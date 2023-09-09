DINNER MENU

APPETIZER

VICKERY'S CRAB CAKE

$16.00

Served with citrus beurre blanc

FRIED CALAMARI

$15.00

Flash fried with onions & peppers and tossed in a sweet chili sauce. Garnished with sesame seeds

SPINACH & ARTICHOKE DIP

$12.00

with roasted red peppers, garlic and creamy Swiss cheese. Served with tortilla chips

BOURBON SHRIMP

$18.00

Shrimp sauteed in Kentucky bourbon and tomato cream sauce. Served with Cuban bread

FRIED MAC & CHEESE FRITTERS

$12.00

Served with marinara sauce

BLEU CHEESE CHIPS

$12.00

House fried Potato chips topped with bacon, scallions, pico de gallo, bleu cheese crumbles and bleu cheese sauce.

FRIED GREEN TOMATO CAPRESE STACK

$12.00

Fried green toamto layered with buffalo mozzarella and pesto sauce. Served with marinara sauce. Garnished with balsalmic reduction.

CHICKEN WINGS

$14.00

Buffalo, Asian or Lemon Pepper. Served with carrots celery and cucumbers and ranch or bleu cheese dressing on the side.

CHICKEN & CHORIZO SAUSAGE QUESADILLA

$14.00

with queso cheese, onions & peppers inside crispy flour tortilla. Served with guacamole & sour cream on the side. Garnished with black bean and corn salsa.

FRENCH FRIES & PEPPER GRAVY

$8.00

Hand cut french fries served with a black pepper gravy. *Gravy is beef based

BLACK BEAN CAKES

$16.00

Served over balsamic vinegar braised spinach & red onions. Topped with pico de gallo and crumbled goat cheese

SALADS

CAESAR SALAD

$8.00

Romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing with shaved parmasan cheese and topped with croutons.

SOUTHERN PECAN

$10.00

mixed greens tossed with golden raisins, cucumber, crumbled bleu cheese & pecans

SALMON CAPRESE SALAD

$20.00

Mixed greens topped with sliced tomatoes,buffalo mozzarella, capers, red onion, baby greens & balsamic reduction

SW CHICKEN SALAD

$17.00

Blackened chicken served over mixed greens, topped with black bean & corn salsa, roasted red peppers, tomato and guacamole. Garnished wiith tortilla chips.

CHICKEN SALAD SALAD

$16.00

Mixed greens with pecans, mandarin oranges & fried plantains topped with chicken salad

STEAK & MUSHROOM

$20.00

Grilled bistro steak served over mixed greens with bleu cheese crumbles, braised mushrooms & fried onions

SPINACH TOFU SALAD

$17.00

Marinated tofu served over spinach with tomato, cucumber, avocado & strawberry vinaigrette

SESAME TUNA WITH SOBA

$15.00

Tuna steak cooked RARE, encrusted with sesame seeds. Served over buckwheat noodles (GF) tossed in Asian Ginger dressing and shredded carrots, topped with green onions and sesame seeds. Comes with Soy Ginger Dipping Sauce and cucumbers on side. Served with chopsticks with wasabi soy dipping sauce

ENTREE

SOUTHERN FRIED CHICKEN DINNER

$22.00

BBQ RIBS HALF

$25.00

Half rack of slow roasted pork ribs, served with coleslaw and french fries.

BBQ RIBS FULL

$30.00

Full rack of slow roasted pork ribs, served with coleslaw and french fries.

SPICY GRILLED JERK CHICKEN

$20.00

Jerked chicken breast served over black beans & rice and fried plantains. Topped with berry compote and sour cream.

PAELLA

$27.00

Chicken, andouille sausage, calamari, shrimp, mussels, peppers, onions & yellow rice

PAN SEARED TROUT

$22.00

Dill rice & asparagus with parsley lemon butter sauce.

CEDAR PLANK SALMON

$25.00

Cedar plank grilled salmon with grain mustard apple cider glaze served over yellow rice & asparagus

BLACKENED CATFISH & GRITS

$24.00

blackened catfish, cheddar grits, chorizo sausage, peppers & onions, citrus beurre blanc

STEAK OSCAR*

$33.00

grilled 12 oz. NY Strip, bearnaise, crabmeat, grilled asparagus & garlic mashed potatoes

LOW COUNTRY SEAFOOD SAUTE

$29.00

shrimp, crabmeat, crawfish & andouille sausage sauteed in bourbon butter and served over southern style grits

GREEN ST PASTA

$18.00

artichoke, sun dried tomatoes, black olives & creamy pesto sauce served over penne

VEGGIE PLATE

$14.00

choice of any three sides, comes with a biscuit

ON BREAD

Served with your choice of black beans & rice, cup of soup or hand cut french fries. Substitute any other side for $1.50

ALL NATURAL CHICKEN SANDWICH

$16.00

Grilled and served on Kaiser Bun with Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Pickle on the side. *May substitute Fried, Blackened or Jerk.

ANGUS BURGER

$16.00

Grilled to temperature. Served on a kaiser bun, with lettuce tomato, red onion and a pickle on the side.

BLACK BEAN BURGER

$15.00

Black bean cake topped with pico de gallo. Served with guacamole, sour cream, shredded lettuce and a pickle spear on the side.

CLASSIC CUBAN

$14.00

Pork loin, ham, Swiss cheese, pickles and yellow mustard pressed in Cuban bread.

CRAB CAKE BURGER

$19.00

Griddled lump crab cake topped with lettuce, tomato, fried onion & red pepper mayo. Served on a Kaiser roll

CRISPY FRIED EGG SANDWICH

$15.00

Fried egg topped with apple wood smoked bacon, lettuce, tomato and cheddar cheese. Served on country wheat bread.

CUBAN REUBEN

$16.00

Mojo marinated chicken breast topped with shredded cabbage, red onion, provolone cheese and mojo dressing. Served on Kaiser roll.

FRIED CATFISH SAND

$15.00

Catfish fried crispy and topped with shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, tartar sauce on Cuban bread

GRILLED SALMON BLT

$19.00

Salmon filet topped with, smoked applewood bacon, lettuce and tomato. Served on a Kaiser roll with a side of red pepper mayo.

GROUND TURKEY BURGER

$16.00

Grilled and served on kaiser bun with lettuce, tomato, onion, & pickle on the side

STEAK SANDWICH *

$19.00

Grilled chuck steak, Sereved on Cuban Bread with chimichurri sauce on the side.

TURKEY PITA

$14.00

Oven roasted turkey breast topped with brie, baby greens & raspberry mayo. Served on warm pita bread

SIDES

ASPARAGUS

$5.00

BB & RICE

$5.00

BB & RICE BOWL

$6.00

BB SOUP BOWL

$6.00

BB SOUP CUP

$5.00

BISCUIT

$2.50

BREAD

$1.00

BROCCOLI

$5.00

COLLARDS

$5.00

FRIES

$5.00

FRUIT

$5.00

GAZ BOWL

$6.00

GAZ CUP

$5.00

GRITS

$5.00

LOADED MASH POT

$7.00

MAC & CHEESE

$5.00

MASH POT

$5.00

NO CHOICE

OKRA

$5.00

PEPPER GRAVY

$3.00

PLANTAINS

$5.00

SLAW

$5.00

SOD BOWL

$6.00

SOD CUP

$5.00

SPINACH

$5.00

SWEET POT FRIES

$5.00

TOTS

$5.00

DESSERT

BROWNIE w VANILLA ICE CREAM

$10.00

A chocolate brownie served warm topped with vanilla ice ceam and chocolate sauce. Garnished with peanut brittle.

CHEESECAKE OF DAY

$10.00

Call for details.

SIDE OF ICE CREAM

$3.50

1 Scoop of Vanilla Ice Cream

SPECIAL DESSERT

$10.00

Call for details.

WARM BREAD PUDDING with RUM RAISEN SAUCE

$10.00

House made bread pudding served with a rum raisen sauce.

SPECIAL CAKE

$10.00

KIDS MENU

KIDS CHEESE QUESADILLA

$10.00

Two flour tortillas filled with white cheddar cheese.

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS FRIED

$10.00

KIDS CHICKEN FINGERS GRILLED

$10.00

MINI BURGER

$10.00

OFF MENU

CHICKEN FINGERS ADULT

$15.00

CORN DOG

$7.00

LOADED MASH POT

$7.00

HALF PAN SIDE

$60.00

FULL PAN SIDE

$110.00

SALAD DRESSING CUP

$5.00

