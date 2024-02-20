Vida Taco Bar - Annapolis 200 Main St
Things to Share
- Guacamole$12.00
avocado, onion, lime, queso fresco
- Queso Dip$10.00
chihuahua cheese, monterey jack, jalapeno, yellow onion, cilantro, scallions
- Salsa$4.00
heirloom tomato, red onion, scallion, jalapeno, cilantro, lime
- Trio of Sides$12.00
half portions of vida salsa, guacamole, queso dip
- Vida Nachos$14.00
choice of ground beef, ancho chicken or pork belly, blanco queso, queso fresco, vida salsa, black beans, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
- Corn Bites$9.00
roasted garlic chipotle aioli, spices, cilantro, scallions, queso fresco
- Tuna Ceviche$12.00
ahi tuna, avocado, orange, pickled red onion, chili oil, lime, corn nuts
- Extra Chips
- Side Guacamole$6.00
half portion guacamole
- Side Queso$5.00
half portion queso
- Side Vida Salsa$2.00
half portion salsa
Tacos
- Ancho Chicken$5.00
hand pulled chicken, vida salsa, cilantro, queso fresco
- Avocado$5.00
fried avocado, pickled red onion, pickled red cabbage, cilantro
- Buffalo Cauliflower$5.50
roasted cauliflower, old bay slaw, buffalo sauce, queso fresco, cilantro
- Carne Asada$6.00
chipotle seasoned steak, queso fresco, vida salsa, cilantro
- Chicken Pastor$5.00
chicken thigh al pastor, pineapple, onion, crispy chicken skin, cilantro
- Gringo$4.50
80/20 ground beef, vida seasoning, vida salsa, queso fresco, cilantro
- Korean Pork Belly$5.50
hoisin glaze, napa cabbage kimchi, cherry bomb pepper, pickled red onion
- Mushroom Lentl$4.50
chipotle marinated mushrooms, green chili lentil & farro, pickled red onion, cilantro
- Pacifica$6.00
fried cod, old bay slaw, tarter, lemon
- Seared Ahi Tuna$6.50
seared ahi tuna, seaweed salad, pickled vegetables, spicy mayo
- Seared Scallop$8.50
pan seared scallop, pickled red cabbage, corn relish, roasted garlic chipotle aioli
- Sweet Potato$4.50
sweet potato, black bean and corn hash, pickled red onion, roasted garlic chipotle aioli, cilantro
- Thai Basil Shrimp$6.00
pan seared shrimp, pickled vegetables, pickled red onion, ginger peanut sauce, cherry bomb peppers, thai basil
Kids Menu
Taco Kits
- Gingo Taco Kit$13.00
Gluten Free. Ground Beef, Taco Seasoning, Vida Salsa, Queso Fresco, Cilantro
- Ancho Chicken Taco Kit$14.00
Gluten Free. Hand Pulled Ancho Chicken, Vida Salsa, Cilantro, Queso Fresco
- Carna Asada Taco Kit$16.00
Gluten Free. Seared Chipotle Steak, Vida Salsa, Queso Fresco, Cilantro
- Thai Basil Shrimp Taco Kit$16.00
Gluten Free. Seared Shrimp, Pickled Veg, Pickled Red Onion, Ginger Peanut Sauce, Cherry Bomb Peppers, Thai Basil
- Sweet Potato Taco Kit$13.00
Gluten Free. Sweet Potato Hash, Pickled Red Onion, Roasted Garlic Chipotle Aioli, Cilantro
- Buffalo Cauliflower Taco Kit$14.00
Gluten Free. Roasted Cauliflower, Old Bay Slaw, Buffalo Sauce, Queso Fresco, Cilantro