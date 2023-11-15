Villa Nova Pizza 874 North State Street
Food Menu
Pizza
- 12" Cheese$15.49
Customize your pizza here!
- 12" The John$19.99
Sauce base, topped with The John Meat (our Italian Sausage cooked in hot giardiniera oil), topped with red pepper flakes and a drizzle of hot giariniera oil. A spicy lover's dream!
- 12" Nova Special$18.49
sausage, mushroom, onion, green pepper
- 12" Meat Lovers$26.49
sausage, pepperoni, bacon, Italian beef
- 12" Bianca$16.49
olive oil base, chopped tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, Mozzarella, oregano
- 12" Veggie$19.49
mushroom, onion, green pepper, black olive, tomato
- 12" BBQ Chicken$21.99
chicken, bacon, bbq sauce, cheese
- 12" Margherita$16.49
olive oil base, tomato, basil, garlic
- 12" Buffalo Chicken$21.99
olive oil base, Buffalo sauce, chicken, Mozzarella cheese, Buffalo sauce drizzle
- 12" Italian Beef & Giardeneira$18.49
Italian beef, giardiniera
- 12" Meatball$20.49
meat sauce, homemade meatballs, giardiniera, garlic
- 14" Cheese$16.99
- 14" The John$21.99
sauce base, topped with The John Meat (our Italian Sausage cooked in hot giardiniera oil), topped with red pepper flakes and a drizzle of hot giardiniera oil. A spicy lover's dream!
- 14" Nova Special$22.49
- 14" Meat Lovers$32.49
- 14" Bianca$17.99
olive oil base, chopped tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, Mozzarella, oregano
- 14" Veggie$23.49
- 14" BBQ Chicken$23.49
- 14" Margherita$17.99
- 14" Buffalo Chicken$24.99
olive oil base, Buffalo sauce, chicken, Mozzarella cheese, Buffalo sauce drizzle
- 14" Italian Beef & Giardeneira$22.49
Thin sliced Italian Beef and hot giardeneira.
- 14" Meatball$24.49
meat sauce, homemade meatballs, giardineira, garlic
- 16" Cheese$19.99
- 16" The John$25.49
Spicy Lovers Favorite! Our pizza sausage cooked crumbled in hot giardiniera oil, then topped with red pepper flakes and a hot oil drizzle!
- 16" Nova Special$26.49
- 16" Meat Lovers$40.49
- 16" Bianca$20.99
olive oil base, chopped tomatoes, Parmesan cheese, Mozzarella, oregano
- 16" Veggie$27.49
- 16" BBQ Chicken$27.49
- 16" Margherita$19.99
- 16" Buffalo Chicken$29.99
olive oil base, Buffalo sauce, chicken, Mozzarella cheese, Buffalo sauce drizzle
- 16" Italian Beef & Giardeneira$26.49
- 16' Meatball$28.49
meat sauce, homemade meatballs, giardineira, fresh garlic
Slices
Appetizers
- Appetizer Platter$16.99
Choose any three : chicken tenders, jalapeno poppers, breaded mushrooms, Mozzarella Sticks or Mac Bites
- Bosco Sticks$7.99
Breadsticks stuffed w/ mozzarella cheese smothered with butter & garlic
- Chicken Tenders$5.49
Four chicken tenders with choice of dipping sauce
- French Fries$2.59
Crinkle Cut Fries
- Garlic Bread$2.59
Optional: Add cheese
- Gravy Bread$2.79
Our French bread dipped in our beef au jus!
- Jalapeno Bites$7.49
Stuffed with Cheddar cheese.
- Mac Bites$7.49
Breaded, fried bites of mac n cheese.
- Meatballs (3)$10.49
Three of our homemade meatballs topped with Mozzarella cheese and our marinara sauce.
- Mozzarella Sticks$5.49
Breaded Mozzarella cheese sticks served with a side of marinara.
- Mushrooms - Breaded$5.49
- Tomato Cheese Bread$4.99
Fresh sliced tomatoes on garlic bread with melted mozzarella cheese
- Wings - 8pc$12.49
Our 8pc fried chicken wings. Choice of one sauce and one dipping sauce.
Soups
Salads
- Chicken Chopped$13.99
Romaine lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Olive, Green, Pepper, Pepperoni & Gorgonzola Cheese; House Dressing is recommended
- Chef$10.99
Romaine lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Olive, Green, Pepper, Pepperoni & Cheese
- Caesar$9.99
Romaine lettuce, Parmesan Cheese & Croutons
- Side House$4.99
Romaine lettuce, cucumber, cherry tomato
Sandwich
- Italian Beef w/ Fries$9.99
Served with French fries.
- Italian Sausage w/ Fries$9.99
- Combo Beef & Saus w/ Fries$11.49
- Chicken Parmesan w/ Fries$9.99
Chicken breast breaded and fried, on French bread, topped with choice of marinara or meat sauce; smothered with mozzarella cheese. Served with fries.
- Meatball w/ Fries$9.99
Pasta
- Baked Mostaccioli$10.99
Choice of meat sauce or marinara. Served with garlic bread or bread and butter.
- Cheese Ravioli$9.49
Choice of meat sauce or marinara. Served with garlic bread or bread and butter.
- Mostaccioli$8.99
Choice of meat sauce or marinara. Served with garlic bread or bread and butter.
- Spaghetti$8.99
Choice of meat sauce or marinara. Served with garlic bread or bread and butter.
Kids
Desserts
- Pizookie$7.49
Baked deep-dish chocolate chip cookie served with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream, and your choice of chocolate, caramel or strawberry syrup on top
- Tiramisu$6.79
- Cheesecake$5.99
- Italian Ice$3.99
- Ice Cream Sundae$3.99
3 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Choice of Caramel, Strawberry, Chocolate Syrup Topping