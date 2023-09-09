Vickerys Bar & Grill
DINNER MENU
APPETIZER
VICKERY'S CRAB CAKE
Served with citrus beurre blanc
FRIED CALAMARI
Flash fried with onions & peppers and tossed in a sweet chili sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds
SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP
with roasted red peppers, garlic and creamy Swiss cheese. Served with tortilla chips
BOURBON SHRIMP
Shrimp sauteed in Kentucky bourbon and tomato cream sauce. Served with Cuban bread
FRIED MAC & CHEESE FRITTERS
Served with marinara sauce
BLEU CHEESE CHIPS
House fried Potato chips topped with bacon, scallions, pico de gallo, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese sauce.
FRIED GREEN TOMATO CAPRESE STACK
Fried green toamto layered with buffalo mozzarella and pesto sauce. Served with marinara sauce. Garnished with balsalmic reduction.
CHICKEN WINGS
Buffalo, Asian or Lemon Pepper. Served with carrots celery and cucumbers and ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side.
CHICKEN & CHORIZO SAUSAGE QUESADILLA
with queso cheese, onions & peppers inside crispy flour tortilla. Served with guacamole & sour cream on the side. Garnished with black bean and corn salsa.
FRENCH FRIES & PEPPER GRAVY
Hand cut french fries served with a black pepper gravy. *Gravy is beef based
BLACK BEAN CAKES
Served over balsamic vinegar braised spinach & red onions. Topped with pico de gallo and crumbled goat cheese
SALADS
CAESAR SALAD
Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with shaved parmasan cheese and topped with croutons.
SOUTHERN PECAN
mixed greens tossed with golden raisins, cucumber, crumbled bleu cheese & pecans
SALMON CAPRESE SALAD
Mixed greens topped with sliced tomatoes,buffalo mozzarella, capers, red onion, baby greens & balsamic reduction
SW CHICKEN SALAD
Blackened chicken served over mixed greens, topped with black bean & corn salsa, roasted red peppers, tomato and guacamole. Garnished wiith tortilla chips.
CHICKEN SALAD SALAD
Mixed greens with pecans, mandarin oranges & fried plantains topped with chicken salad
STEAK & MUSHROOM
Grilled bistro steak served over mixed greens with bleu cheese crumbles, braised mushrooms & fried onions
SPINACH TOFU SALAD
Marinated tofu served over spinach with tomato, cucumber, avocado & strawberry vinaigrette
SESAME TUNA WITH SOBA
Tuna steak cooked RARE, encrusted with sesame seeds. Served over buckwheat noodles (GF) tossed in Asian Ginger dressing and shredded carrots, topped with green onions and sesame seeds. Comes with Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce and cucumbers on side. Served with chopsticks with wasabi soy dipping sauce
ENTREE
SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN DINNER
BBQ RIBS HALF
Half rack of slow roasted pork ribs, served with coleslaw and french fries.
BBQ RIBS FULL
Full rack of slow roasted pork ribs, served with coleslaw and french fries.
SPICY GRILLED JERK CHICKEN
Jerked chicken breast served over black beans & rice and fried plantains. Topped with berry compote and sour cream.
PAELLA
Chicken, andouille sausage, calamari, shrimp, mussels, peppers, onions & yellow rice
PAN SEARED TROUT
Dill rice & asparagus with parsley lemon butter sauce.
CEDAR PLANK SALMON
Cedar plank grilled salmon with grain mustard apple cider glaze served over yellow rice & asparagus
BLACKENED CATFISH & GRITS
blackened catfish, cheddar grits, chorizo sausage, peppers & onions, citrus beurre blanc
STEAK OSCAR*
grilled 12 oz. NY Strip, bearnaise, crabmeat, grilled asparagus & garlic mashed potatoes
LOW COUNTRY SEAFOOD SAUTE
shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish & andouille sausage sauteed in bourbon butter and served over southern style grits
GREEN ST PASTA
artichoke, sun dried tomatoes, black olives & creamy pesto sauce served over penne
VEGGIE PLATE
choice of any three sides, comes with a biscuit
ON BREAD
ALL NATURAL CHICKEN SANDWICH
Grilled and served on Kaiser Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Pickle on the side. *May substitute Fried, Blackened or Jerk.
ANGUS BURGER
Grilled to temperature. Served on a kaiser bun, with lettuce tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side.
BLACK BEAN BURGER
Black bean cake topped with pico de gallo. Served with guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and a pickle spear on the side.
CLASSIC CUBAN
Pork loin, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard pressed in Cuban bread.
CRAB CAKE BURGER
Griddled lump crab cake topped with lettuce, tomato, fried onion & red pepper mayo. Served on a Kaiser roll
CRISPY FRIED EGG SANDWICH
Fried egg topped with apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served on country wheat bread.
CUBAN REUBEN
Mojo marinated chicken breast topped with shredded cabbage, red onion, provolone cheese and mojo dressing. Served on Kaiser roll.
FRIED CATFISH SAND
Catfish fried crispy and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, tartar sauce on Cuban bread
GRILLED SALMON BLT
Salmon filet topped with, smoked applewood bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served on a Kaiser roll with a side of red pepper mayo.
GROUND TURKEY BURGER
Grilled and served on kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle on the side
STEAK SANDWICH *
Grilled chuck steak, Sereved on Cuban Bread with chimichurri sauce on the side.
TURKEY PITA
Oven roasted turkey breast topped with brie, baby greens & raspberry mayo. Served on warm pita bread
SIDES
ASPARAGUS
BB & RICE
BB & RICE BOWL
BB SOUP BOWL
BB SOUP CUP
BISCUIT
BREAD
BROCCOLI
COLLARDS
FRIES
FRUIT
GAZ BOWL
GAZ CUP
GRITS
LOADED MASH POT
MAC & CHEESE
MASH POT
NO CHOICE
OKRA
PEPPER GRAVY
PLANTAINS
SLAW
SOD BOWL
SOD CUP
SPINACH
SWEET POT FRIES
TOTS
DESSERT
BROWNIE w VANILLA ICE CREAM
A chocolate brownie served warm topped with vanilla ice ceam and chocolate sauce. Garnished with peanut brittle.
CHEESECAKE OF DAY
Call for details.
SIDE OF ICE CREAM
1 Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream
SPECIAL DESSERT
Call for details.
WARM BREAD PUDDING with RUM RAISEN SAUCE
House made bread pudding served with a rum raisen sauce.
SPECIAL CAKE
KIDS MENU
OFF MENU
