Specials Available Only Between 5-9:30 PM
Villa Capri- PA
ONLINE
Specials (Apps, Entrees - Avail. Only Between 5-9:30 PM)
Kick-Off Fries (Old-Bay Seasoned Fries, Housemade Cheese Sauce)
$6.00Out of stock
Ricky's Stuffed-Pepper Soup
$7.00
Pork Belly Tacos (2 for $9) (Spicy Crema, Slaw, Jalapeno)
$9.00
Pork Belly Tacos (3 for $11) (Spicy Crema, Slaw, Jalapeno)
$11.00
Pepper-Shooter Burger (Prosciutto, Cherry Peppers, Sharp Provolone)
$15.00
$7 Pizza Flight (A sampling of three of our favorite slices of the day)
$5.00Out of stock
$7 Lasagna (The family recipe from our kitchen to your plate) (Limit 2 per order)
$7.00Out of stock
Kickin' Chicken Sandwich (Housemade Chicken Tenders, Housemade Peppercorn-Ranch Sauce, Pickles)
$13.00Out of stock
Apps
Mozzarella Sticks
$8.00
Wings
$15.00
French Fries
$5.00
Calamari Fritta
$14.00
Capri Bruschetta
$9.00
Thai Chili Brussels Sprouts
$11.00
Fried Chicken Tenders
$9.00
The Big Meatball
$9.00
Fried Pickles
$9.00
Cheese Fries
$6.00
Steamers
$14.00
Onion Rings
$6.00
Chicken Tenders & Fries (Kids)
$8.00
Garlic Knots
$5.00
Garlic Bread
$5.00
Curly Fries
$5.00Out of stock
Salads and Soups
Sandwiches & Wraps
Capri Proscuitto Sandwich
$14.00
Cheesesteak
$13.00
Cheesesteak Hoagie
$14.00
Chicken Cheesesteak
$13.00
Chicken Cheesesteak Hoagie
$14.00
Buffalo Chicken Cheesesteak
$14.00
Chicken Italiano Sandwich
$13.00
Don Dino Sandwich
$15.00
Chicken Parm Sandwich
$14.00
Meatball Parm Sandwich
$14.00
Sausage Parm Sandwich
$14.00
Melanzana Mozz (Roasted Eggplant Sandwich)
$13.00
South Philly Pork Sandwich
$14.00
The Gambino
$14.00
Steak Sandwich (No Cheese)
$11.50
Chicken Caesar Wrap
$13.00
Veal Parm Sandwich
$14.00Out of stock
Italian Hoagie
$10.00
Turkey Hoagie
$10.00Out of stock
House Favorites
Strombolis & Calzones
Gourmet Pizza
Brooklyn Pizza
$12.00+
Eggplant Delight Pizza
$12.00+
Game Changer Pizza
$12.00+
Margherita Pizza
$12.00+
Nonno Matteo Pizza
$12.00+
Portie-Pie
$12.00+Out of stock
Taco Pizza
$12.00+
White Bruschetta Pizza
$12.00+Out of stock
Meat Lovers
$12.00+
Chicken BBQ Pizza
$12.00+Out of stock
Chicken Bacon Ranch
$12.00+Out of stock
Chicken Parm
$12.00+Out of stock
Gluten-Free Eggplant Delight
$18.00
Gluten-Free Game Changer
$18.00
Gluten-Free Margherita
$18.00
Gluten-Free Nonno
$18.00
Veggie
$12.00+
Seafood Pizza
$16.00+Out of stock
HALF Gourmet
$19.00+
Entrees
Chicken Wild Mushroom Marsala
$19.00
Citrus Salmon
$20.00
Penne Arrabiatta
$16.00
Villa Mare
$20.00
Chicken Parm Entree
$19.00
Roasted Eggplant Parm Entree
$18.00
Shrimp Parm Entree
$20.00
Veal Parm Entree
$21.00Out of stock
Eggplant Ricotta Parm
$18.00Out of stock
Chicken Joseph
$22.00Out of stock
Chicken Limone
$19.00Out of stock
Shrimp Scampi
$20.00Out of stock
Traditional Entrees
Create your own Pasta
Slices
Plain Slice
$3.15
Brooklyn slice
$3.15
Nonno Slice
$3.15
Taco Slice
$3.75
Buffalo Chicken Slice
$3.75
Tomato Delight Slice
$3.75Out of stock
BBQ Chicken Slice
$3.75Out of stock
BBQ Beef Slice
$3.75Out of stock
Pepper Steak Delight Slice
$3.75Out of stock
Sicilian Slice
$3.75
Sicilian Style Slice
$3.25Out of stock
Nonna Slice (Vodka Sauce)
$2.65Out of stock
Meat Lovers Silician
$3.50Out of stock
Pepperoni Roll
$6.00
Sausage Roll
$6.00
Spinach Roll
$6.00
Beverages
Kids Meals
Villa Capri- PA Locations and Ordering Hours
Villa Capri- PA
(215) 348-9656
51 W Court St, Doylestown, PA 18901
Open now • Closes at 9:30PM
237 West Butler Avenue
(267) 308-8668
237 West Butler Avenue, Chalfont, PA 18914
Open now • Closes at 8:30PM