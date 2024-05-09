Vien Dong Vietnamese 3435 E. Trent Ave
Food Menu
Starters
- A1 - Honey Cashew Nut Prawns
Lightly Battered and Fried Prawns with Honey Sauce$17.99
- Fried Tofu (v)
Portioned firm tofu deep fried to perfection. Served with fish sauce.$8.99
- 4- BBQ Pork
Hand sliced pieces served with sweet and hot sauce/hot mustard$12.99
- 6 - Fried Wontons
Seasoned Ground Pork wontons, served with fish sauce.$8.99
- 7 - Egg Rolls
Seasoned Ground Pork with Fish Sauce$4.49
- 8 - Spring Rolls
2 Shrimp, lettuce, rice noodles, BBQ Pork, basil and bean sprouts with Peanut Sauce.$5.99
- 9 - Shredded Pork Rolls
2 spring rolls filled with house made Vietnamese shredded pork. Served with fish sauce.$5.99
- 10 - Tofu Spring Rolls (v)
2 Tofu, lettuce, rice noodles, basil and bean sprouts with Peanut Sauce.$5.99
- 11 - Wonton Soup
Bowl of Steamed Wontons with Mixed Vegetables Served with Chicken Based Broth$14.99
Banh Mi
Bun - Vermicelli Noodles
- 36 - Bun Dac Biet
Fresh Noodle with Egg Roll, Grilled Pork, Shrimp.$14.99
- 37 - Bun Thit Nuong Cha Gio
Fresh Noodle with Egg Roll, Grilled Pork.$13.99
- 38 - Bun Thit Nuong
Fresh Noodle with Grilled Pork.$12.99
- 39 - Bun Cha Gio
Fresh Noodle with Egg Roll.$13.99
- 40 - Bun Thit Ga Nuong
Fresh Noodle with Grilled Chicken$12.99
- 41 - Bun Tom Xao Xa ot
Spicy Lemongrass Stir Fried Shrimp and Noodle with Vegetables$14.99
- 42 - Bun Thit Bo Xao Xa ot
Spicy Lemongrass Stir Fried Beef and Noodle with Vegetables$14.99
- 43 - Bun Thit Ga Xao Xa ot
Spicy Lemongrass Stir Fried Chicken and Noodle with Vegetables$13.99
- 44 - Bun dau Hu Hao Xa ot (v)
Spicy Lemongrass Stir Fried Tofu and Noodle with Vegetables$13.99
- 45 - Bun Bo Xao Mong Co - Mongolian Beef
Spicy Mongolian Stir Fried Beef and Noodle with Vegetables.$14.99
Pho - Soup
- 19 - Dac Biet - Combo
Combination: Tendon, Tripe, Brisket, Beef Ball and Rare Beef$14.99
- 20 -Tom - Shrimp
Shrimp in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño$14.99
- 21 - Tai - Rare Beef
Rare Beef in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño$13.99
- 22 - Tai Nam - Rare Beef & Brisket
Rare Beef and Brisket in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño$13.99
- 23 - Tai Gan - Rare Beef & Tendon
Rare Beef and Tendon in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño$13.99
- 24 - Tai Bo Vien - Rare Beef & Beef Ball
Rare Beef and Tendon in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño$13.99
- 25 - Bo Vien - Beef Ball
Beef Ball in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño$13.99
- 26 - Chin Nam - Brisket
Brisket in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño$13.99
- 27 - Chin Nam Gan - Brisket & Tendon
Brisket and Tendon in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño$13.99
- 28 - Gan Bo Vien - Tendon & Beef Ball
Tendon and Beef Ball in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño$13.99
- 29 - Ga - Chicken
Chicken in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño$13.99
- Pho Kg - Noodles
Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño$11.99
- Pho Nam Bo Vien - Brisket & Beef Ball
Brisket and Beef Ball in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño$13.99
- TP - Tofu Fried
Fried Tofu with Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño$13.99
- V4 - Pho Chay - Vegan Pho
Vegan Broth, Rice Noodles with Mixed Vegetables and Tofu$15.99
- VP - Vegetable Pho
Vegetables in Beef Broth and Rice Noodles; served with Bean Sprouts, Lime, Basil, & Jalapeño$14.99
Com - Rice
- 48 - Cam Dac Biet
Steamed Rice, Fried Egg, Baked Egg, Grilled Pork, Shredded Pork, & Shrimp$14.99
- 49 - Com Thit Nuong, Bi, Cha, tom
Steamed Rice, Grilled Pork, Shredded Pork, & Baked Egg$13.99
- 50C - Com Thit Ga Nuong
Steamed Rice with Grilled Chicken$11.99
- 50P - Com Thit Nuong
Steamed Rice with Grilled Pork$11.99
Com Chien - Fried Rice
- 51 - Pork - Com Chien Xa Xiu
Fried Rice with BBQ Pork$13.99
- 52 - Chicken - Com Chien Ga
Fried Rice with Chicken$13.99
- 53 - Shrimp - Com Chien Tom
Fried Rice with Shrimp$14.99
- 54 - Combination - Com Chien Thap Cam
Combination Fried Rice with Pork, Chicken, & Shrimp$15.99
- 55 - Tofu & Vegetables - Com Chien Tofu va Roa Cai (v)
Fried Rice with Tofu & Vegetables$15.99
Chow Mein
Stir Fry Entrees
- A2 - Tom - Shrimp Pea Pod
Stir Fried Shrimp with Pea Pods & Vegetables, Served with side of Steamed Rice.$16.99
- A3 - Tom - Shrimp Kung Pao
Spicy Stir Fried Shrimp with Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice.$16.99
- A5 - Tom - Shrimp Broccoli
Stir Fried Shrimp with Broccoli & Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice.$16.99
- A6 - Tom - Shrimp Garlic
Stir Fried Shrimp with Garlic & Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice$16.99
- B1 - Bo - Beef Curry
Spicy Stir Fried Beef with Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice.$15.99
- B2 - Bo - Beef Broccoli
Stir Fried Beef with Broccoli & Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice.$15.99
- B3 - Bo - Beef Pea Pod
Stir Fried Beef with Pea Pods & Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice$15.99
- B4 - Bo - Beef Kung Pao
Spicy Stir Fried Beef with Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice.$15.99
- B5 - Bo - Beef Lemongrass
Stir Fried Beef with Lemongrass & Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice.$15.99
- B6 - Bo - Beef Mongolian
Stir Fried Beef with Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice.$15.99
- C1 - Ga - Chicken Kung Pao
Stir Fried Chicken with Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice.$14.99
- C2 - Ga - Chicken Broccoli
Stir Fried Chicken with Broccoli & Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice.$14.99
- C3 - Ga - Chicken Curry
Spicy Stir Fried Chicken with Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice.$14.99
- C5 - Ga - Chicken Lemongrass
Spicy Stir Fried Chicken with Lemongrass & Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice.$14.99
- T1 - Tofu - Vegetables (v)
Stir Fried Tofu with Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice.$13.99
- T2 - Tofu - Broccoli (v)
Stir Fried Tofu with Broccoli & Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice.$13.99
- T3 - Tofu - Lemongrass (v)
Stir Fried Tofu with Lemongrass & Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice.$13.99
- T4 - Tofu - Curry (v)
Spicy Stir Fried Tofu with Vegetables. Served with side of Steamed Rice.$13.99