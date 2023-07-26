Village Bagel GYPSUM
Food
Hand Rolled, Boiled & Baked Bagels
2oz Side shmear and spread
Plain Shmear Side 2oz
Hatch Green Chili shmear Side 2oz
Scallion shmear Side 2oz
Veggie shmear Side 2oz
Maple Walnuts shmear Side 2oz
Honey Rosemary shmear Side 2oz
Raspberry shmear Side 2oz
Vegan Veggie Shmear Side 2oz
Hummus side 2oz
Butter 2oz
Apricot Jam 2oz
Razz Jam 2oz
Avocado 2oz
Shmears by the 1/2 Pound
Plain Shmear 1/2lbs
Hatch Green Chili Shmear 1/2lbs
Scallion Shmear 1/2lbs
Veggie Shmear 1/2lbs
Maple Walnut Shmear 1/2lbs
Honey Rosemary Shmear 1/2lbs
Raspberry Shmear 1/2lbs
Vegan Veggie Shmear 1/2lbs
Spreads by the 1/2 Pound
Baked Goods
Rugelach
cookie made with cream cheese dough, rolled around a filling of walnuts, cinnamon sugar, and either jam or chocolate
Challah Loaf
Our version of this classic loaf is made with high quality ingredients only : European butter, organic eggs, Colorado honey, King Arthur flour
Bagel chips
16 ounce bag
Rugelach half dozen
Cinnamon Roll
Local's Favorites
Hot & Fresh
Egg & Cheese
cage-free scrambled eggs, choice of chipotle Gouda, Swiss or Cheddar
Egg, cheese & Meat
Choice of bacon, sausage, ham or corned beef
L.E.O.
Cold-smoked salmon and scallion shmear scramble on a bagel of your choice
VB Slam
A breakfast plate : your choice of eggs, meat, Bagel and shmear
Challah French Toast
Custard soaked house-made challah bread, maple syrup and sweet shmear
The Cappy
Fried Bologna, Cheddar cheese, fried egg, house aioli
Avocado Bagel
Lunch
Pizza Bagel
Mozzarella, provolone, crushed tomatoes, open faced
Reuben
Pastrami, swiss, sauerkraut, russian dressing
Turkey Club
Turkey, house aioli, arugula, tomato, onion, bacon, house chips
Village Beets
Beet, feta spread, arugula, sun flower seed, honey,
Hummus stack
Open face bagels with black beans hummus, arugula, tomatoes, cucumber, red onions and garlic oil
Muffuletta
VB Salad
Rotating greens, red onion, cucumber, tomato, avocado, sunflower seeds, red wine vinaigrette
Chips
small bag of house made potato chips
Pepperoni Roll Slice (available from 11.30am)
think pepperoni pizza rolled up, egg washed and sprinkled with everything seeds topped with marinara
Sides
VB Platters
96 oz coffee handler
The Basic Platter
Build your own baker's dozen, 2 half pound tubs of whipped shmear. Includes utensils, napkins and plates. Serves 13.
The Continental Platter (24 hours notice please)
****Please allow 24 hours notice**** build your own baker's dozen, half pound house whipped plain cream cheese, quarter pound European style unsalted butter, quarter pound each of apricot and raspberry jams, 2 pints of fresh fruit salad. Includes utensils, napkins and plates. Serves 13.
The Smoked Salmon Platter
Build your own baker's dozen, half pound house whipped plain cream, half pound house whipped scallion shmear, 13 servings of cold smoked salmon, sliced tomatoes, red onion and capers. Includes utensils, napkins and plates.Serves 13.
The Veggie Platter
Build your own baker's dozen, veggie shmear, garlic hummus, sliced tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, arugula. Includes utensils, napkins and plates. Serves 13.
The Deli Platter
Build your own baker's dozen, house sliced Boar's Head ham, turkey, pastrami, swiss, cheddar, and chipotle Gouda cheeses, seasonal greens, sliced tomatoes, red onion, aioli, mustard, house chips. Includes utensils, napkins and plates. Serves 13.
The Hot & Fresh Breakfast Platter
13 bagels sandwiches, cut in half, served on platter choice of Swiss, cheddar, or chipotle Gouda, 3 egg and cheese, 4 bacon, egg and cheese, 3 ham, egg and cheese, 3 sausage, egg and cheese. Includes utensils, napkins and plates. Serves 13.
add an utensil platters
Bring home fish for everyone
VB Bagged lunch
Ham & Cheddar lunch bag
Turkey & Swiss lunch bag
Turkey Club lunch bag
Reuben lunch bag
Drinks
Coffee & Tea
Thruline Coffee SM
Kirkland, WA
Thruline Coffee LG
