in nature and you get a double dose with the powder and nibs in this delicious treat. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Chickie Dough$3.00
- Raw Vegan Brownie$10.00
pecans, almond meal, dates, avocado, cacao powder, cacao nibs, agave, vanilla and cinnamon A brownie that is protein-packed, gluten free, vegan and decadent? The rich avocado cream icing really makes this treat special. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
RAW VEGAN SMALL BITES
- Fresh Rolls$8.00
Cumber, carrot, baby Thai coconut meat, mint, lemon and pink Himalayan sea salt wrapped in rice paper and served with a cashew-tahini sauce. The fresh rolls make for a nice snack or meal if you are on the go. The mint gives the roll a unique flavor that is well suited with its partner ingredients. Don't forget to use the cashew-tahini sauce to top it off. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Vibrant Rolls$7.00
cucumber, carrot, baby Thai coconut meat, mint, lemon and pink Himalayan sea salt wrapped in rice paper and served with a cashew-tahini sauce The fresh rolls make for a nice snack or meal if you are on the go. The mint gives the roll a unique flavor that is well suited with its partner ingredients. Don't forget to use the cashew-tahini sauce to top it off. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Quinoa Kale Salad$8.00
- Super Bites$4.00
Dates, almonds, cacao, hemp hearts and sunflower seeds Grab yourself a guiltless sweet treat! The Super Bite is full of flavor and jam packed with essential fatty acids and Vitamin E all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Matcha Balls$4.00
dates, cashews, pecans, coconut and matcha Grab yourself a guiltless sweet treat! The Matcha Ball is full of flavor and jam packed with essential fatty acids, Vitamin E and antioxidants. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Almond Butter Truffles$5.00
almonds, dates, maple syrup, cacao, raw-vegan protein, pink Himalayan sea salt, vanilla Rich chocolate on the outside with a protein-packed almond butter center! Great for a snack on the go. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Raw Vegan Pad Thai$11.00
zucchini, carrot, edamame, coconut, garlic, basil, and sesame with our house cashew tahini sauce all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Coconut Yogurt Parfait$8.00
- Cashew Cream Cheese$2.00
- Chia Coffee Crunch$8.00
cashews, sunflower seeds, vanilla, chia seeds, maple syrup, coffee, bananas, oats, pepitas, hemp hearts, coconut oil, and cranberries all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Chia Bowl$8.00
- GF Bagel Chips$2.00
- Broccoli Bites$7.00
Broccoli, Cashews, Turmeric, Nutritional Yeast, Agave, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Coconut Bacon$8.00
dehydrated coconut meat marinated in maple syrup, liquid aminos & lapsang souchong all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Roasted Red Pepper Hummus$6.00
Garbanzo Beans, Tahini, EVOO, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Onion, Garlic and additional ingredients for flavoring - 8oz all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Spinach Dip$7.00
Spinach, Cashews, Lemon, Nutritional Yeast, Garlic, EVOO, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt - 8oz.
- Deli Broccoli Falafel$7.00
Raw vegan broccoli falafel bites served with tzatziki in a deli round. broccoli, cashew, kale, cucumber, onion, garlic, nutritional yeast, pink Himalayan sea salt, extra virgin olive oil, lemon and mint all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Coconut Clusters$7.00
coconut, sunnies, pepitas, maple syrup all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Cashew Snacks$2.00
SALADS & BOWLS
JUICE
- 1oz Shot E3Live BrainOn$4.00
E3Live BrainOn - 1 oz Two options available: unflavored flavored with lemon and apple juice This water botanical is a nutrient-dense superfood, containing over 65 vitamins, minerals and amino acids and has been known to promote cellular regeneration, as well as improved focus, clarity, mood and energy. "BrainON is a concentrated organic E3AFA (Aphanizomenon flos-aquae) extract of Phycocyanin and Phenylethylamine (PEA). The proprietary extract is chemical free and organic, which can be found in the fresh waters of Klamath Lake in Oregon. BrainON contains the ingredient in wild-harvested AFA, that may help promote mood balance and enhanced focus. PEA is a naturally occurring extract from AFA and research suggests that PEA may support a positive mood balance and give you the ability to manage everyday stress by modulating the release of neurotransmitters (norepinephrine and dopamine). PEA (also found in chocolate) is a naturally occurring extract that may promote clear thinking and
- Ginger 1oz Shot$4.00
organic, cold-pressed ginger Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Lemon 1oz Shot$4.00
organic, cold-pressed lemon juice Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Turmeric 1oz Shot$5.00
Turmeric 1oz Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Wheatgrass 1oz Shot$5.00
locally grown, organic and fresh pressed wheatgrass Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Fire Extinguisher 4oz$6.00
Blue Majik spirulina, pineapple What do you get when you combine a nutrient-packed cyanobacteria with a sweet tropical fruit? The Fire Extinguisher! Spirulina is highly anti-inflammatory and high in protein, which helps restore muscle strength and cellular function. Pineapple is great for immune system support and is rich in vitamins. These two together give you a refreshing (and blue) boost! all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Fire Cider 1oz$4.00
Apple Cider Vinegar infused with Onion, Garlic, Horseradish, Jalapeno, Ginger, Lemon, Orange, Turmeric, Cayenne and Rosemary - 1 oz Our twist on a homeopathic recipe full of potent vegetables, citrus, herbs and spices infused in a base of pure apple cider vinegar all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Immunity Fireball 1oz$5.00
orange, ginger, colloidal silver, cayenne, oil of turmeric, oil of oregano A powerful combo of juices, herbs and spices. Learn more about the Immunity Fireball from our blog: Cold Off the Press. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- 1oz Shot Sea Moss Gel$2.00
- Program 1: Getting Juicy$68.00
- Program 2: Balance$68.00
- Program 3: Evergreen$68.00
- Program 4: Rainbow$68.00
- Supernova$5.00
- Turmeric Tonic$5.00
- 18 Juices$200.00
Through PJC Monthly Subscriptions our bottled beverages can be pre-paid on a monthly basis for a bulk price discount. Subscriptions provide unlimited access to our beverages at a lower per-bottle price with consideration to the number of bottles to be consumed within a month. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- 30 Juices$320.00
Through PJC Monthly Subscriptions our bottled beverages can be pre-paid on a monthly basis for a bulk price discount. Subscriptions provide unlimited access to our beverages at a lower per-bottle price with consideration to the number of bottles to be consumed within a month. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- 60 Juices$615.00
Through PJC Monthly Subscriptions our bottled beverages can be pre-paid on a monthly basis for a bulk price discount. Subscriptions provide unlimited access to our beverages at a lower per-bottle price with consideration to the number of bottles to be consumed within a month. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Spiced Cider$13.00
Apple, Ginger, Cinnamon Spice Simple, sweet, spicy and guaranteed to inspire all the fall feels. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Kale Juice$7.00
- Pomegranate Punch$13.00
Pomegranate, Apple, Lemon all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Berry Watermelon 16oz$13.00
Watermelon, Strawberries Hydrating and full of antioxidants, this naturally sweet juice is light and refreshing. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Berry Watermelon 8oz$7.00
Watermelon, Strawberries These 8oz juices are cold-pressed and high pressure protected (HPP) providing a longer shelf life so you can stock up and keep them at home. Hydrating and full of antioxidants, this naturally sweet juice is light and refreshing.
- C3Live 16oz$13.00
Cucumber, E3Live BrainOn Delightfully refreshing, especially because there is not sugar or added flavor. Less is more. This juice is just cucumber and AFA (Aphanizomenon flos-aquaeblue) green algae harvested from Lake Klamath in Oregon. E3Live is a nutrient-dense superfood, containing over 65 vitamins, minerals and amino acids. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Grapefruit Splash 16oz$13.00
Grapefruit, Watermelon, Basil Refreshing and tart. Makes a great mocktail. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Grapefruit Splash 8oz$7.00
Grapefruit, Watermelon, Basil Refreshing and tart. Makes a great mocktail. These 8oz juices are cold-pressed and high pressure protected (HPP) providing a longer shelf life so you can stock up and keep them at home.
- Green Juice 16oz$13.00
Cucumber, Granny Smith Apple, Baby Spinach This is a smooth, ever-so-slightly slightly sweet introduction to green juice, providing high nutritional benefits and quick hydration. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Lavender Lemonade 16oz$13.00
Lemon, Lavender Infused Water, lightly sweetened with Maple Syrup This is the perfect way to cool off and chill out! Lightly sweet and delicious. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Morning Glory 16oz$13.00
Carrot, Apple, Lemon, Ginger Naturally sweet, bright and rich in flavor with a kick of bright citrus and spicy ginger. Great for waking the immune system and metabolism and packed with Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Beta Carotene. Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Morning Glory 8oz$7.00
Carrot, Apple, Lemon, Ginger These 8oz juices are cold-pressed and high pressure protected (HPP) providing a longer shelf life so you can stock up and keep them at home. Naturally sweet, bright and rich in flavor with a kick of bright citrus and spicy ginger. Great for waking the immune system and metabolism and packed with Vitamin A, Vitamin C and Beta Carotene.
- Root Juice 16oz$13.00
Beet, Carrot, Granny Smith Apple, Celery, Lemon, Ginger Earthy undertones mix with a hint of apple and bright citrus to create the perfect combination of root-based flavor. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Root Juice 8oz$7.00
Beet, Carrot, Granny Smith Apple, Celery, Lemon, Ginger These 8oz juices are cold-pressed and high pressure protected (HPP) providing a longer shelf life so you can stock up and keep them at home. Earthy undertones mix with a hint of apple and bright citrus to create the perfect combination of root-based flavor.
- Super Green 16oz$13.00
Cucumber, Kale, Celery, Lemon, Ginger Savory, yet refreshing in flavor, this powerful combination provides maximum nutritional value without any natural sugars from fruit. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Super Green 8oz$7.00
Cucumber, Kale, Celery, Lemon, Ginger These 8oz juices are cold-pressed and high pressure protected (HPP) providing a longer shelf life so you can stock up and keep them at home. Savory, yet refreshing in flavor, this powerful combination provides maximum nutritional value without any natural sugars from fruit.
- Turmeric Lemonade 16oz$13.00
Turmeric, Lemon, Orange, Black Pepper Infused Water This is not your typical lemonade! For one thing it is sweetened solely with orange juice and has hints of black pepper to accompany the turmeric notes. Turmeric is a "super root" and can be extremely beneficial to one's health. It is packed with antioxidants and curcumin, which is known to have anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial AND anti-viral properties. It's great for brain health, may reduce the risk of a heart disease, and has been found to aid in depression. Mixing turmeric with black pepper increases bio-availability of curcumin by 2000%! all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Turmeric Lemonade 8oz$7.00
Orange, Lemon, Turmeric, Black Pepper Infused Water These 8oz juices are cold-pressed and high pressure protected (HPP) providing a longer shelf life so you can stock up and keep them at home.
- Vitamin Sea 16oz$13.00
Cucumber, Pineapple, Blue Majik all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Vitamin Sea 8oz$7.00
Pineapple, Cucumber, Blue Majik These 8oz juices are cold-pressed and high pressure protected (HPP) providing a longer shelf life so you can stock up and keep them at home. Sweet ocean vibes and nutrient dense blue spirulina. Enjoy!
- Witch's Brew 16oz$13.00
Cucumber, Granny Smith Apple, Baby Spinach, Kale, Celery, Lemon, Ginger Heavy greens give this juice a depth of nutrients and a kick of flavor that will leave you be-witched and feeling magical. Witch's Brew was developed for the cast and crew of the movie The Last Witch Hunter, filmed in Pittsburgh in 2014. Directors, producers and movie-stars alike drank three bottles each of our brew per day, keeping them healthy and nourished through hauntingly long shoots. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Witch's Brew 8oz$7.00
Cucumber, Granny Smith Apple, Baby Spinach, Kale, Celery, Lemon, Ginger These 8oz juices are cold-pressed and high pressure protected (HPP) providing a longer shelf life so you can stock up and keep them at home. Heavy greens give this juice a depth of nutrients and a kick of flavor that will leave you be-witched and feeling magical. Witch's Brew was developed for the cast and crew of the movie The Last Witch Hunter, filmed in Pittsburgh in 2014. Directors, producers and movie-stars alike drank three bottles each of our brew per day, keeping them healthy and nourished through hauntingly long shoots.
- Apple Juice$13.00
Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Carrot Juice$13.00
Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Celery Juice$13.00
Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Cucumber Juice$13.00
Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Grapefruit Juice$13.00
Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Orange Juice$13.00
Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Orange Juice$7.00
Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Pineapple Juice$13.00
Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Watermelon Juice$13.00
Warning: This fresh, cold pressed juice has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Juice Programs$68.00
BAKED GOODS
SUPERFOOD SMOOTHIES
- 412 Fog Bottle$13.00
412 Fog is our organic, vegan superfood rendition of a traditional London Fog Latte - Abeille Voyante Tea Company's best ever Earl Grey Tea and a rich version of our House Cashew Mylk blended together... House Made Cashew Mylk, Earl Grey Tea, Dates, Vanilla, Charcoal, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Pumpkin Mylk$13.00
Pumpkin, House-made Cashew Mylk, Maple Syrup, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Vanilla and Clove This creamy beverage has a base of organic cashews, mixed with pumpkin and spice. It’s basically a pumpkin pie in a bottle. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Peppermint Cashew Mocha$13.00
Cold-Press Coffee, House Made Cashew Mylk, Cacao, Dates, Peppermint Our classic Cashew Mocha with the addition of peppermint. This is a perfect morning or afternoon drink that has a large concentration of anti-oxidants due to it's cacao content. Cacao has been researched as one of the highest anti-oxidant dense foods that exists, decreasing overall stress in the body. The boost of caffeine helps stimulates brain activity and increases energy, making a perfect drink to start your day. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Allegheny Blend by Ispirare Coffee
- Cacao Blast 16oz$13.00
*organic Baby Thai Coconuts are not typically available at this time and this drink may be unavailable for the foreseeable future. So sorry. We are very sad too.* Baby Thai Coconut Water, Cashews, Banana, Cacao, Raw-Vegan Protein, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt Raw chocolate and cashews with a rich coconut water base provide a flavor that makes it difficult to believe that this smoothie is packed with fresh, vegan ingredients. It is blended with one of the highest grade protein mixtures on the market, leaving you with the taste of a banana split! all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Mother of Dragons 16oz$13.00
Dragon Fruit, Pineapple, Chia, Banana, Coconut, and Ginger Dragon fruit, rich in flavor and color, mix with bright citrus and spicy ginger, creating a tropical fusion of flavors with a kick! Chia seeds provide sustenance and omegas, making this the perfect drink to power through the day. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This smoothie contains fresh, cold pressed juice that has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Strawberry Fields 16oz$13.00
Strawberry, Banana, Hemp Hearts, Soy-Based Vegan Probiotic, Agave Nectar Sweet and tart with a "yogurty" finish from the vegan probiotic. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Drink Me 16oz$13.00
House Made Cashew Mylk, Blue Majik Spirulina, Dates, Vanilla, Coconut Oil, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt "…so Alice ventured to taste it, and, finding it very nice (it had, in fact, a sort of mixed flavor of cherry-tart, custard, pine-apple, roast turkey, toffy, and hot buttered toast), she very soon finished it off.” Disclaimer: this drink does NOT contain turkey, toffee OR custard... haha! It's surprisingly delicious taste and intriguing blue color are reminiscent of the whimsical tale of Alice in Wonderland. Drink Me tastes similar to a vanilla milkshake and features Blue Majik, which is highly anti-inflammatory and high in protein. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Nourish-Mint Chip 16oz$13.00
Cashews, Dates, Turmeric, Blue Majik Spirulina, Coconut Oil, Cacao Nibs, Peppermint and Pink Himalayan Sea Salt Cool mint meets cacao chip for a creamy treat that leaves you feeling refreshed and full of goodness. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Power Berry 16oz$13.00
Acai, Banana, House Cashew Mylk, Raw-Vegan Protein, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt Packed with acai, bananas and creamy cashew milk and blended with one of the highest grade protein mixtures on the market, this smoothie will keep you energized. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Green Dream 16oz$13.00
spinach, pineapple, dates, coconut, flax, turmeric A tropical green smoothie packed with vitamins, minerals, fiber, and fatty acids. This smoothie’s ingredients make it highly anti-inflammatory and great for aiding in digestion. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches Warning: This smoothie contains fresh, cold pressed juice that has intentionally not been pasteurized & therefore may contain harmful bacteria that can cause serious illness in children, the elderly, & those with weakened immune systems.
- Cashew Mocha 16oz$13.00
Cold-Pressed Coffee, House Made Cashew Mylk, Cacao, Dates This is a perfect morning or afternoon drink that has a large concentration of anti-oxidants due to it's cacao content. Cacao has been researched as one of the highest anti-oxidant dense foods that exists, decreasing overall stress in the body. The boost of caffeine helps stimulates brain activity and increases energy, making a perfect drink to start your day. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Black Beauty Water 16oz$13.00
Activated Charcoal, Lavender & Peppermint Infused Water Take your taste buds on a journey as a calming cool concoction of peppermint and lavender fill your senses. Activated charcoal acts as a binding agent, which aids in the absorption of excess toxins. Proceeds from our Black Beauty Water are donated to Pauline Juliet. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Cookies 'n' Dreams 16oz$13.00
House Made Cashew Mylk, Dates, Vanilla, Cacao Nibs, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt, Maca Tastes like cookies'n cream ice cream when it gets to that perfect melt-in-you-mouth point! But with these nutritious ingredients, you can't go wrong. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Spicy Mexican Chocolate 16oz$13.00
House Made Cashew Mylk, Cacao, Dates, Ginger, Vanilla, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Cayenne, Pink Himalayan Sea Salt Rich and velvety cacao blended with warming spices. Not “spicy” in the traditional sense… instead it’s chockfull of warming ingredients. If you could use a circulatory boost, improved digestion, fewer allergies, and a little warmth to those cold hands and feet, add some spice to your life in the form of our Spicy Mexican Chocolate. all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Peppermint Bark 16oz$13.00
KOMBUCHA
- Kombucha 6 Pack$25.00
- Kombucha Flight$12.00
- Kombucha 4-Pack$18.00
- Flower Child$5.00
Chamomile, Jasmine, Lavender Kombucha that’s brewed with organic teas, and botanicals, so it's brimming with probiotics and the bright energy of Vibrant Sunshine. Ingredients: Organic Raw Kombucha (Filtered Water, Organic Black tea, Organic Green Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Live Kombucha Culture), Organic Chamomile, Organic Jasmine, Organic Lavender. USDA Organic Kosher Certified Naturally occurring alcohol extracted to less than 0.5% ABV
- Good Vibes$5.00
Elderflower, Blueberry, Lemon Kombucha that’s brewed with organic juices, teas, and botanicals, so it's brimming with probiotics and the bright energy of Vibrant Sunshine. Ingredients: Organic Raw Kombucha (Filtered Water, Organic Black tea, Organic Green Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Live Kombucha Culture), Organic Blueberry Juice, Organic Lemon Juice, Organic Elderflower. USDA Organic Kosher Certified Naturally occurring alcohol extracted to less than 0.5% ABV
- Hot Stuff$5.00
Ginger, Lime, Cayenne Kombucha that’s brewed with organic juices, teas, and botanicals, so it's brimming with probiotics and the bright energy of Vibrant Sunshine. Ingredients: Organic Raw Kombucha (Filtered Water, Organic Black tea, Organic Green Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Live Kombucha Culture), Organic Cold-Pressed Ginger Juice, Organic Lime Juice, Organic Cayenne. USDA Organic Kosher Certified Naturally occurring alcohol extracted to less than 0.5% ABV
- Solar Power$5.00
Orange, Cardamom, Cinnamon Kombucha that’s brewed with organic juices, teas, and botanicals, so it's brimming with probiotics and the bright energy of Vibrant Sunshine. Ingredients: Organic Raw Kombucha (Filtered Water, Organic Black tea, Organic Green Tea, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Live Kombucha Culture),Organic Orange Juice, Organic Cinnamon, Organic Cardamom. USDA Organic Kosher Certified Naturally occurring alcohol extracted to less than 0.5% ABV
Made to Order
BREAKFAST
- Waffle$10.00
Gluten free, Veagan, Paleo and Keto Freindly
- Tofu Breakfast Burrito Baby Loves Tacos$10.00
- Egg Breakfast Burrito Baby Loves Tacos$10.00
Grilled 12” flour tortilla, hash brown, scrambled egg, Jack cheese, roasted pepper and onion, great with optional hot sauce
- Egg Sandwich Driftwood$7.00
Egg, chees, and pesto sandwich toasted on sourdough bread
LUNCH
- Mock Tuna Melt$12.00
chickpea/hearts of palm "tuna" salad + tomato + arugula + chaser mayo + Mediterra Farmhouse Sourdough
- Veg Out Panini$11.00
roasted sweet potato + crispy kale + cauliflower + anaheim pepper aioli + chimichurri
- TLT Sandwich$12.00
avocado + crispy tofu + tomato + arugula + balsamic vinaigrette
- Roasted Root$11.00
roasted beets + white bean puree + roasted carrots + arugula + balsamic vinaigrette
- Pretzel w/ Booch Cheese$10.00
- Spinach Artichoke Toasted Cheese$12.00
trio of vegan cheeses + spinach + artichoke hearts + Mediterra Deli Sourdough
SMOOTHIE BOWLS
- Berry Blast Smoothie Bowl$13.00
Base: unsweetened açaí, blueberries and strawberries blended with banana Recommended Toppings: strawberries, cacao nibs, cashews, banana and house-made gluten-free granola 16 oz. Available Toppings: Banana | Pineapple | Strawberry | Cranberry | Coconut | Chia | Oats | Hemp Hearts | Ground Flax | Cacao Nibs | Granola | Sunflower Seeds | Cashews | Pecans | Pepitas | Fresh Mint | Protein Powder| Maca | Almond Butter all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Plain Jane Acai Bowl$12.00
Base: unsweetened açaí, blueberries and strawberries blended with banana Recommended Toppings: strawberries, cacao nibs, cashews, banana and house-made gluten-free granola 16 oz. Available Toppings: Banana | Pineapple | Strawberry | Cranberry | Coconut | Chia | Oats | Hemp Hearts | Ground Flax | Cacao Nibs | Granola | Sunflower Seeds | Cashews | Pecans | Pepitas | Fresh Mint | Protein Powder| Maca | Almond Butter all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Dragon Smoothie Bowl$12.00
Base: unsweetened açaí, blueberries and strawberries blended with banana Recommended Toppings: strawberries, cacao nibs, cashews, banana and house-made gluten-free granola 16 oz. Available Toppings: Banana | Pineapple | Strawberry | Cranberry | Coconut | Chia | Oats | Hemp Hearts | Ground Flax | Cacao Nibs | Granola | Sunflower Seeds | Cashews | Pecans | Pepitas | Fresh Mint | Protein Powder| Maca | Almond Butter all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
- Mermaid Smoothie Bowl$13.00
Base: unsweetened açaí, blueberries and strawberries blended with banana Recommended Toppings: strawberries, cacao nibs, cashews, banana and house-made gluten-free granola 16 oz. Available Toppings: Banana | Pineapple | Strawberry | Cranberry | Coconut | Chia | Oats | Hemp Hearts | Ground Flax | Cacao Nibs | Granola | Sunflower Seeds | Cashews | Pecans | Pepitas | Fresh Mint | Protein Powder| Maca | Almond Butter all ingredients are whole and organic all products are made with care in small batches
SOUP
Merchandise
Merchandise
- Wander More - Vinyl Sticker$4.00
- See You Out There - Vinyl Sticker$4.00
- Handmade Velvet Pumpkins$15.00
- Bottle Brush Set of 3 Trees Hand-Dyed$17.00
- Handmade Velvet Mushrooms$17.00
- Thanks A Bunch$8.00
- Good News Pop-Up Greeting Card$6.00
- In the Stars Constellation Pop-Up Greeting Card$6.00
- Floral Envelope Pop-Up Greeting Card$6.00
- Potted Plants Pop-Up Greeting Card$18.00
- Shine Bright Pop-Up Greeting Card$11.00
- Green House Pop-Up Greeting Card$11.00
- Rainbow Pop-Up Greeting Card$11.00
- Air Plant Food$11.00
- Air Plant Mister Bottle$12.00
- Large Tillandsia Red Abdita Air Plants$6.00
- Tulum Mayan Tassels Hammock XL 100% Cotton$425.00
- Mushroom Forest - Vinyl Sticker$4.00
- Plant Lover - Vinyl Sticker$4.00
- Wild and Free - Vinyl Sticker$4.00
- Radiate Positivity - Vinyl Sticker$4.00
- Mystic Butterfly - Holographic Sticker$4.00
- Moon Phases - Holographic Sticker$4.00
- Meet Me Outside - Vinyl Sticker$4.00
- Life is Better Outdoors - Vinyl Sticker$4.00
- Keep Growing - Vinyl Sticker$4.00
- Hippie Moon - Vinyl Sticker$4.00
- Don't Forget The Magic - Vinyl Sticker$4.00
- Assorted Vinyl Specialty Sticker$4.00
- Honey Mama Chocolate Bar$6.50
- Lavender Rose Cocoa Truffle Bar$6.50
- Chocolate Cake Cocoa Truffle Bar$6.50
- Peruvian Raw Cocoa Truffle Bar$6.50
- Tahini Tangerine Cocoa Truffle Bar$6.50
- Smoothie Maker Blender Toy$30.00
- Coffee Machine Toy$30.00
- Jasmine Candle$12.00
- Cypres Candle$12.00
- Citron Vert Candle$12.00
- Verveine Candle$12.00
- Bundle of Love$4.50
- You Are Beautiful // Wild Flower Seed Paper // Greeting Card$6.50
- Thank You // Seed Paper // Eco- Friendly // Greeting Card$6.50
- You Are Loved // Wild Flower Seed Paper // Greeting Card$6.50
- Sending You Love - Wildflower Seed Paper Card$6.50
- MUD\WTR Matcha Chai$49.00
- Irish Sea Moss Dried Package$31.87
- Reishi Blend$29.00
- Dried Elderberries (whole)$16.27
- Zodiac Collection: Mini Stone Pack$12.00
- Love Mini Stone Pack$12.00
- Crème & Myrrh Candle$12.00
- Anjou & Figue Candle$12.00
- Cedar Embers Candle$12.00
- Sweet Pumpkin Candle$12.00
- Elderberry Sea Moss Gel Jar SMG Lady$33.00
- French Lavender & Lemon Creme$10.00
- Mountain Valley Sparkling Water$3.00
- White Pine & Vetiver Candle$12.00
- Lavande Candle$12.00
- Brioche Bostock Candle$12.00
- Mandarine Candle$12.00
- Cinnamon Rosemary Candle$12.00
- Matchbox$3.00
- White Tea & Ginger Candle$12.00
- French Oakmoss Candle$12.00
- Peppermint & Eucalyptus Candle$12.00
- Cassis & Sage Candle$12.00
- Mrs. Myers Hand Sanitizer, Lavender$4.50
- Hand Sanitizer, Lavender$4.50
- PJC Cap Hat$25.00
- E3Live BrainOn On the Go Singles$2.00
- Blue Majik On the Go Singles$4.50
- PJC Logo Sticker$1.00
- Frozen Dragon Fruit Packs x 4$8.50
- Frozen Açaí Packs x 4$8.50
- T Shirt$20.00
- Organic Raw Vegan Protein Powder$32.00
- Frozen E3Live BrainOn - 16oz Bottle$40.00
- PJC Cooler Bag$5.00
- Chlorella/Spirulina Tablets$12.00
- Blue Majik Capsules 60ct$40.00
- Blue Majik Capsules 120ct$68.00
- Sol Patch Garden Flower Bouquet$26.00
- Chez Lapin Candle 4oz$12.00
- Beeswax Crayons$9.00
- Eco Kids Finger Paints$19.00
- Disco Ball Planter Small 4"$25.00
- Disco Planter Large 8"$45.00
- Houseplant Care Tags$13.00
- Mini House Plant Tools$16.00
- Mushroom Micro Dousers$30.00
- Gemstone Keychain Pendants$10.00
- Assorted Tillandsia Air Plants
- Assorted Greeting Cards
- Assorted Pots & Planters
- SunsUp Mushroom Coffee Mix$29.00
- WonderDay Mushroom Gummies$29.00
- Plain Sea Moss Gel Jar SMG Lady$30.00
- Foragers Galley Mushroom Kit$30.00
- E3Live BrainOn on-the-go packet$2.00
BrainON is a Refractance WindowTM dried, concentrated organic E3AFA (Aphanizomenon flos-aquae) extract of Phycocyanin and Phenylethylamine (PEA). Our proprietary extract is chemical-free. BrainON contains the ingredient in wild-harvested AFA that may help promote mood balance and enhanced focus*. PEA is a naturally occurring extract from AFA and research suggests that PEA may support a positive mood balance and give you the ability to manage everyday stress by modulating the release of neurotransmitters (norepinephrine and dopamine).* PEA (also found in chocolate) is a naturally occurring extract that may promote clear thinking and focus to give you optimal cognitive function.* Clinical research suggests that Phycocyanin may support healthy, whole-body inflammation responses.* Our convenient and easy powder and vegetarian (no gelatin) capsule forms of BrainON are great for traveling and camping when refrigeration for frozen BrainON is unavailable. Many enjoy both dry BrainON and
- Kate's Real Food Bar$3.00
- Blue Majik on-the-go packet$2.00
Blue Majik is a proprietary, Refractance WindowTM dried, chemical-free extract of Arthrospira platensis (Spirulina), a Nutrient Dense AquaBotanicalTM. Its stunning blue pigment contains both phycocyanin (PC) and non-PC compounds. This unique combination is not seen in standard Spirulina powder. PC is clinically shown to relieve physical discomfort, which means consumers feel better, can do more activity, and enjoy an overall better quality of life* Blue Majik is derived from the highest quality, organic raw material. Perfect as a natural blue food colorant for beautiful smoothies, lattes, ice cream, or any other blue food creation! Blue Majik is available in vegetarian (no gelatin) capsules and powder—and now in prepackaged On-The-Go singles.
- 16oz Frozen BrainOn Bottle$40.00
BrainON is certified organic, fresh frozen AFA (Aphanizomenon flos-aquae) with a concentrated, aqueous, organic extract of Phenylethylamine (PEA) and Phycocyanin. Clinical research suggests that Phycocyanin may support healthy, whole-body inflammation responses. PEA is a naturally occurring extract from AFA and research suggests that PEA may support a positive mood balance and give you the ability to manage everyday stress by modulating the release of neurotransmitters (norepinephrine and dopamine).* BrainON is for anyone who wishes to balance mood and increase concentration while functioning at a higher level!
- Zodiac Mini Stone Pack$11.00
- Popping Daises Flowers$20.00
- Oat Milk Carton - Minor Figures Organic Barista Blend$5.00
ORGANIC WITH THE CERTIFICATE TO PROVE IT 6-PACK INGREDIENTS WATER, ORGANIC OATS (12%), ORGANIC SUNFLOWER OIL, SALT, POTASSIUM CARBONATE NUTRITIONAL FACTS 4 SERVINGS PER CONTAINER SERVING SIZE 1 CUP (237 ML) AMOUNT PER SERVING CALORIES 110 % DAILY VALUE TOTAL FAT 4.5G 6% SATURATED FAT 0.5G 3% TRANS FAT 0G 0% CHOLESTEROL 0MG 0% SODIUM 110MG 5% TOTAL CARBOHYDRATE 17G 6% DIETARY FIBRE 0G 0% TOTAL SUGAR 8G INCLUDES 8G ADDED SUGARS 16% PROTEIN 1G VITAMIN D 0MCG 0% CALCIUM 280MG 22% IRON 0MG 0% POTASSIUM 150MG 4% THE % DAILY VALUE (DV) TELLS YOU HOW MUCH A NUTRIENT IN A SERVING OF FOOD CONTRIBUTES TO A DAILY DIET 2,0000 CALORIES A DAY IS USED FOR GENERAL NUTRITION ADVICE
- Immune Power - Plant People$29.00
Foundational, mood and immune support for ultimate vitality with five clinical-grade, certified organic Functional Mushrooms, Astragalus, a potent immune-supporting herb, and Vitamin C.* Each serving includes 1000mg of herbal ingredients. USDA organic, Fruiting Body Mushrooms Extracts. Why It's Special: Doctor formulated for daily immune, mood and cellular support A synergistic blend of mushrooms and vitamin C for amplified effect 100% fruiting body, regeneratively grown, no fillers, DNA verification, tested for potency and purity
- Irish Sea Moss Powder$29.00
- Terrarium: glass + rocks + moss$39.00