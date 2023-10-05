Victor's Restaurant 1406 South 700 West
Food
Tamales
Breakfast
Breakfast Burrito
Chilaquiles Combo
Crispy tortilla chips cooked in choice of red or green sauce topped with scrambled or sunny side up eggs, sour cream and cheese.With a side of rice and beans.
Orden de Huevos c/bebida
Your choice of eggs. With a side of rice and beans. Two homemade corn tortillas
Breakfast Sandwich
Breakfast sandwich stuffed with eggs, cheese and ham.
Combination Plates
#1- Victor's Special
Two tamales of your choice. With a side of rice, beans and salad
#2- Smothered Tamales Combo
Two tamales of your choice smothered in a chile verde sauce. With a side of rice, beans and salad.
#3- Combination Plate
One carne asada taco normal, one tamale and one enchilada of your choice. With rice, beans and salad on the side.
#4- Smothered Burrito Combo
Burrito smothered in chile verde sauce. With a side of rice, beans and salad.
#5- Costillas de Puerco
Pork Ribs in cooked in spicy red sauce. With a side of rice and beans. Includes two hand made tortillas
#6- Pechugas de Pollo
Thin chicken breast cooked in a mild red sauce. With a side of rice and beans. Includes two handmaid tortillas.
#7- Quesadilla
Flour tortilla with cheese and your choice of meat. With a side of rice, beans and salad.
#8- Chile Relleno
Cheese stuffed peppers, egg battered and cooked in a mild tomato sauce.With a side of rice, beans and salad
#9- Flautas
Deep fried roll tacos stuffed with cheese or chicken, topped with lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese. With a side of rice and beans.
#10- Mole
Chicken cooked in a thick spicy brown mole sauce. With a side of rice and beans.
#11- Beef Steak
Thin mexican style steak. With a side of rice, beans and salad. Served with two homemade corn tortillas.
#12- Tacos
Two beef tacos regular tortillas. With a side of rice and beans.
#13- Enchiladas
3 enchiladas with choice of red or green sauce and choice of chicken or cheese. With a side of rice, beans and topped with salad.
#14- Nachos
Carne Asada nacho chips topped with cheese, beans and sour cream.
Plate
Antojitos
TACOS
Choice of tortilla and meat
Gorditas
Thick handmade corn tortillas stuffed with your choice of meat, beans, cheese, and sour cream
Huaraches
Flat homemade thick tortilla, topped with melted cheese, meat, lettuce, tomato, sour cream and cheese
Burrito
Burrito stuffed with choice of meat, cheese, lettuce and tomato.
Quesadilla
Cheese quesadilla
Torta
Mexican style sandwich, stuffed with your choice of meat, lettuce, tomato, jalapeño and mayo.
Sopes
Thick homemade tortilla fried and topped with meat, beans, lettuce, sour cream, and cheese
Caldos
Birria en Caldo
Shredded beef served in stew
Pozole
Traditional Mexican stew made with hominy and Pork meat.
Menudo
Traditional Mexican soup, made with beef stomach (tripe) in broth with a red chili pepper base.
Caldo de Pollo
Traditional Chicken stew with mixed vegetables- varies with season
Caldo de Res
Traditional Beef stew with mixed vegetables- varies with season