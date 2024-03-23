Skip to Main content
6. Viet Nom
6. Viet Nom
FOOD
PHO
Pho Nom
$19.50
Pho short rib, meatball
$17.00
Pho short rib
$15.50
Side of Noodles
$3.00
Side of Broth
$4.00
SIDES
Short-rib, bone-in
$12.50
Meatballs
$4.50
Crullers
$5.00
Egg rolls
$7.00
Shrimp spring rolls
$8.00
Chili tamarind wings
$16.50
Sesame balls
$8.50
DRINK
Specialty drinks
Coke
$3.50
Thai tea
$5.50
Vietnamese coffee
$5.50
Passion fruit lemondae
$5.50
Lychee lemonade
$5.50
Yuzu lemonade
$5.50
Diet coke
$3.50
Sprite
$3.50
6. Viet Nom Location and Ordering Hours
(858) 356-8394
8895 Towne Centre Dr, Ste 109, San Diego, CA 92122
Closed
• Opens Sunday at 11AM
All hours
