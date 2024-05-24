Victrola - Ballard 2060 NW Market
Drinks
- Americano$4.15+
- AuLait$3.50+
- Breve$5.50+
- Cappuccino$5.00+
- Chai Tea
This spicy chai includes ginger root, cinnamon, cardamom, and vanilla. By far our boldest and spiciest chai, the Masala Chai is robust steeped in water or milk. (Sweetened)$4.60+
- Cherry & Roses$6.00+
- Cold Brew$4.25+
- Cortado$4.75
- Drip$3.15+
- Espresso$4.00
- Golden Spices$5.00+
- Hot Cocoa$3.60+
- Latte$5.10+
- London Fog$4.90+
- Macchiato$4.50
- Matcha Latte$5.00+
- Mezzo$4.55+
- Mocha$5.70+
- Nitro Cold Brew$5.30+
- Sparkling Rosella Tonic$5.00+
- Steamed Milk$3.15+
- Strawberry & Matcha$6.50+
Cold Beverages
- Apple Juice - Martinellis$2.50
- Espresso Italian soda$4.00+
- Harmless Harvest Coconut Water$5.25
- Kombucha Can - Crimson Mermaid$5.75
- Kombucha Can - Gnomes Delight$5.75
- Kombucha Can - Nymphs Nectar$5.75
- La Croix$1.25
- Mexican Coke$3.35
- Naked Juice$3.35
- Nitro cold brew can$4.25
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Fruit$2.00
- San Pellegrino Sparkling Water 500ml$2.00
- Smart Water Glaceau 700mL$2.80
- Topo Chico$2.50
Food
- Bell's Cookies$3.75
- Apple Butter$2.00
- Bacon Cheddar Scone$4.25
- Buttermilk Biscuit$3.50
- Carnitas Brk Taco
Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Carnita, Fuji Apple Pico, Potato, Cheddar$8.00
- Chorizo Brk Taco
Flour Tortilla, Eggs, Chorizo, Rainbow Potatoes, Cheddar Cheese$8.00
- Sans Bone
Focaccia, Egg, Goat Cream Cheese, Sweet and Spicy Peppers, Organic Spinach$8.00
- Split Hog
Ciabatta Roll, Egg, Bacon, Aged Cheddar$8.50
- The Reviver
Buttermilk Biscuit, Egg, Sausage, Pepperjack Gravy$8.50
- Veggie Taco
Flour Tortilla, Black Beans, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Jack Cheese, Eggs$7.50
- Breads$4.25
- Brownies$4.80
- Coffee Cake$4.50
- Apple Turnover$5.60
- Apricot Brioche$6.00
- Bear Claw$5.60
- Biscotti Almond$2.60
- Biscotti choc dipped$3.10
- Bread Apple cinnamon$2.10
- Bread Banana Walnut$2.10
- Bread Blueberry$2.10
- Bread Choc Marble$2.10
- Bread Marionberry GF$4.00
- Cheese Danish$5.60
- Cheese Danish w/fruit$6.30
- Cinnamon Roll$5.60
- Coconut Macaron$6.30
- Cookie - Fresh Baked Choco Chip$2.75
- Cream cheese Rasp Brioche$6.50
- Cream cheese raspberry brioche$6.40
- Croissant$4.50
- Croissant Almond$6.30
- Croissant Apple$5.60
- Croissant Bacon Cheddar$7.00
- Croissant Choc w/choc drizzle$6.30
- Croissant Chocolate$5.60
- Croissant Fresh Fruit$6.00
- Croissant Ham & Provolone$6.30
- Croissant Pesto & Tomato$6.30
- Croissant Raspberry$5.60
- Croissant Spinach & Feta$6.60
- Croissant Strawberry$5.60
- Croissant Turkey & Cheddar$7.00
- Croissant Twice baked pistachio$7.80
- Nutella Twist$5.60
- Peach Caramel Strudel$6.70
- Quiche Lorraine
3 cheese and bacon$8.80
- Quiche Veggie
Mushroom, spinach, tomatoes and 3 cheese$8.80
- Salad Mixed greens, tomatoes, balsamic
Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Egg, Ham, Swiss Cheese, with balsamic vinaigrette$12.00
- Salad Nicoise Greens, olives, tuna, tomatoes, egg, anchovies
Mixed Greens, Olives, Albacore Tuna, Tomatoes, Egg, Minced Anchovies, with Balsamic Vinaigrette$12.00
- Salad Provencale mixed greens, goat cheese, crostini, balsamic$12.00
- Sandwich Croque Monsieur$12.00
- Sandwich Ham & Swiss
Ham, Swiss, Mayo, Mustard Tomatoes and Mixed Greens$12.00
- Sandwich Parma Prosciutto and fig
Prosciutto, Fig, and Goat Cheese on Pain Rustique$12.00
- Sandwich Salami Spicy Pepperoni Panini$14.00
- Sandwich Tuna Salad
House Tuna Mix tomatoes and Mixed Greens$12.00
- Sandwich Turkey & Swiss
Turkey. Swiss, Mayo, Mustard Tomatoes and Mixed Greens$12.00
- Sandwich Turkey Aioli Panini$14.00
- Sandwich Veggie & Harvarti
Zucchini, Red Bell Peppers, Spinach, and Havarti on Pain Rustique$12.00
- Sausage Cheddar Pastry$8.00
- Blueberry Chia Cauliflower Cake$5.50
- Cinnamon Spice Carrot Cake$5.00
- Dark Chocolate Chia Espresso Cake$5.00
- Oatmeal Choc Chip Chia Flaxseed Cookie$4.00
- Orange Carrot Quinoa Cake$5.00
- Rosewater Cauliflower Cake$5.50
- Strawberry Beet Chia Oat Bar$6.00
- Sweet Potato Jalapeno Goat Cheese Cake$6.00
Retail Coffee
- Big Band Blend$14.95
- Colombia Jose Gomez Natural$20.00
- Colombia La Celba Espresso$18.00
- Deco Decaf$16.95
- Empire Blend$15.95
- Guatemala David Solano Natural$23.00
- Guatemala Pedro Villatoro$22.00
- Honduras Jessica Mancia$20.00
- Nicaragua Entizar Zalan$19.50
- Paramount$18.00
- Space Blend$18.00
- Steeped 3 Pack$5.99
- Streamline$15.95
- Triborough Blend$16.95