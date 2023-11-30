Villa Nova's Pizzeria & Italian Bistro
Pizza
- Cheese "build your own" Pizza
A Simple Favorite. Our hand tossed dough, house made pizza sauce, and 50/50 shredded Mozzarella blend. Gluten Free crust available for medium size.
- Pepperoni Pizza
- White Pizza
Our hand tossed N.Y. style dough topped with Ricotta, Mozzarella, Fresh Garlic, Olive Oil and Italian Herbs. Gluten Free crust available for medium size.
- Vegetarian Pizza
Mushrooms, Spinach, Onions, Green Peppers, Broccoli, Fresh Garlic & Extra Cheese. Gluten Free crust available for medium size.
- Villa Nova's Special
Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Onions, Green Peppers & Extra Cheese. Gluten Free crust available for medium size.
- Meat Lover's
Pepperoni, Sausage, Ham, Bacon & Sliced Meatballs. Gluten Free crust available for medium size.
- Spicy Buffalo Chicken Pizza
- Sweet BBQ Chicken Pizza
Served with Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing on the side. Gluten Free crust available for medium size.
- Margherita Pizza
Fresh Mozzarella, Shredded Mozzarella, Tomatoes and Basil. Gluten Free crust available for medium size.
- Mediterranean$15.50+
Spinach, Artichokes, Kalamata Olives and Sun-dried Tomatoes.
- Hawaiian Pizza
A cheese pizza with Pineapple and either Ham or Bacon.
- Sicilian StyleOut of stock
Thick, Traditional Sicilian style crust.
- Super Sicilian$24.50Out of stock
The Works! Pepperoni, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions & Extra Cheese.
Oven Baked Specialties
- Custom Calzones$15.75+
It starts with our pizza dough, ricotta and mozzarella cheeses. Choose one of your favorite fillings to add (included in price). For additional fees of $1.75 for traditional toppings and $2.75 for gourmet toppings you can add up to five more fillings.
- Strombolis$10.75+
Pizza dough rolled with pepperoni, Italian sausage, and mozzarella. Comes with our house made red sauce for dipping.
Appetizers
- Homemade Fried Mozzarella$7.95
Six hand-breaded mozzarella sticks served with our homemade sauce for dipping.
- Fresh Baked Garlic Knots$5.40+
Bite-sized, freshly baked knots bursting with fresh minced garlic, olive oil, butter, parmesan cheese, and parsley. Served with sauce for dipping.
- Spinach & Artichoke Dip$10.95
- Chicken Wings$10.50Out of stock
A pound of Bone-in Chicken Wings (avg. 6)
Salads
- Anything But Ordinary Antipasto Salad$17.95
Our version of the classic is prepared with crisp Iceberg & Romaine lettuces, shredded carrot, red cabbage, thinly cut red onion, salami rosettes, ham and provolone pinwheels, shredded mozzarella, Kalamata olives, peperoncini & Giardiniera. Suggested Dressing is Balsamic Vinaigrette.
- Italian Chef Salad
Fried chicken breast, diced hard boiled egg, crumbled hot bacon, our custom shredded mozzarella blend, diced Roma Tomatoes, thinly sliced red onion, shredded carrots and red cabbage, on a bed of mixed greens.
- Mediterranean Madness Salad
This delicious salad is made with mixed greens, fresh garden vegetables, grilled marinated chicken breast, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, sliced red onion, and feta cheese. Suggested to be enjoyed with greek dressing.
- Nova's Sensational Caesar Salad
Crisp romaine lettuce tossed in caesar dressing and topped with grilled marinated chicken breast, shredded parmesan cheese, and homemade garlic croutons.
- Garden Salad
A colorful combination of Roman & mixed baby greens, sliced Roma tomatoes, shredded carrots, red cabbage & sliced red onions. This salad "goes with" everything.
Entrees
- Spaghetti w/ Meatballs$11.95
- Spaghetti w/ Italian Sausage$11.95
- Chicken Parmigiana$15.96
- Eggplant Parmigiana$15.96
- Ziti Ala Nova$15.79
- Meat Lasagna$12.98Out of stock
Made in house, our meat lasagna features a chunky ground beef & sweet Italian sausage tomato sauce with roasted red pepper, yellow onion, garlic, black pepper and Italian seasoning, layered with Ricotta Cheese, our signature 50/50 mozzarella blend, and of course Lasagna noodles. Baked to a bubbly perfection!
- Baked Ziti$10.28
- Tricolor Tortellini$15.63
- Chicken Alfredo$17.63
- Spaghetti & Meat Sauce$9.95
Specialty Subs
- Cheesesteak$10.95
Simply 100% steak & White American Cheese.
- Chicken Cheesesteak$10.95
Philadelphia style with our NEW chicken steaks chopped and topped with White American cheese.
- Chicken BLT Sub$10.95
Choice of grilled marinated or golden-fried breaded chicken breast, topped with crumbled hot bacon, lettuce, sliced Roma tomatoes, red onion, on an Italian hoagie bun with mayonnaise.
- Italian Sub$10.95
Ham, Italian, Cappicola, Genoa Salami, Provolone cheese, topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, Oil & Vinegar, and mayo.
- Ham & Cheese Sub$10.95
Ham and Provolone cheese with lettuce, tomato, onion, Oil & Vinegar, and mayo.
- Chicken Parmigiana Sub$10.95
Choose from Meatball, Golden-Fried Breaded Chicken or Sweet Italian Sausage. Topped with our homemade red sauce and melted mozzarella cheese.
- Meatball Parmigiana Sub$10.95
- Sausage Parmigiana Sub$10.95
- Eggplant Parmigiana Sub$10.95
Quesadillas
- Grilled Chicken Quesadilla$14.95
Marinated grilled chicken, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella cheese, grilled between 2 large flour tortillas. Served with Sour Cream and our House Made Pasta Sauce.
- Steak & Cheese Quesadilla$14.95
100% Steak, White American Cheese, Sauteed Green Pepper and Onion. Served with Sour Cream & our House Made Pasta Sauce.
- Italian Meat Lover's Quesadilla$14.95
Pepperoni, sausage, bacon, ham, salami, sauteed peppers, red onions, and mozzarella cheese grilled between 2 large flour tortillas. Served with Sour Cream and our House Made Pasta Sauce.
- Vegetarian Quesadilla$14.95
Two large flour tortillas, filled with spinach, mushrooms, sauteed onions & green peppers and mozzarella cheese, grilled. Served with Sour Cream and our House Made Pasta Sauce.
- Buffalo Chicken Quesadilla$14.95
Spicy grilled chicken, red onions, and mozzarella cheese. Ranch or Blue Cheese Dressing?