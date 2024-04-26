Vicky Cafe FIU
FOOD
Breakfast
Sandwiches
- Pan Con Bistec Sandwich$10.99
- Pechuga De Pollo Sandwich$11.99
- Cantimpalo Sandwich$8.79
- Pan Con Lechon$7.99
- Croqueta Preparada Sandwich$12.99
- Croissant - Ham & Cheese$6.49
- Cuban Sandwich$9.99
- Media Noche Sandwich$9.99
- Turkey & Swiss Sandwich$8.99
- Tuna Sandwich$7.99
- French Fries$2.49
- Vegetarian Sandwich$6.99Out of stock
Bread/Spreads/Crackers
BAKERY
Pastelitos
Empanadas
Fried / Baked Goods
DRINKS
Cafe
Soft Drinks & Bottled Juices
Freshly Squeezed
DESSERTS
Cold-Case
- Chocolate Cake - Uni$5.15
- Dulce Leche Cake - Uni$5.15
- Cuban Cake - Uni$5.15
- Cheesecake Dulce Leche - Uni$5.15
- Cheesecake Strawberry - Uni$5.15
- Cheesecake Chocolate Uni$5.15
- Flan Cheesecake - Uni$5.15
- Mousse Chocolate$5.15
- Mousse Strawberry$5.15
- Tiramisu$4.25
- Rice Pudding small$4.25
- Flan Small$4.25
- Bread Pudding Small$4.25Out of stock
- Charlotte - Uni$4.25
- Tres Leche$4.25
- Cuatro Leche$4.25
- Cake Pop Chocolate$3.25Out of stock
- Cake Pop Vanilla$3.25Out of stock
- Eclair Dulce de Leche$4.25Out of stock
- Eclair Chocolate$4.25Out of stock
- Guava & Cheese Tart$4.25
Dry-Case
BEER / WINE
Beer
- Panther - Golden Ale 16oz$5.49
- La Tropical - Lager 16oz$5.49
- La Playita - Hop-Accented Pil 16oz$5.49
- La Rubia - Blonde Ale 16oz$5.49
- Hop Gun - IPA 16oz$5.49
- Freedon Tower - American Amber 160z$5.49
- Floridian - Hefeweizen 16oz$5.49
- Modelo - Can$4.99
- Heineken - Can$4.99
- Panther - Can$5.99
- Corona Bottle$4.99
- Truly - Can$4.99
- Dog Fish Bottle$4.99
- ACE CIDER - PINEAPPLE$4.99
Vicky Cafe FIU Location and Ordering Hours
(305) 348-5454
Closed • Opens Monday at 7:30AM