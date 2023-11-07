Coming Soon!
Vikings Grille
Vikings Grille
Starters
Entrees
- Spaghetti$10.99
- Chicken Alfredo$11.99
- Smothered Chicken$12.99
- Sirloin$21.99
- Roast Beef Dinner$14.99
- Pulled Pork Tacos$11.99
- Pork Chop$16.99
- Popcorn Shrimp$11.99
- Mac entree$12.99
- KC Strip$23.99
- Grilled Chicken Breast$11.99
- Fried Chicken Dinner$12.99
- Fish and Chips$11.99
- Country Fried Steak$12.99
- Chili and Cinnamon Roll$9.99
- Chicken Strips$11.99
- Chicken Noodle Dinner$12.99
Sandwiches
- Half Philly Steak$11.99
- Half Philly Chicken$11.99
- Whole Philly Steak$19.99
- Whole Philly Chicken$19.99
- Classic Club$10.99
- Big Tex BLT$10.99
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$11.99
- Breaded Chicken Sandwich$11.99
- Grilled Chicken Wrap$11.99
- Breaded Chicken Wrap$11.99
- Club Wrap$11.99
- Pulled Pork Sandwich$11.99
- Pork Tenderloin Sandwich$11.99
- Ham and Cheese Sandwich$8.99
- Reuben Sandwich$12.99
- Reuben Wrap$12.99
- French Dip$12.99
- Odin$12.99
Burgers
Soups & Salads
Sides
- Baked Potato$3.99
- Chkn Noodle Cup$3.99
- Chili Cup$3.99
- Crinkle Fry$3.99
- Cinnamon Roll$3.99
- Coleslaw$3.99
- Green Bean$3.99
- House Salad$3.99
- Hushpuppies$4.99
- Side Mac$5.99
- Mashed Potatoes$3.99
- Onion Ring$3.99
- Potato Salad$3.99
- Sidewinder Fries$4.99
- Soup of Day Cup$3.99
- Sweet Potato Fries$4.99
- Loaded Fries$5.99
- Veggies$3.99
- Party Room$79.99
- Small Party Room$59.99
- Apple Sauce$3.99
- Single Chkn Breast$3.50
- Single Chkn Tender$2.25
- Side Gravy$0.50
- Side Whiteys$0.50
- Toast$0.99
Drinks
Kids Meal
Bar
Liquor
- Well Gin$4.50
- Beefeater$5.25
- Bombay Saphire$6.00
- Gordons$6.00
- Hendricks$6.00
- Tanqueray$6.00
- Double Well Gin$7.00
- Double Beefeater$8.75
- Double Bombay Saphire$9.75
- Double Gordons$9.75
- Double Hendricks$9.75
- Double Tanqueray$9.75
- Amaretto Di Saronno$6.00
- Aperol$6.00
- Campari$6.00
- Chartreuse, Green$6.00
- Cointreau$6.00
- Drambuie$6.00
- Frangelico$6.00
- Godiva Chocolate$6.00
- Grand Marnier$6.00
- Irish Mist$6.00
- Jagermeister$6.00
- Kahlua$6.00
- Lemoncello$6.00
- Licor 43$6.00
- Mathilde Cassis$6.00
- Molly's Irish Cream$6.00
- Well Rum$4.50
- Bacardi$5.25
- Captain Morgan$5.25
- Gosling'S$5.25
- Malibu$5.25
- Meyers$5.25
- Meyers$5.25
- Meyers Silver$5.25
- Mount Gay$5.25
- Double Well Rum$7.00
- Double Bacardi$8.75
- Double Captain Morgan$8.75
- Double Gosling'S$8.75
- Double Malibu$8.75
- Double Meyers$8.75
- Double Meyers$8.75
- Double Meyers Silver$8.75
- Double Mount Gay$8.75
- Well Scotch$4.50
- Dewars$5.25
- Dewars 12Yr$7.50
- J&B$5.25
- Johnnie Walker Black$7.50
- Johnnie Walker Red$6.00
- Double Well Scotch$7.00
- Double Dewars$8.75
- Double Dewars 12Yr$11.00
- Double J&B$8.75
- Double Johnnie Walker Black$11.00
- Double Johnnie Walker Red$9.75
- Well Tequila$4.50
- 1800$6.00
- Don Julio$7.50
- Jose Gold$5.25
- Jose Silver$5.25
- Patron$7.50
- Patron Anejo$7.50
- Patron Café$7.50
- Patron Gran Platinum$7.50
- Patron Reposado$7.50
- Patron Silver$7.50
- Patron Xo Café$7.50
- Double Well Tequila$7.00
- Double 1800$9.75
- Double Don Julio$11.00
- Double Jose Gold$8.75
- Double Jose Silver$8.75
- Double Patron$11.00
- Double Patron Anejo$11.00
- Double Patron Café$11.00
- Double Patron Gran Platinum$11.00
- Double Patron Reposado$11.00
- Double Patron Silver$11.00
- Double Patron Xo Café$11.00
- Well Vodka$4.50
- Deep Eddy$5.25
- Deep Eddy Peach$5.25
- Deep Eddy Cran$5.25
- Deep Eddy Lemon$5.25
- Deep Eddy Lime$5.25
- Grey Goose$7.50
- Ketel One$6.00
- Stoli$5.25
- Titos$6.00
- UV Blue$5.25
- UV Red$5.25
- UV Purple$5.25
- Stoli Vanilla$5.25
- Double Well Vodka$7.00
- Double Deep Eddy$8.75
- Double Deep Eddy Peach$8.75
- Double Deep Eddy Cran$8.75
- Double Deep Eddy Lemon$8.75
- Double Deep Eddy Lime$8.75
- Double Grey Goose$11.00
- Double Ketel One$9.75
- Double Stoli$8.75
- Double Titos$9.75
- Double UV Blue$8.75
- Double UV Red$8.75
- Double UV Purple$8.75
- Fireball$5.25
- Wild Turkey$6.00
- Wellers$8.00
- Seagrams 7$5.25
- Screwball$6.00
- Proper 12$6.00
- Old Charter$6.00
- Makers Mark$6.00
- Lord Calvert$6.00
- Jim Beam$5.25
- Jameson$6.00
- Jack Daniels$6.00
- Howler Head$6.00
- Glenlivet$7.50
- Eagle Rare$12.00
- Crown Vanilla$6.00
- Crown Royal$6.00
- Crown Peach$6.00
- Crown Apple$6.00
- Bulleit$6.00
- Buffalo Trace$7.00
- Blantons$18.00
- Well Whiskey$4.50
- Southern Comfort$5.25
- Barmen$7.00
- Double Well Whiskey$7.00
- Double Blantons$36.00
- Double Buffalo Trace$14.00
- Double Bulleit$9.75
- Double Crown Apple$9.75
- Double Crown Peach$9.75
- Double Crown Royal$9.75
- Double Crown Vanilla$9.75
- Double Eagle Rare$24.00
- Double Glenivert$11.00
- Double Howler Head$9.75
- Double Jack Daniels$9.75
- Double Jameson$9.75
- Double Jim Beam$8.75
- Double Lord Calvert$9.75
- Double Makers Mark$9.75
- Double Old Charter$9.75
- Double Proper 12$9.75
- Double Screwball$9.75
- Double Seagrams 7$8.75
- Double Wellers$16.00
- Double Wild Turkey$9.75
Cocktails
- Bahama Mama$6.00
- Bloody Mary$6.00
- Cosmopolitan$8.00
- Daiquiri$5.00
- Double Marg$9.00
- Frozen Marg$5.00
- Greyhound$4.50
- Liquid Marijuana$10.00
- Long Island Iced Tea$7.00
- Margarita RX$4.50
- Moscow Mule$8.00
- Old Fashioned$7.00
- Pina Colada$6.00
- Pineapple Up Drink$5.00
- Screwdriver$4.50
- Sex on the Beach$6.00
- Slippery Nipple$5.00
- Strawberry Marg Frozen$5.00
- Tequila Sunrise$4.50
- Tom Collins
- Whiskey Sour$4.50
- White Russian$6.00
- Rum Runner$7.00
- Mini Rum Runner$3.50
- Lake Water$7.00
- Apple Cider Slush$7.00
- Jager Bomb$6.50
- Tuaca Bomb$6.50
- Fuzzy Navel$4.50
- Mimosa$6.00
Beer
- 16oz Blind Tiger$5.50
- 16oz Blue Moon$4.50
- 16oz Bud$4.00
- 16oz Bud Lt.$4.00
- 16oz Busch Lt.$4.00
- 16oz Coors Lt.$4.00
- 16oz Dunkel$4.50
- 16oz Mich Ultra$4.50
- 16oz Miller Lt$4.00
- 16oz Modelo$5.00
- 16oz Yak$5.50
- 16oz Yeungling$4.50
- 16oz Sam Adams$5.00
- 16 oz Kona Big Wave$5.00
- 24oz Blind Tiger$8.00
- 24oz Blue Moon$6.75
- 24oz Bud$5.00
- 24oz Bud Lt.$5.00
- 24oz Busch Lt.$5.00
- 24oz Coors Lt.$5.00
- 24oz Dunkel$7.25
- 24oz Mich Ultra$5.50
- 24oz Miller Lt$5.00
- 24oz Modelo$7.25
- 24oz Yak$8.00
- 24oz Yeungling$5.50
- 24oz Sam Adams$7.50
- 24 oz Kona Big Wave$7.25
- Bud Select$3.50
- Corona$4.50
- Corona Premier$4.50
- Dos XX$4.50
- Dos XX Amber$4.50
- Modelo$4.50
- Guiness$4.50
- Redds$4.50
- Smirnoff$4.50
- Truly$3.50
- Sam adams$4.50
- Shiner$4.50
- Stella$4.50
- White Claw$3.50
- PBR$3.50
- Bud Light$3.50
- Busch Light$3.50
- Mich Ultra$3.50
- Coors Light$3.50
- Coors$3.50
- Bud$3.50
- Miller Light$3.50
- Bud Lt. Alum$4.00
- Bud Alum$4.00
- Bud Lt. Lime$3.50
- Bud Lt. Seltzer$3.50
- Bud Lt. Chelada$4.00
- Monster$5.00
- Angry Orchard$4.50
- Mich Ultra Gold$3.50
- Bud Zero$3.50
- Bud Aluminum$4.00
- Bud Lt. Alum$4.00
- Flight$3.50
- Busch peach$3.50
- Nutral$4.50
- Smirnoff Razz$4.50
- Ultra Seltzer$3.50
- 2 Hoots$4.50
- Miller Alum$4.00
- Lagunitas IPA$4.50
- Beer Hug$5.00
- Arrow Red Lager$4.50
- Voodoo IPA$4.50
- Space Dust$5.00
- Sierra Nevada$4.50
- Coors Alum$4.00
Wine
Shots
- Georgia Peach$5.00
- Loopy Shot$4.00
- pine up shot$4.00
- Porn Star Shot$6.50
- Tuaca Bomb$6.50
- Vegas Bomb$6.50
- Jager Bomb$6.50
- Kinky Bomb$6.50
- Crown Apple Shot$5.00
- Crown Shot$5.00
- Crown Peach Shot$5.00
- Crown Vanilla SHot$5.00
- Kamikaze$3.50
- Scooby Snack$5.00
- Lemon Drop$4.00
- Royal Flush$5.00
- Skittles$4.00
- Rumplemintz$5.00
- Patron Shot$7.50
- Don Julio Shot$7.50
- Don Julio Dbl shot$11.00
- Patron Double Shot$11.00
- 1800 shot$6.50
Vikings Grille Location and Ordering Hours
(785) 730-3414
Closed • Opens Tuesday at 11AM