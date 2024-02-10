Victors 1959 Cafe Minneapolis
Featured Items
TAKE OUT/DELIVERY MENU
COFFEE
- 12 OZ BAG of our coffee beans$15.45
Our proprietary blend of Fair Trade coffee beans
- CAFECITO$3.85+
Espresso sweetened with our house made sugar paste to give you the full Cuban experience!
- CORTADITO$4.65+
Espresso with a shot of steamed milk, sweetened with our house made sugar paste to give you the full Cuban experience!
- CAFE CON LECHE$5.65+
Espresso with steamed milk, the Cuban version of a latté. We sweeten our Cuban specialty coffees with house made sugar paste to give you the full Cuban experience!
- CHOCOLATE CON LECHE$5.75
Our yummy hot chocolate sprinkled with cinnamon and cayenne!
- ICED CAFE CON LECHE$5.65+
Our CAFÉ CON LECHE ON ICE
- CAFE CON BURBUJAS$5.95Out of stock
Cold press with mint & lime, topped with sparkling water.... so refreshing!
- COLD PRESS$5.60Out of stock
- AMERICANO$3.75+
Espresso with hot water, 10 oz.
BREAKFAST CUBANO
- BISTEC CRIOLLO$18.25
Thinly sliced steak that's been marinated in lime juice and garlic, sautéed with green peppers and onions, topped with 2 eggs, served with yuca frita, mojo sauce, white rice and toast choice.
- CUBAN HASH$15.75
Seasoned ground beef simmered in our Creole sauce with potatoes, green olives, raisins & capers. Served with 2 eggs, sweet plantains, white rice & toast choice.
- RANCHERO CUBANO$14.50
2 corn tortillas with melted cheddar, topped with 2 eggs, black beans, creole sauce and a scoop of white rice to soak up all the deliciousness!
- ROPA VIEJA BREAKFAST SPECIAL$18.95
Flank steak cooked till it's falling apart, shredded and simmered in our sherry-spiked Creole sauce! Served with 2 eggs, sweet plantains and toast choice.
- BASQUE SCRAMBLER$15.25
3 eggs scrambled & topped with a Creole stew of Spanish chorizo, ham, onions, garlic, green & red peppers with toast choice.
- DIA Y NOCHE$14.50
Two eggs with black beans over white rice, served with sweet plantains, Creole sauce & toast choice.
- SPANISH OMELET$15.50
3-egg omelet filled with our house potatoes & grilled onions. Topped with Creole sauce & served with your toast choice.
- ARROZ A LA CUBANA$15.25
Two eggs on top of white rice served with sweet plantains, yuca frita drizzled with our house mojo & Creole sauce on the side. Served with toast choice.
- CUBAN SCRAMBLER$13.95
Three eggs scrambled & topped with our black beans. Served with sweet plantains, Creole sauce and toast choice.
- EGGS HAVANA$14.95
2 eggs served with our black beans, creole sauce, yuca frita with mojo sauce and toast choice.
- SWEET PLANTAIN OMELET$14.95
3-egg omelet filled with fried sweet plantains. Topped with Creole sauce & served with your toast choice.
BREAKFAST AMERICANO
- MRS STAVROU'S BREAKFAST SANDWICH$12.95
Pressed sandwich of toasted Cuban bread with 2 eggs scrambled & swiss cheese. Served with a petite tropical salad.
- WILD RICE BANANA PORRIDGE$10.95
A hearty, healthy bowl of homemade porridge with wild rice, heavy cream with banana & raisins and topped with sliced banana. Made to order and with toast choice. Wild rice grown in Aitkin, Minnesota.
- JULIAN'S FRENCH TOAST$7.95+
Four slices of our house baked cinnamon bread French toast. Sprinkled with powdered sugar & cinnamon.
PANCAKES
- MANGO PANCAKE$6.25+
Buttermilk Pancake with diced mango on the inside and fresh pureed mango on top!
- CORN PANCAKE$6.25+
- BLUEBERRY PANCAKE$5.25+
Blueberries inside a buttermilk pancake!
- BANANA PANCAKE$5.25+
Fresh sliced bananas in a buttermilk pancake!
- WILD RICE PANCAKE$5.25+
Wild Rice inside a buttermilk pancake!
- BUTTERMILK PANCAKE$4.75+
SOUP & SALAD
- BLACK BEAN VEGGIE SOUP$7.95+
Soup's on!! Black beans and chopped veggies (including yuca) in our homemade veggie broth make this hearty, delicious AND it's Vegan & Gluten Free.
- ENSALADA TROPICAL SIDE SALAD$7.50
Side Salad of seasonal greens with avocado, mango, tomato & red onion. Lightly tossed in our mango-garlic vinaigrette.
- ENSALADA TROPICAL ENTREE SALAD$14.25
A generous entree sized salad of seasonal greens topped with avocado, mango, tomato, red onion, and our mango-garlic vinaigrette comes on the side
APPETIZERS
- CEVICHE CUBANO$12.25
- TOSTONES RELLENOS$8.00+Out of stock
Bite-sized and adorable... these little fried green plantain baskets are filled with our delicious meats. Order of 4
- YUCA RELLENAS$8.95
Five crispy balls of fried yuca stuffed with cheese! Comes with our sour cream horseradish dipping sauce.
- BEEF EMPANADA$4.50
Savory pastries filled with Beef from our popular & delicious Picadillo! Served with creole sauce.
- CHICKEN EMPANADA$4.50
Savory pastries filled with delicious stewed chicken! Served with Creole sauce.
- CHEESE EMPANADA$4.50
Savory pastries filled with yummy melted mozzarella cheese! Served with Creole sauce.
- CHIPS & SALSAS OF THE HOUSE$12.25
Our house chips served with two dipping sauces made in house: chimichurri sauce & pineapple-mango salsa!
- 2 HAM CROQUETAS$6.95
Order of two of these delicious fritters, stuffed with diced ham, are a real Cuban tradition. Served with our sour cream horseradish dipping sauce!
- 2 CHEESE CROQUETAS$6.95
These delicious fritters are stuffed with cheese and are a Cuban tradition. Served with our sour cream horseradish dipping sauce.
SANDWICHES
- BLACK BEAN BURGER$15.75
We make our black bean veggie burger in house from scratch and melt cheddar cheese on top. Served on toasted Cuban bread with sour cream, tomato & seasonal greens. Yum!
- "LOVE" CUBAN PORK BBQ SANDWICH$15.25
Pulled roasted pork drenched in our own tangy mango-guava BBQ sauce that's made with love and served on toasted Cuban bread. Comes with rice & beans or house chips.
- PAN CON LECHON$15.95
Juicy pulled pork that's been roasted for hours in lime juice & garlic. Topped with our house made Cuban Slaw and served on toasted Cuban bread lightly spread with our horseradish mayo. Served with rice & beans or house chips.
PLATOS PRINCIPALES / ENTREES
- LECHON ASADO$16.95
Juicy pulled pork, slow roasted for hours in lime juice & garlic, topped with sautéed onions. Served with white rice, black beans and yuca frita.
- PLATO VEGETARIANO$15.25
White rice, black beans, yuca frita with mojo sauce & sweet plantains with Creole sauce on the side.
- ROPA VIEJA PLATE$18.25
Flank steak cooked till it's falling apart, shredded and simmered in our sherry-spiked Creole sauce! Served with rice & beans and sweet plantains.
- FRICASEE DE POLLO$15.25
Cuban chicken stew! These succulent chicken thigh pieces are stewed in our savory, beloved, homemade Creole sauce, potato wedges, Spanish green olives & capers. Served with white rice, black beans & sweet plantains.
- BISTEC ENCEBOLLADO$16.95
Thinly sliced steak with a lime & garlic marinade, grilled with onions & served with rice, black beans & sweet plantains.
- PICADILLO A LA CUBANA$15.25
Sauteed ground beef with red & green peppers, potatoes, Spanish green olives, capers & raisins finished in our Creole sauce. Served with rice, black beans & sweet plantains.
- SEAFOOD PAELLA$24.95
A generous serving of Saffron rice paella with shrimp, tilapia, mussels and cod, mixed veggies in an oregano fish sauce and paprika medley.
- CHICKEN & SPANISH CHORIZO PAELLA$21.95
This generous serving of saffron rice paella has succulent chicken thigh pieces and savory Spanish Chorizo sausage mixed with veggies, oregano and paprika.
SIDES
- SLICED AVOCADO$2.95+
- SLICED MANGO$5.95
4 chunky slices of sweet Mango fruit!
- PLATANOS MADUROS$6.95
Fried Sweet Plantains
- TOSTONES SIDE$8.25Out of stock
Twice fried Green Plantains, golden & savory, served with mojo sauce. Five pieces.
- YUCA FRITA$4.95+
Yuca fries with mojo sauce.
- WHITE RICE SIDE$2.00
- BLACK BEANS$6.25+
our signature Cuban black beans
- RICE & BEANS$6.95
- 3 CORN TORTILLAS$1.65
- SIDE CUBAN TOAST$2.50Out of stock
- GUAVA JAM 2OZ$0.45
spread this yummy jam on your toast!
- 1 EGG$2.00
- 2 EGGS$4.00
- 3 SLICES BACON, APPLEWOOD SMOKED$4.50
- 2 SAUSAGE PATTIES$4.75
- SMOKED HAM$4.95
- SIDE PAPAS / HOUSE POTATOES$6.25
Our breakfast potatoes are thinly sliced and cooked on the grill with our house seasoning.
- CREOLE SAUCE$1.25+
- MOJO SAUCE$1.25+
This is a very traditional Cuban sauce. The beauty is… you can use it for traditional Cuban dishes like a marinade for roasted pork, OR, try it with steaks or chicken for a citrusy, garlicky delight. Use it on the grill with seafood! It will brighten any rice or pasta dish and will even delight your senses on a salad!
- VICTOR'S 1959 TAMARILLO HOT SAUCE$1.25+
Our signature hot sauce made with South American Tree Tomatoes and loved by all.
- TAMARILLO XX HOT SAUCE$1.25+
Our signature hot sauce even hotter!
DESSERTS
- FLAN CON COCO RALLADO$7.25
House-made traditional Flan topped with the sweetest & most delicious coconut preserves you can imagine!
- GUAVA & CREAM CHEESE EMPANADA$6.95
Double empanada filled with guava & cream cheese, tossed in cinnamon & sugar then topped with pureed guava. So good you oughta take some home for breakfast tomorrow too!
- Coconut Ice Cream$6.95
This generous scoop of coconut ice cream has yummy pieces of chocolate and almonds in it too! We top it off with some milk chocolate syrup and it's a favorite with our customers!
- WATERMELON SORBET$6.95
Summer in a bowl, this fresh watermelon sorbet comes sprinkled with cinnamon and you're gonna love it! Made by our friends at Sebastian Joe's.
- MOJITO SORBET$6.95
Pucker up for this tart, refreshingly light sorbet with lots of lime & traces of mint & rum. A perfect dessert when you think you're too full ... you're not! Made by our friends at Sebastian Joe's.
REFRESCOS / SOFT DRINKS
- MANGO JUICE$3.95
Your choice of MANGO, GUAVA or GUANABANA
- GUAVA JUICE$3.95
- GUANABANA JUICE$3.95
- TOMATO JUICE$3.95
- ORANGE JUICE$3.95
- MEXICAN COKE BOTTLE$2.95
- DIET COKE$2.50
8 OZ BOTTLE
- MINERAGUA Sparkling Mineral Water$2.50
12 oz glass bottle. Legend has it this is a great hangover cure, but it's a great thirst quencher for any reason!
- BOTTLED WATER$1.25Out of stock
16 oz bottle
- LEMONADE$3.50
- BLACK ICED TEA (unsweetened)$3.50
Organic Black Iced Tea, unsweetened