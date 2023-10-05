Food

Tamales

DOZEN TAMALES

$24.50

Breakfast

Breakfast Burrito

$8.95
Chilaquiles Combo

$12.95

Crispy tortilla chips cooked in choice of red or green sauce topped with scrambled or sunny side up eggs, sour cream and cheese.With a side of rice and beans.

Orden de Huevos c/bebida

$9.95

Your choice of eggs. With a side of rice and beans. Two homemade corn tortillas

Breakfast Sandwich

$5.95

Breakfast sandwich stuffed with eggs, cheese and ham.

Combination Plates

#1- Victor's Special

$10.95

Two tamales of your choice. With a side of rice, beans and salad

#2- Smothered Tamales Combo

$11.95

Two tamales of your choice smothered in a chile verde sauce. With a side of rice, beans and salad.

#3- Combination Plate

$13.95

One carne asada taco normal, one tamale and one enchilada of your choice. With rice, beans and salad on the side.

#4- Smothered Burrito Combo

$12.95

Burrito smothered in chile verde sauce. With a side of rice, beans and salad.

#5- Costillas de Puerco

$13.95

Pork Ribs in cooked in spicy red sauce. With a side of rice and beans. Includes two hand made tortillas

#6- Pechugas de Pollo

$13.95

Thin chicken breast cooked in a mild red sauce. With a side of rice and beans. Includes two handmaid tortillas.

#7- Quesadilla

$10.95

Flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of meat. With a side of rice, beans and salad.

#8- Chile Relleno

$11.95

Cheese stuffed peppers, egg battered and cooked in a mild tomato sauce.With a side of rice, beans and salad

#9- Flautas

$12.95

Deep fried roll tacos stuffed with cheese or chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese. With a side of rice and beans.

#10- Mole

$13.95

Chicken cooked in a thick spicy brown mole sauce. With a side of rice and beans.

#11- Beef Steak

$17.95

Thin mexican style steak. With a side of rice, beans and salad. Served with two homemade corn tortillas.

#12- Tacos

$9.95

Two beef tacos regular tortillas. With a side of rice and beans.

#13- Enchiladas

$11.95

3 enchiladas with choice of red or green sauce and choice of chicken or cheese. With a side of rice, beans and topped with salad.

#14- Nachos

$11.95

Carne Asada nacho chips topped with cheese, beans and sour cream.

Plate

4 Birria Tacos w/ consome

$10.99

4 grilled shredded beef tacos with cheese and a side of beef stew

Antojitos

TACOS

$2.50

Choice of tortilla and meat

Gorditas

$5.95

Thick handmade corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, and sour cream

Huaraches

$6.95

Flat homemade thick tortilla, topped with melted cheese, meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese

Burrito

$8.95

Burrito stuffed with choice of meat, cheese, lettuce and tomato.

Quesadilla

$7.95

Cheese quesadilla

Torta

$9.95

Mexican style sandwich, stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño and mayo.

Sopes

$5.95

Thick homemade tortilla fried and topped with meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese

Caldos

Birria en Caldo

$11.95+

Shredded beef served in stew

Pozole

$11.95+

Traditional Mexican stew made with hominy and Pork meat.

Menudo

$11.95+

Traditional Mexican soup, made with beef stomach (tripe) in broth with a red chili pepper base.

Caldo de Pollo

$11.95+

Traditional Chicken stew with mixed vegetables- varies with season

Caldo de Res

$11.95+

Traditional Beef stew with mixed vegetables- varies with season

Mariscos

Shrimp Tostada/Tostada Camaron

$7.95

Shrimp Ceviche Tostada

Shrimp Cocktail/Coctel Camarón

$18.95

Shrimp Cocktail

KIDS - MENU

Rice and Beans Plate

$4.95

A plate with rice and beans

Kids Quesadilla (only cheese)

$6.95

Cheese quesadilla

KIDS- Huevos Con Salchicha NO Tortillas

$6.95

Sides

Rice and Beans Plate

$4.95

A plate with rice and beans

Chips and Salsa

$3.25

Rice

$6.50+

Beans (Frijoles)

$6.50+

Salsa

$3.99+

Salsa Bar

$4.75+

Tortilla Extra (1)

$0.92

One handmade tortilla

Tortillas (3)

$2.07

Three handmade tortillas

Drinks

Champurrado

$3.75+

Mexican Style Hot Chocolate

Agua De Sabor

$3.49+

Fresh Made Fruit Drink

Jugo Fresco

$5.50+

Fresh Squeezed Juice