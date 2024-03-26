Order here for Takeout & Delivery!
Villa Dolce
Food Menu
Appetizers
- Arancini$14.00
Spinach and ricotta filled arancini with tomato sauce and pecorino Romano
- Burrata & Prosciutto$24.00
Burrata, prosciutto, soppressata, pesto, balsamic glaze, roasted tomatoes, ciabatta
- Cheese Curds$13.00
Wisconsin curds, ranch aioli
- Crispy Calamari$16.00
Tempura fried, villa sauce
- Goat Cheese Bruschetta$14.00
Tomato, cipollini onions, basil, goat cheese
- Truffle Fries$12.00
Fonduta, Parmesan, rosemary, truffle oil
Pizza
- 12 'Mushroom, Sausage & Pepperoni Pizza$23.00
12" (6 slices). Mushrooms, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, tomato sauce
- 12 Abruzzo Pizza$23.00
12" (6 slices). Beef pepperoni, caramelized onions, stracciatella, fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, pesto drizzle
- 12 Cheese Pizza$15.00
- 12 Lamb Pizza$26.00
12" (6 slices). Slow cooked lamb, roasted pepper, Kalamata olives, onion, arugula, feta
- 12 Margherita Pizza$22.00
12" (6 slices). Fresh mozzarella, tomato sauce, basil
- 12 Meat Lover's Pizza$24.00
12" (6 slices). Prosciutto, soppressata, Italian sausage, pepperoni, mozzarella, tomato sauce
- 12 Mediterranean Pizza$23.00
12" (6 slices). Tomato sauce, mozzarella, fresh spinach, Kalamata olives, sweet and spicy red peppers, red onions, feta, and fresh herbs
- 12 Pear & Gorgonzola Pizza$23.00
12" (6 slices). Pears, Gorgonzola mozzarella cheese, arugula, maple walnuts, caramelized onions, balsamic glaze
- 12 Picante Pizza$23.00
2" (6 slices). Sopressata, fresh mozzarella, stracciatella, oregano, hot honey drizzle, tomato sauce
- 12 Prosciutto & Arugula Pizza$23.00
12" (6 slices). Prosciutto di parma, fresh arugula, mozzarella, oven-dried tomato, balsamic glaze
- 12 Thai Chicken Pizza$23.00
12" (6 slices). Cilantro marinated chicken, Napa cabbage slaw, spicy-sweet peppers, mozzarella, Thai chili sauce, crumbled peanuts
- 12 Wild Mushroom Pizza$23.00
12" (6 slices). Field mushroom blend, sausage, mozzarella cheese, white truffle oil, demi-glace
Entrées
- Beef Tenderloin Medallions$36.00
9 oz Angus tenderloin medallions, roasted potatoes, asparagus, demi-glace
- Grilled Seafood Platter$37.00
, , scallops, roasted seasonal vegetables
- Roasted Lamb$32.00
Slow roasted pulled lamb, seasonal vegetables with roasted potatoes, demi-glace
- Roasted Vegetables Bowl$25.00
Broccolini, cauliflower, zucchini squash, roasted corn, carrot, yogurt, dill sauce, Israerli couscous
- Chefs Special$26.00
- chefs side salad
Salads
- Apolonia Salad$16.00
Greens, tomatoes, olives, artichoke hearts, cipollini onions, spicy-sweet peppers, feta, house vinaigrette
- Caesar Salad$14.00
Parmesan, oven-baked croutons, Caesar dressing
- Harvest Salad$16.00
Arugula, shaved brussel sprouts, candied walnuts, butternut squash, goat cheese and balsamic vinaigrette
- Roasted Beet Salad$15.00
Arugula, goat cheese, maple walnuts, white balsamic vinaigrette
- Salmon Salad$20.00
Greens, beets, avocado, strawberry, goat cheese, quinoa, maple walnut, balsamic dressing
Calzones
Pasta
- Butternut Squash Tortelaci$25.00
Squash and mascarpone filling, sage brown butter, hazelnut (Frangelico sauce), and truffle drizzle
- Cacio Pepe$23.00
Peppercorn mélange, smoked pecorino Romano crema, Parmesan, EVOO
- Capellini Balsamico$25.00
Roasted tomato, cipollini onion, capers, Calabrese peppers, creamy balsamic herb sauce, angel hair
- Farfalle$25.00
Asparagus, roasted tomatoes, peas, mushrooms, lemon, safron mascarpone, cream
- Pasta Bolognese$27.00
Grass-fed beef ragu, tomato sauce, fresh cream, herbs, and pappardelle
- Shrimp & Scallops Linguine$33.00
Fresh peas, sun-dried tomato, olive oil, and herbs
- Wild Mushroom Ravioli$25.00
Field mushrooms, marsala cream, white truffle oil, herbs
Sides
Desserts
- Cannoli$6.00
Pastry filled with sweet ricotta, chocolate chips and dusted with powdered sugar
- Chocolate Eruption$11.00
A tower of chocolate mousse with chunks of white and dark chocolate cheesecake
- Crème Brûlée$10.00
Caramelized vanilla cream custard garnished with berries
- Flourless Chocolate Torte$11.00
Decadent dark chocolate flourless torte covered with ganache and drizzled with raspberry coulis
- Lemon Mascarpone Berry Cake$11.00
Vanilla crumb cake filled with lemon marscpone cream, with mixed berries is sure to delight
- Princess Torte$11.00
Layers of almond cake, vanilla cream and raspberry preserves covered with marzipan
- Tiramisu$9.00
Lady fingers dipped in espresso with mascarpone brandy cream and dusted with dark chocolate shavings
- Gelato Experience$11.00
- Special Desseert$8.00