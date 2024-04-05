Vignola Gourmet
ENTREES-AVAILABLE WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS FOR PICK UP BETWEEN 5-6 PM(serves 4-5 people) Select 2 Sides. Order by 2pm. Pick up between 5-6pm
- Chicken Parmigiana$59.95
Crispy breaded cutlets, topped with our pomodoro sauce, mozzarella and parmigiana.
- Spaghetti and Meatballs$59.95
House Made: Spaghetti, Pomodoro Sauce, Beef Meatballs. Parmigiana Cheese
- Herb Roast Chicken$59.95
*GF* Bone In, Garlic and Herb Rub.
- Sausage and Peppers$59.95
*GF* House Made: Sweet Italian Sausage, Peppers, Onion, Pomodoro Sauce.
- Chicken Marsala$59.95
Chicken Breast, Marsala Wine Sauce, Mushrooms.
- Cheese Manicotti$59.95
Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Filled Pasta Tubes, Pomodoro Sauce.
- Eggplant Parmigiana$59.95
Layers of Sliced Eggplant, Pomodoro Sauce, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses
- Beef Lasagne$59.95
Layers of Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses, Ground Beef and Pomodoro Sauce
- Penne Bolognese$59.95
Penne Pasta, House Made Beef Bolognese Sauce. Parmigiana Cheese
- Baked Ziti$59.95
Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses, Bechamel and Pomodoro Sauce
- Sausage Baked Ziti$59.95
House Made: Sausage, Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana Cheeses, Bechamel and Pomodoro Sauce
- Chicken Piccata$59.95
Chicken Breast, White Wine, Lemon and Caper Sauce
- Eggplant Rollini$59.95Out of stock
*GF* Roasted Slices of Eggplant, Rolled with Ricotta, Mozzarella and Parmigiana, Baked in Pomodoro Sauce
- Beef Braciole$65.00Out of stock
*GF* Flank Steak Rolled with Garlic, Spinach and Parmigiana Braised in Tomato Sauce
- Porchetta$59.95
*GF* Pork Shoulder, Rolled and Slow Roasted with Garlic, Hot Pepper and Fresh Herbs.
- Penne Alfredo with Chicken$59.95
Home made Alfredo Sauce, Chicken Breast
- Ricottta Lasagne$59.95
House Made Pasta Sheets layered with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Parmigiana, Bechamel and Pomodoro Sauce