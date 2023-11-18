Vietnoms @ SoFA Market 387 S 1st St, ste 121
Entrees
Classic Noms
- Salad Bowl$14.00
Salad with cabbage/lettuce slaw and your choice of protein, pickled veggies, cucumbers, mint, cilantro, bean sprouts, and fried shallots
Salad with cabbage/lettuce slaw and your choice of protein, pickled veggies, cucumbers, mint, cilantro, bean sprouts, and fried shallots
- Banh Mi$12.00
Banh Mi sandwich with your choice of protein served on a baguette with housemade mayo, cucumber, pickled veggies, cilantro, Maggi seasoning, jalapenos.
Banh Mi sandwich with your choice of protein served on a baguette with housemade mayo, cucumber, pickled veggies, cilantro, Maggi seasoning, jalapenos.
- Bun Bowl$17.00
Bun Bowl - Our best seller! Vermicelli rice noodle with your choice of protein, pork&shrimp or vegan egg roll, lettuce, cucumbers, pickled veggies, mint, cilantro, bean sprouts, and house sauce.
Bun Bowl - Our best seller! Vermicelli rice noodle with your choice of protein, pork&shrimp or vegan egg roll, lettuce, cucumbers, pickled veggies, mint, cilantro, bean sprouts, and house sauce.
- Rice Bowl$17.00
White rice with your choice of protein, shredded pork, scallion oil, and a side salad of cabbage, lettuce, pickled veggies, and cucumbers. Comes with house sauce and Vietnoms vinaigrette.
White rice with your choice of protein, shredded pork, scallion oil, and a side salad of cabbage, lettuce, pickled veggies, and cucumbers. Comes with house sauce and Vietnoms vinaigrette.