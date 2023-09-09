SESAME TUNA WITH SOBA

$15.00

Tuna steak cooked RARE, encrusted with sesame seeds. Served over buckwheat noodles (GF) tossed in Asian Ginger dressing and shredded carrots, topped with green onions and sesame seeds. Comes with Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce and cucumbers on side. Served with chopsticks with wasabi soy dipping sauce